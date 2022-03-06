Which decorative throw pillow is best?

In any home decor space, the small details and the pops of color create the texture, richness and depth of field that brings that whole aesthetic together. With their ubiquitousness, relative affordability and variety of options, throw pillows are the perfect item to add that detail. Whether you choose a set of identical pillows, a large showstopper lumbar pillow or a separate insert and cover, there are many options to choose from, making it harder to decide. For an eye-catching piece from a trusted name, consider the Kelly Clarkson Home Robertson Round Pillow Cover and Insert.

What to know before you buy a decorative throw pillow

You can find decorative throw pillows just about everywhere, but picking the right one for your space can be confusing.

Pillow vs. pillow cover

While you may think of a throw pillow as one solid piece, it mostly consists of a fluffy filling called the insert and an outer layer called the cover. Some pillows will have the cover and the insert sewn together, making it effectively one piece, while others will be a separate insert and cover that you can switch out. The benefit of a singular piece is that you don’t have to worry about the material separating or one of the pieces getting lost, and sewn pieces tend to be a bit plumper as they don’t need to be able to move. Pillow covers that are separate from the insert can also be beneficial, as they allow you to remove the cover from the pillow to wash it or swap it out whenever it’s time for a new look.

Size

Throw pillows are, above all, an aesthetic choice, so you want to make sure that the one you choose won’t dominate your space. If you have a large couch like a sectional, don’t be afraid to get some of the bigger throw pillows on the market and layer multiple pillows together, as small throw pillows might get lost in the mix. But if you’re decorating a loveseat or small sofa, opt for one or two small to medium-sized pillows that will effectively add texture to the space without being overpowering.

Shape

Square pillows are the most traditional shape for throw pillows, but round, rectangular and lumbar pillows have increased in popularity in recent years. While square pillows are usually a safe bet, they can create a boxy feeling, especially if your couch also has sharp lines. Throwing in a round or rectangular pillow can spice up the space and break up some of those lines without the need for much else to soften the room.

What to look for in a quality decorative throw pillow

Material

Depending on the pillow, the filling and cover may use different materials or the same material. In general, polyester, cotton and velvet are the best materials for the cover, as they are soft to the touch and break up the texture of most couches. Polyester is a common choice for inserts, but you can find down, down alternatives, memory foam and more as the centerpieces of your throw pillows, depending on your needs.

Ease of care

Throw pillows often go in high-use areas, meaning they are exposed to all sorts of mess-making potential. Though the style is the goal, a beautiful velvet pillow is a lot less lovely if you can’t get that wine stain out of it. If you live alone or have few messes at home, you may not need to worry about it. But especially if you have kids or are a messy person, opt for a stain-resistant or machine washable pillow so you can enjoy all its beauty even after game day.

How much you can expect to spend on a decorative throw pillow

Depending on the quality and brand you choose, you could pay less than $10 for a throw pillow or $100, with a ton of options in between. For less than $30, you’ll be looking at simple pillows that add color to a space without a lot of frills. Over $60, you’ll find pillows from highly recognized brands that may have down or down alternative inserts. Most consumers should be content with pillows from $20-$60, as you can find a wide variety of colors, sizes, fillings and materials in this range to fit any space without breaking the bank.

What’s the best decorative throw pillow to buy?

Top decorative throw pillow

Kelly Clarkson Home Robertson Round Pillow

What you need to know: At the height of current trends, this elegant but unique round throw pillow is a perfect way to add a pop of color to any space and break up some of the boxiness.

What you’ll love: Crafted from a polyester blend, the ruched fabric feels like luxurious velvet and adds a perfect touch of depth and texture to any space. The soft polyester filling is hypoallergenic so that you can avoid allergen worries and the cover is sewn in place. Available in a variety of colors so you can find the perfect one for your home decor.

What you should consider: This option is on the pricier side, given it is just one pillow and is best to spot clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top decorative throw pillow for the money

Wayfair Basics Square Throw Pillow Set

What you need to know: Combining a sleek and simple design with bold and unique colors, this two pillow set gives you a wide range of options for any space.

What you’ll love: Available in more than 10 colors, these polyester throw pillows are the perfect standard size and shape, making them a staple in any throw pillow collection. Soft and machine washable, they are worth a lot more than their budget-friendly sticker price.

What you should consider: Some customers felt the colors were different than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Dovecove Freja Woven Stripes Pillow

What you need to know: Sophisticated but cozy, this textured and soft woven pillow is a unique pick to add a natural look and feel to any space.

What you’ll love: Available in five different colors, each with a different tone in the same pattern, this pillow from Dovecove is woven from recycled cotton that is soft and durable. The cover is removable, allowing you to wash it without washing the insert. The zipper closer blends flawlessly into this warm neutral pick.

What you should consider: Some customers found that the insert was less plump than anticipated.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

