Top products

Champion Advocate Backpack

This backpack has everything a student needs to tote their belongings to and from school — spacious pockets, a laptop sleeve, and comfortable straps. Dual side pockets come in handy for carrying water bottles. It’s also durable and available in several stylish patterns.

Instant Pot Duo Plus

Dorm dwellers have limited options for preparing meals, but the Duo Plus significantly increases the possibilities. It’s a multicooker that has nine functions in one appliance. It’s available in several sizes, but the 3-quart model is ideal for students with limited space.

Black and Decker Compact Refrigerator

A mini fridge is a must-have for dorm life. This compact model doesn’t take up much space but has enough interior room for a small stash of groceries. The door can fit tall bottles and the interior shelves are removable to maximize space. It also has a small top freezer compartment.

Cooluli Mini Fridge

If your college student’s dorm is extremely small, that doesn’t mean they have to give up on having a fridge. The Cooluli mini model offers just enough space for a few beverages, leftovers, or skincare products. It can be powered with the included standard or USB cords.

Elegant Comfort Four-Piece Bed Sheet Set

These sheets are available in twin and twin XL sizes that are suitable for most dorm beds. They resist fading and wrinkling, so they are easy to launder. You can choose from a large selection of attractive colors.

Secura French Press

A French press doesn’t take up a lot of space, but it makes great coffee. That’s why it’s the ideal gadget for college students who like to start each day of classes with a hot cup of joe. This model boasts double-wall construction that keeps coffee hot for at least an hour.

Clothing and shoes

Hanes Boys’ Eco Smart Pullover Hoodie

This kid-safe hoodie is cord-free but still blocks the wind on cooler days. It’s made of a cotton/polyester blend, with 5% of the polyester coming from recycled bottles. The fabric also features a high-stitch density for improved durability and pilling resistance.

Crocs Unisex Child Classic Clogs

These versatile, comfy shoes are perfect for school because kids can quickly get them on and off. They’re also flexible, so they let your child move freely. Best of all, they’re available in more than 20 colors to please any kid.

Levi’s Girls’ Pull On Jegging

These soft, lightweight jeggings pair well with tees, sweaters, and more. They have a slim fit from the hip to the ankle and feature a comfortable elastic waistband. They also have five pockets to give your child plenty of room to keep their essentials.

Jurassic Park Blue and Purple Fossil Logo Graphic T-shirt

This soft 100% cotton T-shirt will be a big hit with any kids who are fans of the “Jurassic Park” franchise. The lightweight fabric is ideal for multiple seasons, so it works well as a layering piece. It also has a double-needle sleeve and bottom hem to ensure it holds up well to repeated washing.

Hey Dude Girls’ Wendy Youth Linen Shoes

These sharp-looking linen shoes are comfortable enough for a full day at school. They have a rounded toe and a flexible design that allows the feet to move freely. They also feature elastic laces, making it easy for kids to slip them on and off.

Rare Editions Big Girls Embroidered Mesh Dress and Denim Vest

This fun two-piece set includes an embroidered dress and a classic denim vest. The dress has eye-catching bell sleeves and a ruffled hem. The vest can also be worn on its own with other outfits.

College and dorm life

Bare Home Comforter Set

Most college dorms have twin XL beds, so it can be trickier to find bedding in the correct size. This comforter set comes in twin XL and features a comforter and matching pillow sham. It’s available in 24 colors, including gray and aqua.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

Coffee-loving students will appreciate having a quick way to make coffee so they don’t have to pick some up before class. Since it’s a pod coffee maker, there’s no hot plate, so it’s allowed in most dorms.

Levoit Air Purifier

Dorm rooms can sometimes be stuffy or musty, but an air purifier improves air quality, making them more pleasant places to spend time. This model is also great for filtering out airborne allergens. It’s energy-efficient and quiet, so you can run it all night.

Black and Decker Compact Refrigerator

When space and dorm rules allow, a mini fridge is great for storing drinks, snacks, and simple cooking ingredients. This one doesn’t take up too much space, but it still has a decent capacity, including a small freezer compartment.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

These headphones might be a splurge, but the impressive noise-canceling properties will be greatly appreciated when trying to study in a noisy dorm. They don’t leak sound, so they’re also ideal for listening to music without annoying roommates.

