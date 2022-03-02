Which bamboo bath mat is best?

Bamboo has become a trendy household material due to its sustainability, durability and stylish look. Bamboo products have a look that’s versatile enough to be used in homes with aesthetics ranging from modern to eclectic. Bamboo bath mats are no exception to this. Bath mats made from bamboo are a great alternative to a more traditional fabric or plastic bath mats, thanks to their water rot resistance and sturdiness.

The GOBAM Bamboo Bath Mat is a top pick that’s especially good for families that wear through their bath mats quickly. This bath mat’s main attraction is its durability.

What to know before you buy a bamboo bath mat

Bamboo bath mats vs. regular bath mats

Bamboo as a bath mat material may come as a shock to some, but the reality is that bamboo is a cheap, sturdy material that also comes with an attractive look. Of course, bamboo bath mats aren’t perfect. They are not totally water-resistant since they are still made from organic plant material, but they are more rot-resistant than wood.

When compared to cloth or plastic bath mats, bamboo bath mats are easier to keep clean as they dry out faster. With most bamboo bath mats, you won’t even have to worry about moving the mat or hanging it up to dry after use.

Your home’s décor and aesthetics

Bamboo can look good in any home, regardless of the décor. It couples particularly well with modern or minimalist bathrooms. Before you decide to transition over to bamboo, consider how the material will look with the pieces that you already own.

Bath mat features

Bath mats are more than just an attractive bathroom piece. They provide you with a non-slip surface to step onto after a shower or bath while also keeping water from getting all over the floor. Bath mats are especially helpful for older people.

What to look for in a quality bamboo bath mat

Fast drying

This is the most important thing to look for in any bath mat. Bamboo bath mats are already known for their fast-drying nature, but you’ll want to make sure to let your bath mat dry out completely between uses. If it remains wet for long periods of time, the bamboo will break down faster. Bamboo bath mats that have an extra coating to repel water, while not totally water-resistant, will dry faster than bamboo bath mats that do not.

Easy to clean

As with anything in a bathroom, you will need to occasionally clean your bamboo bath mat. For this reason, it’s better to go with a bamboo bath mat that is easy to clean. Bamboo bath mats that have slats or vents will be harder to clean, as those hard-to-reach places can harbor mold and bacteria.

To clean your bamboo bath mat, use a mild solution of diluted vinegar or dish soap and scrub the mat with a cloth. Even if you have a fabric bamboo bath mat, do not machine wash it.

Durable and sturdy

The main attractions of bamboo bath mats are their durability and sturdiness. These bath mats can outlast their fabric and plastic counterparts and won’t look worn down or dirty even with years of use.

How much you can expect to spend on a bamboo bath mat

Bamboo bath mats usually range from $25-$45, depending on the quality and style of the mat.

Bamboo bath mat FAQ

Won’t bamboo bath mats leak water onto my floor?

A. Some bamboo bath mats, especially those with vents or slats, will still leak some water onto the floor. If you have hardwood floors or a floor that could be subject to warping due to water exposure, couple your bamboo bath mat with a towel or cloth bath mat.

Will bamboo bath mats smell over time?

A. Bamboo bath mats are popular because they don’t develop an odor with use in the same way that cloth or plastic bath mats do.

What’s the best bamboo bath mat to buy?

Top bamboo bath mat

GOBAM Bamboo Bath Mat

What you need to know: This bamboo bath mat stands out for being a durable and sturdy option. It is perfect for large families that will use it often.

What you’ll love: The mat is elevated off of the floor by non-slip gaskets, which gives it a more luxurious look. It is vented for faster drying.

What you should consider: Some users may not like that the mat is elevated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bamboo bath mat for the money

iDesign Formbu Bamboo Floor Mat

What you need to know: This bath mat is a great option for use in bathrooms with tile floors, thanks to its non-slip backing.

What you’ll love: The non-slip backing will give you sure footing while also keeping water from leaking onto the floor. There are a few sizes options so that you can choose the bath mat that works best in your bathroom.

What you should consider: Some users have said that the top of the mat is slippery, but this slipperiness should diminish with use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bambüsi Premium Bamboo Bathroom Floor Mat

What you need to know: This premium bath mat from Bambüsi is antibacterial and antimicrobial, so it is the ideal pick for heavy-use bathrooms that aren’t well ventilated.

What you’ll love: This bath mat is durable, sturdy and stylish. It has a padded bottom to keep it in place on the floor.

What you should consider: Water may pool in the bottom of the mat due to the slatted design. This problem can be avoided by leaning the mat against the wall to dry after use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

