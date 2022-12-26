SAN ANGELO, Texas — With the holiday season wrapping up it can come with an overwhelming amount of holiday waste and it’s difficult to know what can actually be recycled, so here are some tips to help with post-holiday recycling.

Note: Most City operations will be closed on January 2, 2022, for New Year

Wrapping Paper

Recycle: Thick, non-colored, cardboard-type wrapping paper such as butcher paper. (remove tape/adhesives beforehand) The inner cardboard tube of the wrapping paper

Do NOT recycle: Thin colorfully dyed paper with embellishments such as glitter

Gift Bags

Recycle: Paper bags, butcher paper bags, ( remove handles beforehand and remove any plastic linings )

Do NOT Recycle: Any bags that are plastic or plastic-like with bright colors shiny or have embellishments

Recycle:

Bows and Ribbons

Recycle: N/A

Do NOT Recycle: The ribbon will get caught up in and potentially damage recycling equipment. Stick-on bows are usually made of shiny foil and have adhesive and metal staples that can not be recycled.

Recycle:

Christmas Cards

Recycle: Plain paper-style cards that do not contain glitter or embellishments

Do NOT Recycle: Plastic cards with embellishments or mechanical parts which produce sound etc.

Recycle:

Christmas Lights

Recycle: N/A

Do NOT Recycle: Christmas lights can get tangled up in and potentially damage recycling equipment.

Recycle:

Gift Boxes

Recycle: Cardboard boxes ( They should be empty and broken down .)

Do NOT Recycle: Thin boxboard boxes with any shiny, colored, glittery embellishments

Recycle:

Packaging

Recycle: Brown paper, most degradable foam packing ( in specialized locations )

Do NOT Recycle: Plastic packaging such as air-filled pouches, bubble wrap, etc. ( Some grocery stores will recycle these with your plastic grocery bags for you) Foam packing peanuts

Recycle:

When recycling plastic items be aware of what type of plastic the item is, any other plastic than No. 1 and No.2 plastics are NOT recyclable. Below is a list from the COSA on what these items could be:

No. 1 plastics include soda and water bottles, mouthwash bottles, peanut butter containers, salad dressing and vegetable oil containers. The latter three should be cleaned before recycling.

plastics include soda and water bottles, mouthwash bottles, peanut butter containers, salad dressing and vegetable oil containers. The latter three should be cleaned before recycling. No. 2 plastics include plastic milk jugs, juice bottles, bleach, detergent, household cleaner bottles and shampoo bottles.

*Paper and Nos. 3-7 plastics are no longer accepted recyclables in the City’s curbside recycling program.*

Recycling Tips CC COSA

Additional recycling options: Butts Recycling, 615 W. 11th St., and the San Angelo Landfill (For E-Waste).

For more information on recycling in San Angelo go here.