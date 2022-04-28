Which water bottle is best?

We all need water in order to live, no matter if it comes from our coffee in the morning or our lunchtime soda. That said, it’s best to drink pure water. According to the Mayo Clinic, we should drink roughly 110 ounces of water daily. The best way to help us get to that threshold is to use a good water bottle.

The best water bottle is the CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle. It comes in several sizes and colors and has an easy-carry loop on the cap.

What to know before you buy a water bottle

Capacity and size

While water bottle capacity is typically considered the most important aspect, it’s still necessary to consider the overall size.

Water bottles have capacities as small as 8 ounces and as large as 50 ounces, though many also offer a 32-ounce size. Most larger bottles are best for water, while 8-ounce containers are usually better for mixed drinks such as coffee. Size: Consider how you intend to carry your water bottle before making a purchase. For example, many water bottles are carried in exterior pouches of backpacks, so having a bottle larger than this pouch is burdensome rather than helpful.

Color

Water bottles come in every color imaginable, making it easy to find one that works well and speaks to your sense of style — or is just your favorite color. Before making a purchase, one thing to consider about color is that darker colors get hot faster than lighter colors. However, a well-insulated container can mitigate this.

What to look for in a quality water bottle

Material

Water bottles are typically made of plastic, metal or glass.

, either aluminum or stainless steel, is the best material. It’s somewhat naturally insulative, highly durable and environmentally friendly. However, they scratch and dent easily if dropped and cost much more than plastic. They can also sweat in hot weather. The best metal bottles have extra insulation added. Glass is the most attractive water bottle, but it’s best for use at home rather than on the go due to its fragility. It’s also pricey but easy to clean.

Insulation

The best water bottles are insulated to keep your water cold or your coffee hot. Insulation does add to the price somewhat, but not as much as you’d think, and is available in all sizes of bottles.

How much you can expect to spend on a water bottle

Water bottles don’t have much cost variance, with many costing just $10-$20. Plastic options are the most affordable, while metal and insulated options are the most expensive.

Water bottle FAQ

What are the benefits of a water bottle?

A. There are a few key benefits to using a water bottle.

Having a constant source of water on your person makes you more likely to drink water than if you have to drink it one small cup at a time. They’re stylish: Water bottles come in dozens of designs, so there’s always one that perfectly matches who you are. Many people also personalize their bottles with stickers. You can even buy different water bottles to match various outfits.

Are wide-mouthed or narrow-mouthed water bottles better?

A. Neither is better than the other. It just depends on your preferences. Wide-mouth bottles are much easier to fill but their also easier to spill. Conversely, narrow-mouthed bottles are harder to fill but easier to control when drinking.

How do I maintain a water bottle?

A. Most water bottles and all their pieces and parts are dishwasher-safe. That said, some bottles and parts are not. Always double-check the instructions included with your purchase before placing anything in the dishwasher.

What’s the best water bottle to buy?

Top water bottle

CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle

What you need to know: CamelBak is among the best water bottle brands, and this one comes in 12 colors and four sizes, including 25 and 50 ounces.

What you’ll love: The lid is leakproof, both at the edges and around the spout, and has an easy-carry loop. It’s made of 50% recycled plastic that’s stain-resistant and BPA-free. It’s also dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported that the color they received did not perfectly match the color of the one shown in the product listing image.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top water bottle for the money

Nalgene Wide Mouth Water Bottle

What you need to know: It’s basic but affordable and is an all-time classic design.

What you’ll love: Available in 23 colors, this bottle holds up to 32 ounces and has a measuring system — in both ounces and milliliters — printed on the side. The wide-mouth design makes it easy to add drinks and especially easy to clean.

What you should consider: Your drink can rapidly become room temperature due to the lack of insulation. The plastic loop keeping the lid and body together may deteriorate over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Brita Plastic Water Filter Bottle

What you need to know: It’s perfect for situations where the water may not be clean.

What you’ll love: It comes in five colors and 26- or 36-ounce capacities. The filters are rated to be replaced after treating 40 gallons of water — that’s 150-200 full bottles, depending on capacity — or every two months. It has a leakproof lid and is dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: The filters add a recurring cost, and they need to be rinsed under running water for at least one minute before being added to the bottle to avoid an odd taste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

