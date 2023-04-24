Most people have one or two household chores that they absolutely hate. If you dread vacuuming, a robotic vacuum can be a game changer in how you clean your floors and how much time you have to spend vacuuming.

Whether you are looking for your first robot vacuum or want to upgrade your existing model, you don’t have to wait long to have clean floors. Plenty of top-rated robotic vacuums are available with super-fast shipping, so you can hand off the vacuuming to your robot as soon as possible.

Check out this list of the best robot vacuums you can find on Amazon with two-day shipping, and get your floors in shape in no time.

What to look for in a robotic vacuum

With so many robot vacuums on the market, it can be difficult to find the right one. However, if you understand the most important features to look for, you can quickly wade through the options.

Some key features to look for in a robotic vacuum include:

Your robotic vacuum needs high-quality sensors to detect obstacles like furniture and other home furnishings and move around them to avoid getting stuck. It should also have a cliff detection sensor to keep it from falling off an edge and breaking. Mapping abilities: A robot vacuum should learn your home’s layout so it can efficiently clean your floors. Some models use magnetic strips to map your home, while more advanced models have sensors and cameras to learn your floor plan.

All robotic vacuums have a connected app that lets you control the vacuum’s cleaning schedule and more. You can find some models that also work with smart home assistants like Alexa and Siri, allowing you to control the robot vacuum with voice commands. Battery life: A robot vacuum’s battery life is crucial to ensure it has enough time to clean all your floors. It’s particularly important to choose a model with a long battery life if your home is large. Stick to options that can run for at least an hour before needing to recharge.

Best robotic vacuums with two-day shipping on Amazon under $200

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner

This budget-friendly robot vacuum has a slim, compact design that fits easily under furniture. It also has a brushless design that effectively handles pet hair. It has four cleaning modes and built-in infrared sensors to keep it from getting stuck.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum

This robot vacuum features three types of brushes, including a multi-surface brush roll to tackle dirt and debris on all your flooring. It can clean for up to 120 minutes before needing to recharge and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant to make cleaning even easier.

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ 11S RoboVac

This super-slim, quiet robotic vacuum can handle big messes with its BoostIQ Technology, which automatically increases suction power when required. It has infrared sensors to avoid obstacles and drops and can run for up to 100 minutes on a single charge.

Enther C200 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

This robot vacuum can handle even the dirtiest floors, thanks to its large dustbin that doesn’t require frequent emptying. It follows an efficient zigzag path to map your home more effectively and clean more thoroughly. It also returns to its base automatically when it’s time to recharge.

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ 15C MAX RoboVac

This powerful, quiet robot vacuum provides superior suction power to take care of even big messes. It features an efficient, durable filter that doesn’t require much maintenance and a large dustbin that doesn’t need to be emptied often. It can also work with voice commands using Alexa or Google Assistant.

Best robotic vacuums with two-day shipping on Amazon for $200 to $400

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

With its three-stage cleaning system, this robot vacuum can easily pull dirt, dust and other debris out of carpeting and off hard floors. Its battery can run for 90 minutes before it needs recharging, and the unique Dirt Detect Technology can find the dirtiest areas of your home to ensure the most thorough cleaning.

Greenworks GRV-1010 Robotic Vacuum

This efficient robotic vacuum works well on both hard flooring and carpeting with its two side brushes and middle rolling brush. It uses precise gyroscope navigation to map the best route through your home for thorough cleaning. It can clean for 90 minutes before it needs to recharge.

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

With an impressive three-stage cleaning system and 10 times the suction power of previous models, this robot vacuum can tackle all your cleaning needs. It cleans in efficient straight lines and navigates easily around furniture. It also has dual multi-surface rubber brushes that don’t get tangled with pet hair.

Roborock E5 Robot Vacuum and Mop

This robotic vacuum isn’t just an effective vacuum, it can also mop your floors. It uses dual gyroscopes and precision internal mapping to learn your home’s layout for more effective cleaning. It can also vacuum and mop simultaneously to get rid of dirt and grime that vacuuming alone can miss.

Shark AI Ultra Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum

This bagless robot vacuum can hold up to two months’ worth of dirt in its self-emptying base, reducing maintenance. It also has a HEPA filter to capture up to 99.7% of dust and allergens. Its powerful suction makes it more effective for cleaning carpets.

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Robot Vacuum

With a 20% larger battery than previous models, this robotic vacuum can run for 90 minutes before recharging. It automatically empties itself in its base, so you don’t need to worry about your vacuum for two months at a time. It also learns your habits to offer customized cleaning suggestions, such as extra cleaning during allergy season.

Best robotic vacuums with two-day shipping on Amazon for $400+

Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL

This robotic vacuum can hold more than a month’s worth of dirt and debris in its self-emptying base. It has a self-cleaning brush roll that effectively handles pet hair without tangles. It offers a recharge and resume feature that allows it to pick up right where it left off after recharging.

iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

Pet owners will appreciate this robotic vacuum that actively avoids picking up pet waste that might damage its components. It can recognize other obstacles, such as cords, socks and shoes, and allows you to choose which rooms are cleaned and when. It works with Alexa and Google Home devices.

Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop

With a 2.5-liter dust bag, this robotic vacuum can hold up to seven weeks’ worth of dirt and dust and automatically empty itself when full. It offers powerful suction that can pull dirt and debris out of fibers, which increases as soon as carpeting is detected. It also works as a mop and can vacuum and mop simultaneously for better cleaning.

