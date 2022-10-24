Unlike Amazon’s Prime Day events, all shoppers can take advantage of the Beauty Haul deals. You don’t have to be a Prime member to save.

Making the most of Amazon’s Beauty Haul

During the holiday rush, sometimes you can forget about taking care of yourself. Amazon is making sure that self-care remains a priority this holiday season. Today, the company kicks off its second annual Amazon Beauty Haul, a two-week-long event that’s filled with deals from popular brands such as Dollar Shave Club, CoverGirl, Revlon and more.

What you need to know about the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul

The second annual Amazon Beauty Haul starts today and runs through Nov. 6. Throughout the two weeks, customers will have the chance to shop over 1,000 deals from Allure Best of Beauty-winning companies to get top products at deep discounts. The official categories this year will be Allure Best of Beauty winners, Winter Self-Care, Holiday Look, Holiday Gifting and Men’s Grooming. During the event, shoppers can chat with creators, such as Chrishell Stause, Kandi Burruss and many others at Amazon Live Festivals to get even more help with their Beauty Haul selections.

Amazon Beauty Haul deals

Revlon One-Step Volumizer

This low-profile volumizer from a top brand gives you greater control when styling. The additional heat settings can help protect your hair from damage because they offer up to 50% less heat exposure. Sold by Amazon

Paul Mitchell ProTools ExpressIon Ceramic Deep Waver

This top-quality waver from Paul Mitchell ProTools has two 1-inch barrels that let you create stylish waves, no matter what hair type you have. Sold by Amazon

Derma-E Essentials Microdermabrasion Scrub

A facial scrub removes dead skin cells to give your face a fresh, clean, youthful look. This offering smooths and detoxifies with an all-natural formula that includes Dead Sea salt, kaolin clay, grape seed oil and more. Sold by Amazon

PMD Clean Pro Jade

This handy facial cleaning device can help give your skin an alluring glow. It’s a rechargeable, self-standing tool that has soft silicone bristles and delivers a warm massage. Sold by Amazon

Pur Minerals Multitasking Essentials Bestsellers Kit

You get four benefits from this cruelty-free beauty kit from Pur Minerals: makeup primer, redness reducer, pore reducer and dry skin soother. The included mascara helps lashes maintain lift and curl while adding shine. Sold by Amazon

Revlon Colorstay Liquid Eyeliner

Revlon’s long-lasting liquid eyeliner can stay on for up to 16 hours with no smearing or smudging. It’s a versatile tool that lets you draw thick or thin lines that draw attention to your eyes. Sold by Amazon

Cacharel Amor Amor Eau de Toilette

This attractively packaged gift pack comes with body lotion and long-lasting fragrance. The alluring aroma has a fruity, vanilla, floral scent that’s perfect for special occasions. Sold by Amazon

Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment

Olaplex is a best-selling hair treatment program that can repair, nourish and condition damaged hair to return it to its full luster and beauty. Sold by Amazon

Dollar Shave Club Grooming Tool Kit

This men’s grooming kit from the popular Dollar Shave Club includes a fingernail clipper, a toenail clipper, a pair of precision tweezers, a nose hair trimmer and more. It’s lightweight and designed for travel so you can always have the grooming tools you need, no matter where you go. Sold by Amazon

BaBylissPro Barberology MetalFX Series Outlining Trimmer

The BaBylissPro trimmer is a tool that gives you a crisp look that makes you stand out as being impeccably groomed. It’s a top-quality product with a 360-degree trimming head. Sold by Amazon

