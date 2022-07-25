Which Under Armour shoes are best?

Under Armour is a top brand to consider if you’re looking for a new pair of athletic shoes. Whether you want something versatile for running errands and light exercising or something more fashionable to wear casually, there are many terrific shoes worth checking out.

The best Under Armour shoes have a durable build and are comfortable enough to wear for extended periods. For example, Under Armour Men’s Flow Velociti Running Shoes are popular thanks to their secure fit, responsiveness and superior traction on various surfaces.

What to know before you buy Under Armour shoes

What kind of shoes are you looking for?

Under Armour manufactures several types of shoes, including running, basketball and casual wear. Running shoes are the most common and versatile, as they can be used for everyday wear or even at work if permitted. They’re also suitable for light yardwork and other forms of exercise, such as weightlifting and bike riding.

Under Armour basketball shoes are excellent for basketball and volleyball, while casual shoes are suitable for ordinary wear or as part of a fashionable informal outfit.

Size

A shoe’s size and fit are nearly as important as its style and build. Your Under Armour shoes should provide a snug fit, but they shouldn’t be so tight that your feet and toes feel constricted. There should be some wiggle room for your toes, but make sure they’re not too big, either, as it can make walking awkward and even cause you to trip.

Ankle length

Mid-cut athletic shoes are sometimes preferred by people with weak ankles who need additional stability. However, they can feel cumbersome for speedy players who want to maximize their mobility at all times. If you want a more fashionable shoe, a low cut can look great as part of a summer outfit, while a mid- or high-cut shoe might look better in the fall with long pants.

What to look for in quality Under Armour shoes

Materials

Under Armour shoes use high-quality materials to make them durable. For running shoes, the upper is usually made with a breathable mesh, while the outsoles are rubber and have tread patterns that give wearers traction to prevent slipping.

Cushioning

Even if you don’t plan on wearing your Under Armour shoes for long periods, they should still have plenty of soft cushioning in the midsole. The midsole usually contains a long piece of ethyl-vinyl acetate foam that provides stability and comfort. It also makes the shoes more responsive during strides and increases shock absorption.

Laces

Some shoes have laces that go all the way up, letting you adjust the fit more easily. Other shoes have a more straightforward closure to give them a fashionable look. Also, if you want to put on and remove your shoes easily, some have a bootie-like ankle, providing more comfort and stability.

How much you can expect to spend on Under Armour shoes

You can find reliable running shoes or stylish ones for everyday casual wear for $40-$100. However, if you want athletic shoes with a more premium build made with the latest technology, expect to pay up to $160.

Under Armour shoes FAQ

Can I wear Under Armour running shoes for basketball?

A. Yes. However, basketball shoes offer more stability and flexibility for quick, agile movements, while running shoes provide comfort and responsiveness during strides.

My new Under Armour shoes are uncomfortable. Should I exchange them?

A. Some shoes run small or big, and others might have a narrow shape, making them uncomfortable for those with wider feet. However, if they feel too rigid, they might require some breaking in before they’re comfortable enough to wear for extended periods.

What are the best Under Armour shoes to buy?

Top Under Armour shoes

Under Armour Men’s Flow Velociti Running Shoes

What you need to know: These lightweight shoes offer excellent grip and are perfect for avid runners and joggers.

What you’ll love: The bootie construction makes them easy to slip on, and the durable upper with a knit design gives a locked-down fit. The outsole has Flow technology for superior traction, and the one-piece midsole cushioning provides long-lasting comfort and responsiveness. Also, they come in 14 colors.

What you should consider: They’re not as durable as some other running shoes, and some customers complained about them being too narrow.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Under Armour shoes for the money

Under Armour Men’s Street Encounter IV CNV Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes have a sporty, stylish design that makes them excellent for everyday and business casual attire.

What you’ll love: They have a stretch canvas upper for a secure fit and extra comfort, the lacing system is designed to make them easy to put on, and the polyurethane sockliner packs plenty of soft cushioning. The rubber outsole offers excellent traction, and the foam helps improve mobility.

What you should consider: They have a slim build and are not ideal when it’s raining or in warm weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Under Armor Men’s HOVR Guardian 3 Running Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes have a robust, durable build and are suitable for outdoor running on various surfaces.

What you’ll love: They have a lightweight mesh upper for maximum breathability, the UA HOVR maximizes energy transfer for a more responsive feel and the compression web molds over the midsole for more bounce back on strides. Also, the intuitive design helps prevent over-pronation for safe running.

What you should consider: Some customers report that they’re not flexible enough and don’t offer sufficient give while running.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

