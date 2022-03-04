What are the best microwavable heating pads?

When suffering from aches and pains, a microwavable heating pad is great for finding relief. With options available in a wide range of shapes, sizes and fillings, it can be tough to know which is the best microwavable heating pad.

Keep reading for all the essential information you’ll need to choose the perfect heating pad for you. We’ve also listed some recommendations, including the Huggaroo Original Microwavable Heating Pad, which is the ideal choice for anyone with shoulder, neck or upper back pain.

What to know before you buy a microwavable heating pad

Shape

You can find microwavable heating pads in a range of shapes. Some come tailored to fit specific areas, such as around the neck and over the shoulders. Others are simple rectangular or circular shapes and suited to use in a range of areas. If you want a heating pad to warm yourself up on cold days or general aches and pains that might spring up anywhere on the body, it’s best to get a simple-shaped pad.

Size

Also, check the size of any heating pads you’re considering. If you want a pad you can hold to your knee, wrist, ankle or other small spots on your body, you don’t need a colossal heating pad. On the other hand, you’ll want a larger option if you intend to wrap it around the back of your neck or want to cover a large area. Whatever size of heating pad you choose, make sure it will fit comfortably inside your microwave.

Filling

Microwavable heating pads can have a range of fillings. Many contain natural materials, such as rice, wheat and flaxseeds. These have the added benefit of being biodegradable and have a pleasant natural smell when heated. You can also find some pads that contain gel. These tend to retain both hot and cold for slightly longer, but they aren’t as eco-friendly and are messy if the pad gets punctured.

What to look for in a quality microwavable heating pad

Heating time

Check how long it takes to heat your microwavable heating pad when you need it. It’s rare for any pads to take more than a couple of minutes to heat up, but some are even more conveniently quick, taking 30 seconds or less.

Removable cover

If you use your heating pad regularly, you might appreciate a removable cover. This allows you to take the cover off the machine or hand wash it to keep it clean. Without a removable cover, you’ll only be able to spot clean your heating pad should it get dirty.

Aromatherapy options

You can find microwavable heating pads infused with natural fragrances, either from essential oils or dried herbs. Some buyers love this added touch of relaxing aromatherapy, while others would prefer an unscented option. The choice is yours to make.

Color

Although it’s far from the most critical feature of a microwavable heating pad, it’s nice to be able to choose from a handful of colors or prints.

How much you can expect to spend on a microwavable heating pad

Expect to pay anywhere from $10-$50 for a microwavable heating pad, depending on the size, shape, filling material and overall quality.

Microwavable heating pad FAQ

Are microwavable heating pads just for therapeutic use?

A. Microwavable heating pads are often used for therapeutic reasons, like muscle pains or period cramps. But you can also use them to warm yourself up. Slipping a warm heating pad into your bed on a cold night or sitting with one in your lap on the couch can help take the edge off when the temperature drops.

Can you also use heating pads for cooling?

A. While heat can help with many aches and pains, some injuries and ailments need a cold compress rather than a warm one. Luckily, you can also use many microwavable heating pads as cool packs by putting them in the fridge or freezer to chill. Check before buying whether your chosen heating pad is suitable for cooling and follow the chilling instructions for best results.

What’s the best microwavable heating pad to buy?

Top microwavable heating pad

Huggaroo Original Microwavable Heating Pad

What you need to know: Wrapping over the shoulders and up the back of the neck, this is the ideal choice for those with back and neck pain.

What you’ll love: This option is suitable for both hot and cold use and stays on the area hands-free so that you can go about your business. It has a pleasantly soft exterior.

What you should consider: Some people don’t like the herbal scent or say they can barely notice it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top microwavable heating pad for the money

My Heating Pad Microwavable Heat Pad

What you need to know: An affordable heating pad that’s versatile enough for use on a range of areas or for general warming.

What you’ll love: It features fleece on one side and cotton on the other, retains heat well and there’s added pressure from the weight of the bag that can have added therapeutic value.

What you should consider: It could be longer, especially for those who want to wrap it around the neck.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nature Creation Microwavable Upper Body Wrap

What you need to know: This large wrap-style heating pad is perfect for people with shoulder, neck and upper back pain.

What you’ll love: The front closure helps the pad stay put whatever you’re doing. It’s suitable for hot and cold use and has a naturally pleasant aroma from herbs and grains.

What you should consider: It doesn’t extend up the back of the neck.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

