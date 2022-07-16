There are three types of glue you can use on plastic: polystyrene cement, super glue and epoxy glue.

Best glue for plastic

Do you need reliable glue for your next DIY project? Or perhaps you need to fix something you broke recently? There are several types of glue out there tailored to sticking plastics together, but it can be difficult to know which glue is best for your needs.

Some glues work differently on different types of plastics, while others vary in drying time or durability. If you need something quick and reliable, check out Testors Cement Glue.

What to know about the best glue for plastic

Types of glue

There are three types of glue you can use on plastic: polystyrene cement, super glue and epoxy glue.

Polystyrene cement melts the plastic slightly, effectively gluing the pieces together into one. It’s great for things like pipes or model kits, but if not used correctly, it can damage surfaces. It only takes about a minute to set and is fully cured within eight hours.

You can use super glue (or Cyanoacrylate glue) across a wide array of materials. It dries fast but doesn’t fill up much space in between. So if you need a thicker bond to fill gaps, super glue is not the way to go. It only takes 10 seconds to set and about 24 hours to cure.

Epoxy glue is a two-part glue that relies on the combination of two chemical components to create an incredibly strong bond. Regardless of how long it takes to dry, leave epoxy glue to cure for at least 72 hours. This can take longer depending on the job and climate.

Types of plastic

Since plastic is not a porous material, it can be tricky to find the right glue to hold your plastic together. Epoxy glue works best for most plastics, but if your project requires a more flexible bond, you’ll want an acrylic-based glue.

Tips for gluing plastic

Choose the correct glue

First and foremost, make sure to pick the best glue for the type of plastic you’re working with. Consider if the glue will be exposed to any extreme elements or temperatures since this could impact its effectiveness. Finding the best glue for the job will ensure you create the best bond.

Clean surfaces

Before you start gluing, make sure all the surfaces you intend to join are clean. You don’t want dirt or grime getting in the way, and it can also impact the effectiveness of the glue’s performance.

Don’t overdo it

Less is more when it comes to using strong glues. If you apply too much, you run the risk of longer drying times and dried glue buildup. Use only enough glue to get the job done.

Clean up carefully

After you’ve wiped away any stray glue streaks, make sure you put your glue away properly. Remove any excess glue stuck in the nozzle, which can dry and seal the bottle shut. You’ll also want to store the glue in a cool, dry place that isn’t subject to extreme temperatures.

Best glue for plastic

Best polystyrene cement for plastic

Testor Corp Cement Glue Value Pack 2 Tubes

What you need to know: This pack comes with two 0.87-ounce tubes of cement glue.

What you’ll love: It’s exceptionally reliable when you need to glue plastic to plastic. Even though cement is in the name, this glue still dries clear on surfaces. And a little bit goes a long way, too.

What you should consider: It has a very strong smell.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Weld-On 3 Acrylic Plastic Cement with Weld-On Applicator Bottle with Needle

What you need to know: This set features a 4-ounce can of acrylic cement and a bottle with the needle for application.

What you’ll love: This cement glue sets very quickly and creates a tight bond. It can be a little tricky to use because of the watery consistency, but it works very well once you get the hang of it.

What you should consider: Since it’s designed specifically for acrylic plastics, it may not be as effective with other types of plastic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best super glues for plastic

Gorilla Super Glue

What you need to know: This translucent super glue comes in a 0.53-ounce bottle with an anti-clog tip.

What you’ll love: It’s very versatile, and you can use it on plastics as well as on other materials. It sets in under a minute and has the added benefit of being waterproof.

What you should consider: The bottle is a little misleading and looks half-empty when you get it. Rest assured, it does contain all the glue it’s supposed to hold.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Glue Masters Professional Grade Cyanoacrylate “Super Glue”

What you need to know: This super glue comes in a 2-ounce bottle with a tube tip and cap.

What you’ll love: It bonds most plastics together and can also bond plastic to other materials, like glass or metal. It’s strong, waterproof and dries clear.

What you should consider: It’s a little watery, which can make application difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best epoxy glues for plastic

Loctite Epoxy Five Minute Instant Mix

What you need to know: Perfect for small jobs, this epoxy glue comes in a 0.47-fluid ounce self-mixing dispenser with a precision syringe applicator.

What you’ll love: This one is great for gluing plastics as well as bonding wood, metal, glass ceramics and other materials. It’s water-resistant and does not shrink.

What you should consider: It dries yellow, not clear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Gorilla 2 Part Epoxy 5 Minute Set

What you need to know: This clear epoxy glue comes in a 0.85-ounce syringe and sets in five minutes.

What you’ll love: This glue is great for bonding plastics together as well as other materials. It fills in gaps as needed and creates a good, strong bond. It’s water-resistant and dries perfectly clear.

What you should consider: Temperature and humidity of work conditions may impact the drying time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

