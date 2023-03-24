Which Bonka bird toy is best?

Pet birds give us hours of enjoyment, and some even seem to like our company. But what happens when we leave them alone? They spend too much time alone with nothing to do. Bored birds can become destructive. Toys help keep your bird occupied when you aren’t around, and they can prevent destructive behaviors such as feather pulling.

If your bird needs mental stimulation that includes sound and moving parts, the Bonka Bird Toys Spoon Delight is a good choice. It offers hours of playtime and is virtually indestructible.

What to know before you buy a Bonka bird toy

Bird size and species

The first thing to consider when buying a Bonka bird toy is your bird’s size. Large birds with tough beaks need larger toys that can handle active, aggressive play. Smaller birds might be intimidated by, or scared of, the same toy.

Personality

Some birds are active and energetic. They prefer toys that make noise and move or toys that can be shredded and played with.

Others prefer more contemplative playtime. This type of bird might prefer something that doesn’t make much noise but provides more opportunities for problem-solving. This might include finding a treat or completing a task.

These two personality types don’t depend on the species. Take the time to figure out what type of play your bird prefers, then choose the best toy for their personality.

Material

Birds love to make noise, chew and shred with their beaks and claws. Give them plenty of options with a variety of fabrics and materials. Bonka bird toys combine a variety of materials and textures for the most appropriate stimulation. Look for toys that include:

Wood.

Natural fiber and material.

Metal.

Leather.

Plastic.

What to look for in a quality Bonka bird toy

Durability

Bonka bird toys are made to withstand even the roughest play. For example, their metal is covered with a bird-safe lead-free powder coating that won’t wear off. It’s also welded to make sure it doesn’t separate at any joints.

Many fabric toys have double-stitched edges. Even the finger traps and materials made for shredding are constructed from materials that require your bird to work hard at tearing them apart.

Bright colors

Bright colors are attractive to birds. They promote mental stimulation and keep them occupied for hours. Bonka bird toys are available in assorted colors and a variety of patterns.

Stuffable

Combining food with play is a win for birds. Some Bonka bird toys can be stuffed with millet or other bird snacks. These help engage your bird’s mind as it tries to release the food.

How much you can expect to spend on a Bonka bird toy

The price varies depending on the materials the toy is made of and how large it is. Expect to spend $8-$20.

Bonka bird toy FAQ

Do Bonka bird toys have a warranty?

A. Birds can be hard on their toys, and it can be difficult to figure out which toy they will enjoy. But Bonka bird toys come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If you are not satisfied for any reason, return your toy with its receipt within 14 days of purchase for a full refund.

What is the safest material for a bird toy?

A. It’s crucial that the materials you choose for your bird toy are not harmful to your bird. Always look for labeling that specifies the type of wood or fabric used as well as any safeguards that the manufacturer has taken.

The safest woods for bird toys include:

Pine.

Balsa.

Birch.

Poplar.

Maple.

Walnut.

Ash.

And when it comes to fabric or fiber ropes, natural is the way to go. Choose from cotton, hemp and sisal.

As far as metal goes, stainless steel is the best bet. It is the most durable and is nontoxic, zinc-free and lead-free.

Finally, look for bird toys that are easy to clean. This prevents bacteria or germs from building up and keeps your bird safe from illness.

What’s the best Bonka bird toy to buy?

Top Bonka bird toy

Bonka Bird Toys Spoon Delight

What you need to know: Even the strongest birds have a hard time destroying this durable toy.

What you’ll love: Flashy spoons and colorful rings on a stainless steel chain provide visual and auditory stimulation for spunky birds who need a little entertainment. Hang it horizontally or vertically, and use it as a perch, too.

What you should consider: This is loud, and not a suitable toy for small, timid birds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Bonka bird toy for the money

Bonka Bird Toys Helix

What you need to know: This is a completely shreddable toy for your feathered friend.

What you’ll love: Multiple options for play include shredder material, chew surfaces and bamboo finger traps. You can roll up the traps to change the shape for even more fun.

What you should consider: This is best for smaller birds, as large birds will destroy it quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bonka Bird Toys Sola Atta Ball

What you need to know: This is appropriate and engaging for birds of all sizes.

What you’ll love: It’s made from the root of the sola plant. Each lightweight sola stem has a different color in the center for visually captivating fun and is easy for birds to pick up and chew. This is a pack of six, but they also come in packs of three.

What you should consider: Birds that enjoy hard materials to chew on may not enjoy this ball.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

