Which Pokemon game for the Nintendo Switch is best?

Pokemon has been around since the 1990s and is still popular today. Most Pokemon video games are played on the Nintendo Switch or a smartphone. The Nintendo Switch lets you play from home or on the go. Many people prefer the Nintendo Switch games, as they’re usually more fun. If you’re looking for an open-world game with plenty to do, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy a Nintendo Switch Pokemon Game

What is Pokemon?

This fun series has hundreds of monsters that trainers catch and raise. As the creatures battle and adventure with their trainer, they gain experience and evolve into more powerful creatures. Pokemon was originally a GameBoy game, trading card game and animated series but has since expanded into mobile games, toys, clothing and more.

Types of Nintendo Switch Pokemon games

Role-playing games: Most titles fall in the role-playing category. These games let players take on the role of a trainer. Players travel from place to place, adding data to their Pokedex as they meet and catch new Pokemon. In most cases, these role-playing games feature a powerful, legendary monster that players have to defeat and capture.

Fighting games: Some titles let players choose from a roster of Pokemon and engage in battles. These games are often less popular than role-playing titles but can be pretty competitive.

Photography games: The Snap series lets players solve puzzles and take photos of various creatures. These on-rails games don't let you travel the world like role-playing games, but they can be relaxing compared to other titles.

MOBA games: This is the newest type of Pokemon game. MOBA games play similarly to League of Legends. These titles let players join teams and battle against other teams online. MOBA games are among the most competitive Pokemon titles available.

Nintendo Switch Pokemon Game generations

The Nintendo Switch games primarily feature newer Pokemon generations, such as the eighth generation. Generation nine games were announced in February 2022. The Nintendo Switch also features remakes of popular generation one games and games with monsters from various generations.

What to look for in a quality Nintendo Switch Pokemon game

Online play

Games with online capabilities allow you to trade Pokemon with trainers worldwide. Trading is an excellent way to get monsters that may be difficult to catch on your own. In some cases, you can battle other players as well. Online capabilities typically unlock other in-game features, such as mini-quests that let you get new items.

A large selection of Pokemon

Not all games have the same number of Pokemon to catch. Most have more than 200 different species, although you may have to buy two games to complete your Pokedex. For example, Pokemon Sword and Shield have 400 Pokemon, but you will need both titles to catch them all. Still, many players can complete their Pokedex by trading online instead of buying two games.

An interesting story

Most games follow a relatively similar story. In most cases, a legendary Pokemon is wreaking havoc on the world because it is powerful and untamed. In other cases, the legendary creature is simply mysterious, and players are tasked with learning more about it. Still, certain story elements make each game unique. For example, in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the player is transported across space and time by the powerful Arceus.

How much you can expect to spend on a Nintendo Switch Pokemon game

These games typically cost $50-$60, depending on how new they are.

Nintendo Switch Pokemon game FAQ

Does the Nintendo Switch have all Pokemon games?

A. There are currently seven games available on the Nintendo Switch. Many older games aren’t available on the Switch, but Nintendo has remade several classic titles and may continue to release remakes in the future.

Did Nintendo help make Pokemon?

A. Nintendo, Game Freak and Creatures founded the Pokemon Company.

Is the Nintendo Switch similar to the Wii?

A. The Nintendo Switch features motion controls similar to the Wii, but you can use it as a portable gaming device.

How many Pokemon are there?

A. As of generation eight, there are 898 Pokemon, including legendaries. Generation nine has already been announced, and there will likely be more generations after nine.

What’s the best Nintendo Switch Pokemon game to buy?

Top Nintendo Switch Pokemon game

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

What you need to know: This game features an exciting story and a crafting mode reminiscent of the popular Breath of the Wild game.

What you’ll love: This allows you to catch Pokemon by battling them or sneaking up on them and throwing a Pokeball. Many players felt this game was a refreshing update on the typical Pokemon RPG format. It has a unique art style and an open-world map.

What you should consider: Many of the textures, trees and grass often glitch.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Nintendo Switch Pokemon game for the money

Pokémon Sword

What you need to know: This features generation-eight Pokemon and allows players to explore the Galar Region.

What you’ll love: This game introduced powerful gigantimax Pokemon much larger than the creatures’ traditional forms. There are downloadable content options that allow you to expand the game’s features and story.

What you should consider: The NPCs don’t have as much personality as they do in other games.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!

What you need to know: This remake of the classic Pokemon Yellow game features several new mechanics that most players enjoyed.

What you’ll love: This game is ideal for younger players. You aim your pokeballs when trying to catch Pokemon, making it feel more skill-based than previous titles. This features online and local multiplayer.

What you should consider: You don’t battle wild Pokemon in this game, but still battle other trainers. Some people received copies from other countries, impacting the game’s online capabilities.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

