Although most Ginkgo biloba supplements are shelf-stable, specific liquid formulas may require refrigeration or storage in cabinets away from light.

Which Ginkgo biloba supplements are best?

Ginkgo biloba is one of the best-selling herbal supplements. It’s believed to support cognitive health by improving brain and memory function, particularly in older people. Although its most popular forms are tablets and gel caps, the supplement is now available in liquid and powder formulas you can add to foods and beverages.

If you’re looking for a premium Ginkgo supplement with extensive quality testing, Doctor’s Best Extra Strength Ginkgo Veggie Caps is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Ginkgo biloba supplement

What Ginkgo biloba supplements do

Ginkgo biloba supplements aid in managing several types of health concerns. Besides improving cognitive function, they may support circulatory and health, reduce inflammation and minimize headaches. Older adults often take Ginkgo biloba. However, some younger people have begun taking it as a nootropic to boost energy and focus.

Who shouldn’t take Ginkgo biloba supplements

Although Ginkgo biloba is a well-known supplement taken by many individuals, some people shouldn’t take it.

Pregnant women. It may induce early labor or cause increased bleeding during labor. Some studies also advise against breastfeeding women from taking Ginkgo biloba.

People with bleeding disorders. It may increase the risk of bleeding.

Safety considerations

Before taking Ginkgo biloba supplements, it’s strongly recommended to consult with your doctor for safety reasons. Here are a few cautions from the National Institutes of Health:

Ginkgo biloba may interact with certain medications , including blood thinners, diabetes medications and non-steriodal anti-inflammatory painkillers.

Unprocessed Ginkgo leaves and fresh Ginkgo seeds may be toxic and you shouldn't take them under most circumstances.

Some people are allergic to Ginkgo biloba products.

Side effects of Ginkgo biloba may include dizziness, nausea, palpitations and skin reactions.

may include dizziness, nausea, palpitations and skin reactions. It’s unclear whether Ginkgo biloba improves cognitive function, although it’s an FDA-regulated substance and is safe for most people when taken in moderate amounts.

What to look for in a quality Ginkgo biloba supplement

Types of formulas

Ginkgo biloba supplements are available in tablets, capsules, liquids, powders and tea. Tablets and capsules remain the most common, though they’re not ideal for individuals who experience difficulty swallowing or digesting pills. Liquids and powders offer a gentler method of taking it, since you can add them to foods and beverages.

Ginkgo biloba tea, available in several varieties and flavors, is often blended with herbal infusions such as chamomile and goji berry.

Potency

There is no standard dosage amount for Ginkgo biloba supplements, though most formulas offer 40 to 500 milligrams per dose. Extra-strength varieties push nearly 2,000 mg per dose, though they’re less popular and harder to find. Low-dosage Ginkgo supplements, often available in liquid form, may offer as little as 14 mg per dose.

Formula varieties

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of Ginkgo biloba supplements. Several are non-GMO, organic, cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, kosher or keto. Others lack some of these labels but advertise high-quality assurance that checks for heavy metals, potency and purity. A handful of Ginkgo biloba supplements are made with cold-pressed extracts.

How much you can expect to spend on Ginkgo biloba supplement

Entry-level supplements, namely low-dosage tablets and teas, cost $6-$12 a bottle. Most liquid supplements cost $12-$25. Higher-quality formulations, such as organic and non-GMO varieties, cost $15-$40.

Ginkgo biloba supplement FAQ

Why is the National Toxicology Program studying Ginkgo biloba supplements?

A. As is true of many supplements and herbal products, there is limited information on the toxicology and long-term effect of Ginkgo biloba. As a result, it’s one of many substances being evaluated by the National Toxicology Program for “potentially hazardous substances.” Findings and reports are published frequently on the NTP’s website.

What is the shelf life of Ginkgo biloba supplements?

A. It varies considerably, with some lasting as little as three to six months. Others, particularly those with preservatives, may last for two to three years in a sealed bottle away from sunlight. All high-quality supplements, however, have expiration dates printed on the bottle.

What’s the best Ginkgo biloba supplement to buy?

Top Ginkgo biloba supplement

Doctor’s Best Extra Strength Ginkgo Veggie Caps

What you need to know: These bestselling capsules, which contain 120 mg of Ginkgo extract, have undergone rigorous quality assurance testing.

What you’ll love: These vegan capsules are also non-GMO, soy-free and gluten-free. Users report the supplement gives them energy and cognitive boost during the day. The formula is easy to digest.

What you should consider: Some people reported being sensitive to the formula, with headaches among the most common side effects.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Top Ginkgo biloba supplement for the money

Nature’s Answer Ginkgo Leaf Fluid Extract

What you need to know: This liquid supplement is ideal for those looking for an alternative to tablets and capsules.

What you’ll love: You can add it to food or beverages without affecting flavor. It’s alcohol-free, non-GMO, gluten-free and kosher. Several reviewers said they had better focus after taking it for a few weeks.

What you should consider: The bottle has to be shaken well before dispensing because the ingredients may separate.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Worth checking out

Gaia Herbs Ginkgo Lead Vegan Liquid Capsules

What you need to know: These vegan capsules are said to have a clean formula from a high-quality validation and ingredient sourcing process.

What you’ll love: The certified-organic ingredients are sourced from farms whose soils are free of heavy metals and pesticides. The capsules are designed for quicker, easier absorption. Product information is more transparent than with comparable Ginkgo supplements.

What you should consider: There were a few isolated reports that the capsules appeared different than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

