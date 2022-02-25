Which Movado or Garmin smartwatch is best?

As more people begin to integrate technology and fitness-tracking devices into their lives, smartwatches have become far more popular. Many smartwatches can now connect directly to several apps and collect health data. Two popular brands that offer smartwatches are Movado and Garmin. Each brand has several major advantages that set it apart from the other, but many of the traits come down to personal preference.

Movado smartwatches, which have been discontinued but can still be found used or refurbished, have a more stylish look and simplistic user interface, while Garmin smartwatches come with a larger line of products and more versatility.

Movado smartwatch

Movado is a watch company first and foremost, making its products built to higher design and fashion standards than many of its competitors. That being said, Movado smartwatches still come with solid technology and user interface.

Movado smartwatch pros

The largest advantage that Movado has over its competitors is its style and design. With the company designing the smartwatches to mimic traditional styles, Movado has a line of products built to match your outfits and preferences. This extends to the design of the touchscreen as well, with Movado allowing you to choose between a number of different dial designs.

Additionally, Movado smartwatches are powered by Wear OS by Google, which provides strong connectivity to mobile devices and easy-to-understand functionality. With Wear OS, you can answer phone calls, display notifications and connect to mobile payment apps with ease.

You can also use the smartwatch to track a number of different fitness metrics. Movado devices will automatically track steps and activity levels, and by connecting this data to Google Fit, you’ll be able to take full advantage of the health data.

Movado smartwatch cons

The biggest downside for Movado smartwatches is easily the fact that the company discontinued the line. While Movado still sells the watches, most of them are now either used or refurbished, meaning you cannot buy a brand-new version. This also means that there will never be any software updates or upgraded models to choose from. The discontinuation from Movado will also mean you are unlikely to receive company-backed customer support or hardware fixes.

Furthermore, Movado lacks many of the additional features that many Garmin smartwatches are equipped with. This is especially true for fitness-tracking metrics. While the devices do measure heart rate and basic activity levels, many Garmin smartwatches come with a much larger selection of tracking features including sleep, stress, hydration and menstrual cycle trackers.

While Wear OS by Google is an easy-to-navigate software system, it lacks the connectivity options that many others provide. This is particularly noticeable for music-streaming apps and social media.

Finally, Movado devices lack the battery life that many of its competitors have. While it is likely to last for a full day if you use it an average amount, the smartwatch will almost certainly need to be recharged on a far more regular basis than a Garmin device.

What is the best Movado smartwatch to buy?

The Movado Connect 2.0 Unisex Smartwatch is the last model created by Movado before the line was discontinued and comes in a number of unique styles. The smartwatch also has built-in GPS so you can use it for directions and awareness when hiking or navigating a new city. Savvy shoppers can find it used on eBay and elsewhere.

Sold by Amazon

Garmin smartwatch

Garmin smartwatches are built to handle any situation. With the company offering a number of watches, you can buy a Garmin smartwatch more tailored to your specific needs.

Garmin smartwatch pros

Where Movado prioritizes style, Garmin emphasizes versatility and functionality. Garmin devices are built to handle a massive number of different apps and health-tracking features. Using Pulse Ox software, Garmin smartwatches are capable of tracking activity levels and heart rate, along with more niche features, including tracking menstrual cycles, sleep quality, stress and hydration levels.

Additionally, Garmin pre-loads all of its smartwatches with 20 sports and fitness apps that can assist in activities such as yoga, running, swimming, golf and more. The watches also have a number of guided workouts for strength training, Pilates and cardio. The Garmin Coach feature also helps you train for a 5K, 10K or marathon.

Garmin devices are also built with incredibly powerful batteries. Many of the smartwatches can last between six to eight days without needing to be recharged. This is markedly better than Movado watches, which typically do not last for more than a full day.

Furthermore, the company designed its products to be compatible with a larger host of external apps, including music-streaming services, such as Spotify and Amazon Music.

While Garmin smartwatches may not come with the same level of design as some Movado options, the vast number of different color and style options allows you to choose a watch that fits right for your taste. This also applies to the watchface as well, with the company offering thousands of different designs to choose from.

Garmin smartwatch cons

The biggest downside to Garmin smartwatches is the user interface. While Movado’s more straightforward software system makes it easier for you to navigate the different features, the many different features built into the Garmin operating system may make it more difficult for you to figure out.

Additionally, Garmin devices lack different band materials. While each watch from the company has a number of different colors available to choose from, there are no Garmin options with fabric, metal or leather bands, which may not line up with your tastes.

What are the best Garmin smartwatches to buy?

One of the most popular watches from Garmin is the Garmin Vivoactive 4. This device comes in five different colors and is equipped with GPS navigation systems.

Sold by Amazon

A more affordable option from the company is the Garmin Venus Sq. This watch has a unique square design and a battery life that can last up to six days without needing to be recharged.

Sold by Amazon

Should you get a Movado or Garmin smartwatch?

Both Movado and Garmin offer high-quality smartwatch options that have a number of unique features. However, Garmin has a more up-to-date line, more affordable options, a larger selection of apps, better fitness-tracking metrics and a more powerful battery. As a result, Garmin smartwatches are the better overall choice you can buy.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Tom Price writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.