SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Summer is fully underway and one of the best activities for getting outdoors is visiting some of Texas’s beautiful and vast state parks. Here are nine of the closest state parks to San Angelo, Texas.

San Angelo State Park

San Angelo State Park CC TPWD

The closest of all the state parks to San Angelo is San Angelos’s state park. For those who may not want to travel very far the state park offers camping, hiking, bike trails, horseback riding trails and geocaching. Visitors can also stop by the bison and longhorn pad­docks to see relics of Texas’ early days and enjoy the nearby lake and rivers.

Distance from San Angelo: 0 miles

Inks Lake State Park

Inks Lake/ Devils Cove CC TPWD

Inks Lake is known as the ‘Hills Country Gem’ with family fun on water and land. Visitors can camp, backpack, geocache, play volleyball, picnic, and observe nature with 9 miles of hiking trails through shady forests and across rocky hills. On the water, visitors can enjoy swimming (no lifeguards on duty), boating, water skiing, scuba diving and fishing.

Distance from San Angelo: 153.5 miles (2hr 29 min)

Enchanted Rock State Natural Area

Enchanted Rock CC TPWD

This massive pink granite dome towers above Central Texas and the park offers hiking, rock climbing, picnic areas and stargazing areas. (You cannot swim here or ride bikes on the trails.)

Distance from San Angelo: 153.6 miles (2hr 28min)

Devils River State Natural Area

Devils River CC TPWD

Devils River is known as one of the most pristine rivers in the state of Texas. The park features clear spring-fed water, towering ridges and brushy banks. Camping, hiking and river activities are popular at this spot but it is highly recommended to come prepared for the rougher terrain and water.

Distance from San Angelo: 160.7 miles (2hr 34min)

Longhorn Cavern State Park

Longhorns Caverns CC TPWD

The ‘Cave of Wonders’ is surrounded by many legends and stories and people from around the state travel to see the geological wonder. The Longhorn Caverns can be toured inside and out and features several hiking and picnic spot. Entry to the park grounds is free; entry to the cavern is by paid guided tours.

Distance from San Angelo: 157.5 miles (2hr 34min)

Monahans Sandhills State Park

Monahans State Park CC TPWD

Mon­a­hans Sandhills State Park is a park-sized sandbox for all ages to enjoy! The park features constantly shifting sand dunes, picnic areas, camping and sand disks to ride the sand waves. The park does not have marked trails but visitors are free to explore the entire park.

Distance from San Angelo: 162.1 miles (2hr 31min)

Old Tunnel State Park

Old Tunnel State Park CC TPWD

Old Tunnel State Park was an old railroad tunnel that became home to around 3 million bats. Besides viewing the bats, you can also picnic, hike, bird-watch, stargaze and look for wildlife. Camping is not permitted here.

Distance from San Angelo: 160 miles (2hr 40min)

Pedernales Falls State Park

Pedernales Falls State Park CC TPWD

Best known for its huge slabs of limestone, the Pedernales River is a popular spot for summer fun. Here visitors can camp, hike, mountain bike, picnic, geocache, bird watch and ride horses. On the river, you can swim, wade, tube or fish.

Distance from San Angelo: 186.3 miles (3hr 3min)

Devil’s Sinkhole State Natural Area

Devil’s Sinkhole State Natural Area CC TWPD\

Devil’s Sinkhole State Natural Area is another popular spot for seeing bats but visitors can also take nature walks, and birding tours through the 1,860-acre natural area. This area is home to one of Texas’ largest colonies of Mexican free-tailed bats and is a National Natural Landmark. Access to Devil’s Sinkhole State Natural Area is only by guided tour. Reservations are required.

Distance from San Angelo: 130.5 miles (2hr 14min)