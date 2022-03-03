Which skin for a Nintendo Switch Lite is best?

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a portable-only version of its popular counterpart, the Nintendo Switch. Its smaller, lightweight design makes gaming on the go more comfortable, but the available colors lack variety and design. Currently, there are only five solid colors available.

If you want something that stands out a little more, a Nintendo Switch Lite skin is available in many colors and designs, with some options to customize your own. If you want a top-quality option, Controller Gear’s Nintendo Switch Lite skin — featuring an Animal Crossing theme — is a top choice. It is an officially licensed product.

What to know before you buy a Nintendo Switch Lite skin

Ease of application

A Nintendo Switch Lite skin is a press-and-play option. It has a thin layer of adhesive on the back and when applied to the console will allow it to stick firmly in place. The skin is not permanent and can be peeled off and reapplied.

Use

The Switch Lite can be exposed to elements such as water drops, dust, minor scratches and fingerprints during its use. Applying a skin to your console protects it from these elements without the bulkiness of a hard case. Skins also personalize your console,

What to look for in a quality Nintendo Switch Lite skin

Proper fit

Nintendo Switch Lite skins are made to fit your handheld console perfectly. They cover the entire console except for the screen and directional buttons. Check that the skin you are purchasing is for the Lite because the ones for the regular Switch will not fit.

Durable material

Switch Lite skins are made with flexible vinyl with an adhesive on the back. They are cheap to manufacture but very scratch-resistant and reusable. The best vinyl skins are thin and do not add visible bulk to your unit, or they include a tempered-glass screen protector.

Flexible adhesive

Skins should adhere to your console and peel off easily. Many popular brands partner with 3M, a company known for adhesive products. The best skins should be able to be peeled off and reapplied many times and leave little to no residue on your console.

Sharp designs

Vinyl is easy to print on, creating accurate designs that are sharp and clear. This allows for a variety of different art and patterns when designing skins.

Variety

The ease of printing on vinyl allows for a variety of graphics to be printed on a Switch Lite skin. Skins can be printed with your favorite game graphic or user-submitted design.

How much you can expect to spend on a Nintendo Switch Lite skin

The Nintendo Switch Lite skin is made with durable, lightweight vinyl that is easy to manufacture and print on. This makes the end product very affordable, often ranging from $10 to $20 depending on whether it comes with a screen protector or not.

Nintendo Switch Lite Skin FAQ

Is a skin safe to use?

A. Yes. When the Switch was first released, it was reported that the adhesive on the skins damaged the finish on Joycons and scuffed the Nintendo icon on the back. Manufacturers changed the adhesive material to better work with the Switch and Switch Lite. There are no recent reports of skins damaging a Switch Lite.

Do you need a special tool to apply the skin?

A. No. These skins are made to be press and play. It requires a steady hand, but you can remove and readjust it to fit perfectly if you misapply it. There should be no bubbles once the skin is applied correctly.

What’s the best Nintendo Switch Lite skin to buy?

Top Nintendo Switch Lite skin

Sololife/Starry#2

What you need to know: Sololife uses highly durable and scratch-resistant vinyl that is easy to remove without residue.

What you’ll love: This skin has a beautiful nebula scene printed on each sticker side, perfect for anyone who loves outer-space-themed art. Sololife also has 18 other varieties for you to choose from. It comes with two screen protectors, tempered film H9+ and high permeability PET.

What you should consider: Some users report it doesn’t cover the corners and bottom.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Nintendo Switch Lite skin for the money

Controller Gear/Animal Crossing: New Horizons-Timmy and Tommy

What you need to know: Made in the U.S. and with scratch-resistant technology, this skin is perfect for any Animal Crossing fan.

What you’ll love: It is an officially licensed Nintendo product for your Switch Lite. Controller Gear also offers various skins representing other games, such as Pokemon. This skin covers the front and back with 3M sheets of adhesive vinyl that peel off easily and leave no residue.

What you should consider: This is only a skin and does not protect your console if it drops. It also does not include a screen protector.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

TGDPlue/Vinyl Protective Wrap Cover Sticker – Gray

What you need to know: Bring back nostalgia with this Switch Lite skin design that mimics the original NES system.

What you’ll love: TGDPLUE uses durable PVC that is permeable so there is no bubbling, residue or damage when you peel it off. It is water-resistant and scratch-resistant like many other skins.

What you should consider: This skin makes the system water-resistant from tiny droplets, not from being submerged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

