Do you have a water-averse pet? If you’ve ever dreamed of spending the dog days of summer at the beach with your pet, throwing a stick or flying disc into the water as they fetch, it can be kind of a bummer when, in fact, your dog exhibits a fear of water. That means no dog pools to keep them cool when it’s hot out and no kayaking or boating with your pup (if you’re feeling brave).

Luckily, you may be able to teach an old dog new tricks when it comes to making friends with the water (pool, lake or otherwise), so long as you have a few water-friendly products that entice your dog to get involved and keep them safe — all at once.

How to make your puppy not scared of water

What’s the key to making your puppy not scared of water? Well, the more they become acquainted with water, the better. Products like the ones below can help alleviate any water-based fear your dog might have. Splash pads and toys show dogs that water can be fun, while dog life jackets teach dogs that they’ll be safe no matter what happens.

Best water products for dogs

Raxurt Anti-slip Dog Splash Pad

Designed for anti-slip traction, this dog splash pad comes in several sizes — 59, 67, 75, 87, 97 and 118 inches. The PVC surface is protected by a 5-millimeter lip that keeps water inside, and it easily hooks up to the hose for a fountain-like effect that can feel more approachable to cautious pups that aren’t yet ready to dive into the pool quite yet.

Tingor Ripstop Dog Life Jacket

This dog life jacket is available in extra small, small, medium, large and extra large, accommodating dogs of all sizes. With two seatbelt-like buckles and a durable D-ring that safely attaches to a dog leash, it’s also reinforced with quick-drying and rip-resistant Oxford fabric that provides extra buoyancy. This life jacket reassures apprehensive dogs that water can be a safe activity they don’t have to fear.

CoubonTail Dog Squeaky Pool Toys

This floating dumbbell toy is designed for water fetch. Shaped like a bone, it squeaks when pressed or chewed and is made from a variety of materials and textures — all of which are quick to dry —that keep dogs engaged in water play.

Best Choice Products 30-in Elevated Cooling Dog Bed

This elevated cooling bed has mesh ventilation holes at the bottom and a protective canopy that keeps dogs out of the sun. Lightweight and portable, it can be placed next to the pool or anywhere outside. Should it ever get wet, it is easy to spot-clean, and the nylon material dries quickly.

Dog Traction Pad for Kayaks

If you (and your pup) are feeling extra brave, the next step up from swimming may be to acclimate your dog to kayaking or even paddle boarding. This traction pad measures 21.25 by 13.51 by 1.96 inches and comes with four EVA foams in a diamond pattern, providing the most stable grip possible, so that kayaking dogs can enjoy the open water without worrying about falling in.

