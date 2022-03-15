SAN ANGELO, Texas – Concho Valley PAWS is offering a fun and unique way to reduce adoption fees in hopes of encouraging people to adopt a pet. The “Name Your Own Price Adoption Event” begins Wednesday, March 16 and runs through Saturday, March 19. Concho Valley PAWS adoption hours that day are 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Pets can be viewed at the San Angelo Animal Shelter at 3145 N. US Hwy 67 or next door at the Concho Valley PAWS building.

The shelter is currently over capacity with over 280 dogs in residence. The shelter and Concho Valley PAWS celebrated achieving a No-Kill designation for 2021, but with the population as it is, some long-stay pets could face euthanasia.

“No-Kill is not a final destination. It’s not an eternal guarantee. It is a commitment we must work to keep every single day. When the number of animals entering a shelter exceed the number of animals leaving, the shelter experiences a space crisis. Too many dogs in a restricted space can lead to health and safety concerns for the pets and ultimately an inhumane environment. When there are more animals than the staff can properly clean and provide for inside a municipal shelter, euthanasia is considered.” Concho Valley PAWS Executive Director, Jenie Wilson said.

Waiving and reducing adoption fees often will encourage people considering adoption to go ahead and make that move. “At our last event, our adoption staff placed 132 pets in two weeks. It was amazing and it saved lives. We need to duplicate that, and we believe we can.” Wilson said.

Concho Valley PAWS has partnered with the City of San Angelo Animal Shelter since 2016 and the results have been a consistent decline in euthanasia. But the intake, the number of stray and surrendered animals entering the shelter, continues to stress the system.

“Unfortunately, we have also experienced a couple of slow months with adoption and transporting animals outside of our community for adoption.” Wilson said.

In November, shelter pets were exposed to an unknown toxin resulting in the suspension of adoptions during one of the busiest adoption months. In December, adoptions resumed but remained low likely because adopters were still concerned about the illness the shelter had experienced in that previous month. That situation remains under investigation by San Angelo Police Department, but the health and safety risk posed to pets has long passed.

“We have just experienced a perfect storm. We lost the opportunities to place animals in adoptive homes during our busy holiday months and intake has been consistent. We have a large population of bigger dogs which are historically harder to place due to restrictions on rental properties and apartments. Now, with the increase in gas prices and the uncertainty we face, we are seeing fewer transports.” Wilson said.

“This is a community problem, but the community is also the answer. If we could see a decrease in indiscriminate backyard breeding, if we saw more families get their pets spayed and neutered and more people keep their pet for that pet’s lifetime, it would be a huge step in the right director. If animal lovers united and agreed to foster, advocate, volunteer or simply share social media post featuring adoptable pets – we could save them all.” Wilson said. “But we have to come together.”

In addition to finding forever families, PAWS is seeking foster volunteers. Fostering a pet saves lives. It saves the lives of the pet that is fostered and opens a kennel for another pet in need.” Wilson said. Concho Valley PAWS provides for all the need of a foster pet while it is in care. The volunteer does not have to expend any money. Concho Valley PAWS provides for the animal’s veterinary care and provides food, supplies, toys, bedding, and a crate. “All we ask of our foster volunteers is to open their heart and home to a pet and keep them safe until we can find a forever family.” Wilson said.

“Fostering a pet is a truly rewarding experience that the whole family can be a part of. It is a great way to teach children to give back and help them learn about being a responsible pet owner. Afterall, it is our children who will inherit this issue and it will be up to them to continue to improve upon the work we have started in animal welfare.” Wilson said.

To learn more about fostering or volunteering, please visit cvpaws.org. To learn about adoption and take advantage of the Name Your Own Price event, please visit PAWS at 3134 N. US Hwy 67 Wednesday – Saturday 1:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m.

Courtesy: Concho Valley PAWS