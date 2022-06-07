Which Harry Potter backpack is best?

When you need a bag to store your supplies, a backpack is probably going to be your first choice. Make it magical with a Harry Potter backpack. Whether you need a bag for school, travel, camping or a day about the town, you can find an appropriate one to fit your needs. Fill it up with books, supplies, accessories or even chocolate frogs. If you’re looking for a Harry Potter backpack that is stylish and functional, the Harry Potter 5-Piece Backpack and Snack Bag School Set is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Harry Potter backpack

Purpose

All backpacks are used to hold your things, but what you’re carrying and where you plan to bring them matter when you make your choice. Some backpacks are more appropriate for school, while others make more sense for travel. Some people even bring backpacks when they go hiking or camping. If you plan to carry a stack of books that rivals Hermione’s, a sturdier option is essential.

Material

Backpacks are made from a wide variety of materials, and some are more durable and expensive than others. You can find Harry Potter backpacks made from nylon, polyester and canvas. You can also find faux leather, which tends to be more expensive. Many backpacks have mesh pockets or faux suede accents. When you make your choice, consider how heavy your materials are and how much wear and tear the backpack will have to endure.

Size

Backpacks come in many different sizes. There are child-size ones that can be used for preschoolers and elementary school students. There are standard-size ones for teens and adults. There are also stylish mini-backpacks for adults. If you are traveling, you will have to make sure that the backpack meets TSA standards for flying.

Adjustable straps

Straps that are adjustable are essential for a comfortable fit of the backpack. This will prevent back and shoulder pain and injuries.

Closure

Some closures on backpacks are more secure than others. If you need a backpack that completely closes, you should buy one with a zipper. Another type of closure is a snap and drawstring closure. The security of your items depends on the closure of the backpack, so choose wisely.

Compartments

All backpacks have one main compartment, but some have zippered pouches and mesh water bottle holders on the sides. The interiors of some backpacks have zippered compartments as well, for when you really need to keep things like wallets and keys secure.

What to look for in a quality Harry Potter backpack

Characters

Popular Harry Potter characters like Harry, Ron, Hermione, Draco, Dobby, Snape, McGonagall, Hagrid and Dumbledore decorate many of the backpacks. There are different versions of them, such as the cute Chibi ones. Some are even completely shaped like characters, such as Hedwig the owl.

Decorations and patterns

You can find backpacks that have words, symbols and images from the books printed on them, such as the name Hogwarts or the four house crests. Some have spells printed alongside the characters. Some backpacks have repeating patterns of the characters and other elements.

Accessories

Harry Potter backpacks sometimes come with accessories like matching lunch boxes or bags, accessory cases and water bottles. These are both stylish and convenient, especially for school.

How much you can expect to spend on a Harry Potter backpack

You can expect to spend between $15-$90 for a Harry Potter backpack, depending on the material and size.

Harry Potter backpack FAQ

How do you prevent back problems in children from backpacks?

A. To be sure they don’t injure their backs, children should carry no more than 10% of their body weight in a backpack.

How do you clean a backpack?

A. It is not a good idea to put any backpacks in the washing machine. Hand wash them and let them air dry.

What’s the best Harry Potter backpack to buy?

Top Harry Potter backpack

Harry Potter 5-Piece Backpack and Snack Bag School Set

What you need to know: This five-piece set includes everything you need for school, even if you don’t attend Hogwarts. Use it for travel or camping too.

What you’ll love: You will receive a 16-inch backpack, a foldable snack bag, a soft accessory case, a clear PVC utility pouch and a plastic water bottle. Hang it from the loop when not in use. Decorated with a repeating pattern of Chibi versions of Harry, Hermione Ron, Dobby and Hedwig, along with symbols and spells from the stories, this backpack has enough compartments for all of your belongings. It zips closed and has adjustable straps for convenience and comfort.

What you should consider: Some people were dissatisfied with the quality of the water bottle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Harry Potter backpack for the money

Harry Potter Kids’ Backpack

What you need to know: This officially licensed Harry Potter backpack closes with a zipper and has adjustable straps.

What you’ll love: The backpack is decorated with the crests from all four Hogwarts houses. With mesh side pockets and a loop for hanging, it will meet all of your needs.

What you should consider: Some people felt the bag was a bit small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Loungefly Harry Potter Faux Leather Mini Backpack

What you need to know: This officially licensed faux leather mini backpack is shaped like Harry’s snowy owl, Hedwig, and stands at 10 inches high.

What you’ll love: With a drawstring top closure, the backpack also features a zip front pocket, side pockets and an interior zip pocket. It has adjustable shoulder straps and a loop for hanging. Hedwig’s pretty face stares out at you with bright yellow eyes.

What you should consider: The backpack is on the more expensive side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

