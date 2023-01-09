You can make Cheetle with any type of Cheeto, although most recipes recommend crunchy Cheetos.

Everything you need to make delicious Cheetos Duster dishes

Late last year, Cheetos released an official “Cheetos Duster” that grinds the iconic snack into a fine dust called “Cheetle.” Unfortunately, the limited run was sold out before the year was over. If you’re tired of waiting for the official Cheetos Duster to be available, it’s worth considering these Chester-Cheetah-approved products.

In this article: KitchenAid Food Chopper, Befano French Rolling Pin and Hamilton Beach Electric Food Processor

Everything you need to know about the Cheetos Duster

What is a Cheetos Duster?

The Cheetos Duster is a small food processor used to grind Cheetos into a powder called Cheetle. This device has a fun Cheetos-themed design with an orange color, orange thumbprints on the glass jug and a Cheetos logo on the front. Unlike most food processors, the Cheetos Duster is cordless, meaning it’s unlikely to pack the same power as a traditional model.

How do you make Cheetle without a Cheetos Duster?

You can grind Cheetos into a fine powder using any food processor. Many are likely to do a better job than the official Cheetos Duster since they pack more power. Alternatively, you can lay a bag of Cheetos on a cutting board and roll a rolling pin over the bag until the snack is ground into a powder.

What can you make with Cheetle?

Flamin’ Hot hot dogs: You can add a spicy kick to this simple dish by sprinkling Flamin’ Hot Cheetle on top of your hot dogs. Cheetos recommends topping the dish with mayonnaise, cotija cheese and cilantro.

Cheetos cheese pizza: If you're keen on making homemade pizzas, you can add Cheetle to your recipe to enhance the flavor. According to the Cheetos recipe guide, it's best to brush your crust with olive oil and sprinkle Cheetle along the border. Then, you can add your remaining Cheetle to the rest of your pizza.

Cheetos Flamin' Hot fried shrimp: You can use Cheetle instead of traditional breading when making fried shrimp. To make this dish, you'll simply coat your shrimp in mayonnaise and hot sauce, add it to a bag filled with Flamin' Hot Cheetle, shake the bag, add olive oil to a skillet, and cook the shrimp for two to three minutes on medium-high heat.

Nearly anything else: The sky is the limit with this fun topping. You can add it to mozzarella sticks, french fries, ramen, fried chicken, burritos and any other food that could use a cheesy kick. The Cheetos recipe guide even has several cheesy desserts for those with an adventurous palette.

Best Cheetos Duster alternatives

KitchenAid Food Chopper

This has a 3.5-cup capacity and two speed settings. Most of its components are dishwasher-safe, meaning cleanup is a breeze. The compact design won’t take up much counter space. It’s available in 15 colors.

Sold by Amazon, Target and Best Buy

Cuisinart Mini-Prep Plus Food Processor

This has a 3-cup capacity and an intuitive two-button design. It includes an 18-month limited warranty. Many were surprised by how much power this tiny appliance had.

Sold by Amazon

Befano French Rolling Pin

This rolling pin is so stylish you won’t believe you bought it just to crush Cheetos. Many said it was easy to use and clean. It’s made with smooth acacia wood.

Sold by Amazon

Hamilton Beach Electric Food Processor

You activate this straightforward device by pressing down on it. It has a 3-cup capacity and dishwasher-safe components. Most said it was perfect for small jobs.

Sold by Amazon, Target and Kohl’s

Folksy Super Kitchen Adjustable Rolling Pin

This stainless steel rolling pin has several silicone rings that let you adjust the thickness of your dough (or Cheetos). It works great and is easy to clean.

Sold by Amazon

Ninja Professional Plus Food Processor

This is an excellent choice for those who plan to use their processor for more than just Cheetos. It has a 9-cup capacity, three speed settings and four chopping functions. It comes with a recipe book and dishwasher-safe components.

Sold by Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Home Depot and Kohl’s

Remeel Silicone Rolling Pin

The silicone material keeps ingredients from sticking to this rolling pin. It’s available in blue, green and orange.

Sold by Amazon

Black and Decker Food Processor

This has a large 8-cup work bowl and a convenient food chute. All removable parts are dishwasher-safe. It’s compact, durable and powerful.

Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor

This has an enormous capacity, making it an excellent choice for those who regularly use food processors. It comes with an instruction manual and recipe book. Most of the components are dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Best Buy

Fox Run Polished Marble Rolling Pin

This stylish option includes a cradle to keep it in place. The white marble material keeps ingredients from sticking to the pin. Many were impressed with how easy it is to clean.

Sold by Amazon, Home Depot, Wayfair and Target

