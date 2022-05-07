Which Gazelle tent is best?

Life in the great outdoors can be a beautiful thing. Surrounded by trees and wildlife, few things are more relaxing than time spent camping. The one thing that can bring you down? The elements. That’s why choosing the best Gazelle tent is important. A quality tent can offer the full experience of being in nature — without leaving you at the mercy of the elements.

If you want to feel the wind in your hair while camping, the Gazelle 8-Person Camping and Outdoors Gazebo Day Tent With Mesh Windows is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a Gazelle tent

Size

The first consideration is who will be using the tent. If you are a party of two mostly weekend campers, a small tent or screened gazebo is a great choice. For family campers or those who like to spread out, consider a two-room tent with optional privacy panels.

Season

Your comfort while camping is only as good as the tent you buy. Look for waterproof tents with additional reinforcements to seams and zippers to prevent leaks. Heavier tent material offers better protection against the cold and wind, but consider the extra weight that protection entails — especially if you are hiking into a campsite.

Screened tent vs. enclosed tent

A screened tent is a versatile option for many campers in temperate weather. If you’ll camp mostly in the winter or in areas where rain is likely more often than not, an enclosed tent might be the best choice.

Regardless of which you choose, all Gazelle tents feature an easy-to-use pop-up hub. You can be relaxing under cover in less than two minutes.

What to look for in a quality Gazelle tent

Ease of assembly

Gazelle tents feature a hub system with lightweight poles that make for easy assembly. Most tents pop up and are ready to use in two minutes or less.

High-quality fabrics

All Gazelle tents feature 210 denier Oxford weave polyester for the walls and 300 denier Oxford weave for the floors. Screened gazebo tents use no-see-um mesh for protection against tiny flying bugs.

UV protection

All Gazelle tents and gazebos offer UV50+ protection. This means that not only are the people inside protected, but the fabric on the roof and walls is more durable.

Extra rooms

Gazelle tents can be purchased in either a single hub (one room) or with an added screened area. The screened area provides additional sleeping space or can be used for lounging with protection against bugs. Separate privacy panels can be used when sleeping too.

Detachable floors

If you choose to use a Gazelle screened gazebo for sleeping, a detachable floor can keep insects and other creatures out. All detachable floors use a bathtub design floor that reaches 5 inches up on the wall to keep water out.

It’s also nice to be able to take your shoes off at the end of a long day hiking. Detachable floors keep your feet (and your gear) clean and dry. And if there is a tear or a rip to the floor, simply add a replacement instead of replacing the entire tent.

Rainfly

A rainfly on a waterproof tent might seem unnecessary, but it’s a good way to extend the life of your Gazelle tent. It also offers an additional layer of protection to keep you warm and dry.

How much you can expect to spend on a Gazelle tent

Gazelle tents range in price depending on the configuration and features. Expect to spend between $190 for a screened, four-person gazebo and $800 for a two-room tent that sleeps eight.

Gazelle tent FAQ

Do you need to waterproof your Gazelle tent?

A. Gazelle tents have a waterproof rating of 2000MM for the walls and roofs and a 3000MM rating on the floors and footprints. A rating of 1500MM is the minimum measurement for waterproof fabrics, so your tent is ready to go when you take it out of the box.

If you notice that water is not shedding after use, you can add additional waterproofing. Conduct a spot test in an inconspicuous area to test for discoloring. Follow the manufacturer’s directions for application.

How do you clean a Gazelle tent?

A. At the end of each trip, sweep all debris and dirt out of the tent before putting it away. If there is any dirt or mud on the walls or roof, allow that to dry, then brush it off before packing up.

If you need to pack up a wet tent, set it up as soon as possible on a sunny day to allow it to dry. If there is stubborn mud or dirt, clean it off with water and allow the tent to dry completely.

To prolong the life of your tent, make sure it is completely dry before you pack it up. Store your Gazelle tent in a cold, dry place to deter mold from growing (and bugs from hitching a ride to your next camping trip).

What’s the best Gazelle tent to buy?

Top Gazelle tent

Gazelle 8-Person Camping and Outdoors Gazebo Day Tent with Mesh Windows

What you need to know: This tent accommodates tall campers with a 7-foot center.

What you’ll love: This tent is large enough for eight people, even with a table. The roof is made of waterproof material with a UV50+ rating and walls of tight mesh to keep bugs at bay.

What you should consider: The walls are still mesh, so sideways rain will get you wet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top Gazelle tent for the money

Gazelle 5-Sided Pop Up Gazebo Screened Tent

What you need to know: This pop-up gazebo is great for families.

What you’ll love: Four people can comfortably use the 60 square feet of floor space in this screened tent. It features sturdy zippers, lightweight fiberglass poles and tight-weave mesh fabric, all set up in seconds.

What you should consider: Screened walls mean it’s only suitable for temperate weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

8-Person Portable Pop Up Camping Hub Tent with Screen Room

What you need to know: Camp in comfort with 110 square feet of floor space.

What you’ll love: This pop-up tent sets up in as little as 90 seconds. It features a screen room and comes with everything you need, including detachable rain fly, detachable floors, detachable overhead gear lofts and tie-down ropes.

What you should consider: This tent is heavy (47 pounds) and expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