School supplies

The Happy Planner 18-Month Daily Planner

Keeping track of assignment due dates and after-school activities is easy with a daily planner. This one is designed for 18 months and has ample space to fill in and organize daily activities on each date. It comes in a choice of several appealing patterns.

Samsill Earth’s D-Ring View Binder, 4-Pack

Kids always need binders for projects, assignments, and other important documents. Each of the binders in this pack of four has the capacity for 350 sheets of paper. They’re made in the U.S.A. of recycled and renewable materials, which makes them a good choice for eco-conscious students.

BentoHeaven Premium Bento Lunch Box

With multiple compartments in one convenient unit, this bento lunch box makes it possible to pack a nutritious lunch with several courses. The lids feature silicone seals to prevent leaks. It includes a compartment for storing utensils.

HP DeskJet 2755e Wireless All-in-One Printer

Students who like the convenience of being able to print their assignments at home will appreciate the features that this versatile printer has to offer. It’s compact, affordable, and has built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and mobile printing. It’s able to print in black and white and color, and it comes with a six-month subscription of Instant Ink to support these capabilities while saving money.

Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus Graphics Calculator

When it comes to classes such as algebra, geometry, and statistics, a standard calculator just won’t do. The TI-84 graphics calculator is packed with features for solving complicated equations. Its impressive features include a lightweight build, large and vivid screen, rechargeable battery, and a choice of several colors.

Computers and tech

2021 Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro

An iPad is a versatile tablet computer that’s great for creative individuals. A student can use one for writing papers, taking notes, keeping track of assignments, doing research, and more. However, they’re also excellent tools that allow a student to flex their creative muscles when it comes to making art, movies, and musical compositions.

HP Envy x360 Convertible Laptop

The Envy x360 is a powerful HP laptop that’s customizable to the student’s needs and budget. It’s a two-in-one convertible model that can function as a laptop with a keyboard or a tablet with a touchscreen. It comes with built-in privacy protection such as a mute button for the microphone and a physical shutter for the camera to offer peace of mind.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

The Galaxy Tab S8 is a popular Samsung tablet that features Microsoft 365 integration, which lets your student work on Excel, PowerPoint, and Word files. The all-day battery means the student won’t have to worry about running out of power halfway through the day, and the S pen is the company’s fastest, most responsive model to date.

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds

Wireless earbuds that have active noise cancellation, like these Apple AirPods Pro, are great for a student. They can block out environmental noise and allow them to focus on their studies. Additionally, they can be used to listen to educational podcasts or instructional videos. If the student needs to hear what’s going on around them, they can switch to transparency mode.

Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam

A quality webcam is essential for remote learning and study groups that can’t meet up in the same physical space. This model lets you remove, blur, or replace your background without a green screen. It offers 1080p video calling and records at 30 fps. The camera also has HD lighting adjustment and autofocus, so you always look your best, even in low-light settings.

Backpacks and storage

JanSport Big Student Backpack

Students with a full schedule need a spacious backpack to carry binders, textbooks, and other must-haves. In addition to two large main compartments, this backpack also features a 15-inch padded laptop compartment, three front zip pockets, and a side mesh water bottle pocket.

JanSport Cortlandt Backpack

Since it’s designed with premium vegan leather on the bottom and trims, those searching for an eco-friendly option will appreciate this backpack. A 15-inch padded pocket secures and protects a laptop, while the flap pocket is helpful for organizing cords and other electronic accessories.

Fjallraven Kanken Classic Backpack

With over 35 color combinations and a trendy silhouette, students can finally get a backpack that expresses their style. At 16 liters, it has enough room for every product on the back-to-school checklist. Plus, it features a two-way zipper for functionality and a rain flap for protection.

The North Face Borealis School Laptop Backpack

From school to sports practice to commuting, this backpack features the brand’s flex vent technology to ensure breathability and support. Fill it to the brim with art supplies, tech, or clothing, thanks to its 28-liter capacity and durable padded pockets.

Herschel Heritage Classic 21.5-Liter Backpack

This backpack is lined with Herschel Supply’s signature red and white striped polyester for a flashy surprise. With a classic silhouette and diamond details, it won’t ever go out of style. It also features an interior sleeve pocket and a media pocket with a headphone port.

Contributing Authors: Jennifer Manfrin, Jennifer Blair, Allen Foster, Bre Richey and Lauren Corona

