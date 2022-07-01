Which Cuisinart grill is best?

Grilling foods is one of the most satisfying ways to cook. It’s beautiful to watch the flames, plus the sounds and smells are divine. However, not all grills are created equal, and some are more trouble than they’re worth. Cuisinart grills are a great option for newbies and grillmasters alike. They’re effective and affordable to boot.

The best Cuisinart grill is the Cuisinart 54-Inch Four-Burner Propane Gas Grill. It has a large cooking area, plenty of power and a thermometer on the lid to watch your temperature.

What to know before you buy a Cuisinart grill

Cuisinart grill types

There are a few types of Cuisinart grills to choose from.

Full-size grills: These beefy backyard monsters are found throughout suburbia. They’re ideal if you cook regularly for your family and friends. They typically run on gas or pellets.

Portable grills: There are some portable electric grills, which are mostly used in apartments and for tailgating. There are also gas and charcoal grills used for camping.

Griddles: Cuisinart grills can easily replace griddle-like cooking. They can be full-sized or portable and often cost as much as standard grills. You won't get the beloved grill marks, but you can cook a wider range of foods. They typically run on gas.

Fuel types

Cuisinart grills are fueled by several sources.

Gas grills are the most common. They typically use propane, but a handful of grills run on natural gas. It’s easy to use and requires less cleanup.

Charcoal grills can impart the smoky, woody flavor barbecuing is known for. However, it has a pricey fuel source that takes time to prepare and clean.

Electric grills are among the most affordable Cuisinart grills. They're perfect for people in apartments, traveling grillers and tailgaters. However, they're the least powerful and won't add the char flavor to your food.

Pellet grills use little wooden pellets as fuel. These pellets are affordable, are more environmentally friendly and can impart dozens of different flavors to your food. However, they're harder to clean and maintain.

What to look for in a quality Cuisinart grill

Side table

Cooking requires plenty of counter space to keep things organized. Grills often have zero such space nearby, which is why grills with built-in side tables are better than the rest. Some have one table, while others have two.

Accessories

Grilling requires several accessories, such as cleaning brushes, specialty tongs and spatulas that can handle high heat If you’re buying a grill for the first time, you’ll need to buy said accessories. Some Cuisinart grills include these or give you the option to bundle them in at a discount.

Smoking

Some full-sized grills can also smoke foods, which means using low heat over long periods rather than grilling, which uses high heat over a short period.

Window

Some Cuisinart grills have windows in the lid. This lets you monitor your food without needing to open the grill, which lets out heat and affects your cook times.

How much you can expect to spend on a Cuisinart grill

They range in price from $50-$500. Portable grills shouldn’t cost more than $200, while full-size grills typically cost $250-$500. Cuisinart also offers an ultra-wide grill for $600.

Cuisinart grill FAQ

Can I convert a propane grill into a natural gas grill and vice versa?

A. It’s possible but strongly discouraged, as converting is a complicated process. If done incorrectly, it can lead to life-threatening gas leaks. It’s safer and easier to sell your old Cuisinart grill and buy an appropriate one if you can no longer use the original gas type.

Can I use an electric Cuisinart grill inside as well as outside?

A. Yes, though where you use them each has its own safety consideration: only grill inside in well-ventilated rooms and never grill outside during inclement weather.

What’s the best Cuisinart grill to buy?

Top Cuisinart grill

Cuisinart 54-Inch Four-Burner Propane Gas Grill

What you need to know: Grillmasters need look no further than this capable and spacious grill.

What you’ll love: Each individually controlled burner provides a maximum of 11,000 British thermal units for a total of 44,000 Btu, plus the cast-iron cooking grates help retain heat. It has prep tables on both sides and comes with a three-year limited warranty.

What you should consider: It requires some assembly, and a few consumers had issues with the instructions. Others received dented or otherwise damaged pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Cuisinart grill for the money

Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable Charcoal Grill

What you need to know: If you want to grill on the go, you should add this to your cart.

What you’ll love: It’s compact and only weighs 2 pounds, making it perfect for tailgating. The locking lid has a handle, so it’s safe for easy traveling. A small vent makes regulating your temperature a breeze. It comes in red and black.

What you should consider: The low weight and wobbly legs make it easy to knock over. You will need a screwdriver to assemble it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Cuisinart Two-In-One Outdoor Electric Grill

What you need to know: This grill is a great choice for apartment dwellers.

What you’ll love: You can use it with the stand for outdoor grilling or without for tabletop grilling. It has five heat settings and a 240-square-inch cooking surface that can fit up to 12 burgers. A grease collection cup below the grill makes cleanup easier.

What you should consider: A few purchasers found it didn’t get hot enough to sear steaks, but it still gets hot enough to cook chicken, burgers and hot dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

