Which budget blinds are best?

When it is time to redesign a room, one of the trickiest parts can be window coverings. It’s important to balance the look of the blinds you choose with the overall budget of the project. Blinds can reach well into the hundreds of dollars, but covering a window doesn’t need to be that expensive.

If you are looking for versatile budget blinds with simple lines that fit in with any decor, the Achim Home Furnishings Store Cordless Light Filtering Mini Blind is a good choice.

What to know before you buy budget blinds

Blind material

Blinds can instantly change the look of a room. The blind material you select plays a big part in the finished product.

Wood: Wood blinds are classic and beautiful. They are expensive and require specific care to keep them looking their best.

Wood blinds are classic and beautiful. They are expensive and require specific care to keep them looking their best. Vinyl: Vinyl is durable, lightweight and affordable. They may not be the most stylish choice, but they get the job done.

Vinyl is durable, lightweight and affordable. They may not be the most stylish choice, but they get the job done. Aluminum: Aluminum is a lightweight metal blind that is also affordable. It can dent and bend.

Aluminum is a lightweight metal blind that is also affordable. It can dent and bend. Fabric: Fabric brings a softer look and feel to the room. It’s available in everything from sheer blinds to let light in and blackout blinds to keep the room dark.

Style of blind

The style of blind you choose is more about its application and function than about how it looks (although that’s always a consideration when remodeling).

Mini: Mini blinds are the most affordable option and fit seamlessly into any decor. They are meant to blend in with the window and work well if you’d prefer to highlight a window treatment or other focal point in the room.

Mini blinds are the most affordable option and fit seamlessly into any decor. They are meant to blend in with the window and work well if you’d prefer to highlight a window treatment or other focal point in the room. Faux wood: These have the look of wood grain but the durability of plastic. They are best in rooms with excess moisture and are easy to clean.

These have the look of wood grain but the durability of plastic. They are best in rooms with excess moisture and are easy to clean. Cordless: Cordless blinds have a clean look and no dangling cords to keep track of. These are great for households with small children or mischievous pets.

Cordless blinds have a clean look and no dangling cords to keep track of. These are great for households with small children or mischievous pets. Vertical blinds: These are the best option for covering large windows or sliding glass doors. They can also be made of wood, vinyl or fabric.

These are the best option for covering large windows or sliding glass doors. They can also be made of wood, vinyl or fabric. Top-down, bottom-up: While not always available at an affordable price, this style of blind lets light in the room while maintaining privacy. They are good for windows that face neighbors or a busy street.

While not always available at an affordable price, this style of blind lets light in the room while maintaining privacy. They are good for windows that face neighbors or a busy street. Roller: Roller blinds consist of a sheet of material that is wrapped around a dowel. These are available in many colors and patterns, and some prefer them for a simple look.

Other options that are less budget-friendly include real wood, motorized and insulated blinds. If you can spend a little more and want the energy-saving benefits, it’s worth taking a look at these, too.

Size

For the perfect fit, you’ll need to measure both the width of the window and the drop length. The drop length is how far down you’d like the blinds to hang. Some people prefer them to sit neatly above the window sill, while others want a little wiggle room so opt for a longer drop..

What to look for in quality budget blinds

Flexible mounting

The best budget blinds can be mounted both inside and outside of the window. This gives you flexibility when adding window treatments and other decor.

Easy care

You have saved money on your blinds, and the last thing you want to do is spend the time on tedious care. The best bet is blinds that can be cleaned while still in place, but if they do need to come down the cleaning process should be neither expensive nor extensive.

Adjustable light

If you are covering windows in a room with more than one use, you’ll want a blind that can be adjusted in the amount of light it lets in. This goes beyond just raising and lowering the blind, so if adjustable light levels are important, consider blinds with slats.

How much you can expect to spend on budget blinds

Blinds vary in price based on size and material. Expect to spend $15-$25 per blind.

Budget blinds FAQ

How do you clean blinds that are still on the wall?

A. It really depends on the material, but there are a few general guidelines for cleaning blinds that are still hanging:

Close the slats completely if they lay flat or leave a slight gap if they overlap.

completely if they lay flat or leave a slight gap if they overlap. Use the dusting attachment on your vacuum to gently vacuum each slat.

on your vacuum to gently vacuum each slat. Raise the blinds away from the wall and vacuum the back of the slats as well.

away from the wall and vacuum the back of the slats as well. Add water to a microfiber cloth and wring the cloth until it is damp.

and wring the cloth until it is damp. Gently wash each slat with the cloth, rinsing out between slats.

If you need to remove tough stains or grease from blinds that can be removed, vacuum as above then remove them from the wall and soak them in a bathtub with warm water and baking soda before scrubbing with a microfiber cloth.

How often should you replace blinds?

A. Blinds should be replaced when they no longer function as intended. They can also be replaced if they become dirty beyond cleaning or if you are conducting a full remodel of the room.

What are the best budget blinds to buy?

Top budget blinds

Achim Home Furnishings Store Cordless Light Filtering Mini Blind

What you need to know: These blinds have clean lines and are safe around children and pets.

What you’ll love: These fit most standard windows and are durable and easy to care for. They are available in five colors and five drop lengths. All of the hardware needed for installation is included. The mounting brackets are hidden.

What you should consider: Some installers found them challenging to hang.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top budget blinds for the money

Chicology Blinds for Windows

What you need to know: These cordless blinds are basic but durable, with flexible levels of light.

What you’ll love: These 1-inch vinyl mini blinds can filter light or block it out with simple rotation of the blind angle. The wand and headrail match the color of the blind. They are cordless and come with hardware and instructions for installation. They are available in three colors.

What you should consider: They are not as durable as more expensive blinds. Some people noted they needed to be replaced within two years.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lumino Flat Slat Faux Wood Cordless Room-Darkening Blinds

What you need to know: These blinds block the light with the look of real painted wood.

What you’ll love: These blinds are custom cut for each order, ensuring a good fit. The 2-inch vinyl slats are great for darkening rooms and work well in bedrooms, movie rooms and game rooms where light isn’t necessary. Available in dozens of sizes and two colors, these also wipe clean with a damp cloth.

What you should consider: Some homeowners reported difficulty with installation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.