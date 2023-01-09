Which Tarte lip gloss is best?

Tarte Cosmetics offers a wide range of lip glosses, so selecting the right one involves taking a range of factors into account. Some of the things to consider include the pigment, texture, ingredients and whether the formula is moisturizing to your lips. For a high-quality Tarte lip gloss, try Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip.

What to know before you buy a Tarte lip gloss

Ingredients

If you have any allergies or are concerned about skin sensitivity or irritation, check the ingredients before purchasing a lip gloss. Many lip glosses are formulated with petroleum to give them a shiny appearance when applied, but if you have particularly sensitive skin or lips, this could be a cause of irritation and should be avoided. All Tarte cosmetics, including its lip glosses, are free of parabens, mineral oil, triclosan, sodium lauryl sulfate and phthalates.

Application

Lip glosses are generally sold in either a hard tube with an included wand or a soft tube that squeezes the product onto your finger or a separate brush. Lip glosses that come in a hard tube with an included wand are generally the easiest to apply, touch up and carry with you in your purse. They also tend to be less messy than the soft tube option, though more product can be wasted in hard tubes, as the wand is often unable to reach all the lip gloss when the tube is close to empty.

Lip gloss in soft squeezable tubes requires you to either squeeze the product directly onto your lips or use your fingers or a separate brush to apply it. This is generally less convenient for touch-ups during the day.

What to look for in a quality Tarte lip gloss

Pigment

Tarte lip glosses are available in many levels of pigmentation to create different makeup looks. If you’re shopping for a lip gloss to wear by itself, a highly pigmented color is a terrific choice. If you’d prefer a more subtle shine to layer on top of your lipstick, choose a clear or lighter gloss.

Texture

Choosing a lip gloss with a comfortable texture to be worn all day is essential. Every lip gloss has a unique feel when worn, but selecting one that highlights a nonsticky and comfortable texture is a great place to start.

Moisturizing

Wearing lip gloss regularly can have a drying effect on your lips, so finding a formula that includes moisturizing ingredients is a big benefit. Tarte lip glosses include natural hydrating features to condition and nourish your lips while making them shine. If you wear your lip gloss every day or are concerned with dry or chapped lips, selecting a moisturizing formula is a smart idea.

How much you can expect to spend on Tarte lip gloss

The price of Tarte lip glosses ranges according to size, product line and added benefits. You can generally expect to pay $15-$25 per lip gloss.

Tarte lip gloss FAQ

Does wearing lip gloss dry out your lips?

A. Some harsh lip gloss formulas can have a drying effect that may cause chapped and sensitive lips. All Tarte cosmetics are formulated without mineral oil, sodium lauryl sulfate, gluten, parabens and phthalates, but you should also choose a lip gloss that contains hydrating and moisturizing ingredients. This can help your lips stay healthy and avoid any irritation.

Should you apply lip gloss all over your lips?

A. Rather than applying lip gloss all over your lips like lipstick, use the included wand or your finger to apply a dab just to the center of your bottom lip, and then gently rub your lips against each other. This moves the product around on your lips without making a mess. If you want your lip gloss to look more colored or heavier, apply it across both of your lips, but stay away from your lip line or the corners of your mouth, as this may cause the gloss to smudge onto your face.

What are the best Tarte lip glosses to buy?

Top Tarte lip gloss

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip

What you need to know: This lip gloss-balm hybrid is available in eight shades and works as an all-in-one to both color and condition your lips. It includes maracuja oil, which is full of essential fatty acids and vitamin C to plump and smooth your lips.

What you’ll love: It’s hydrating and includes goji to promote collagen production and retain the skin’s natural moisture. The formula is vegan and free of parabens, phthalates, mineral oil and SLS & SLES.

What you should consider: Some users found the lip gloss texture to be too sticky.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Top Tarte lip gloss for the money

Tarte Sugar Rush Lip Sip Vegan Lip Oil

What you need to know: This sheer vegan lip gloss is available in three shades, all with a raspberry sugar-cookie flavor.

What you’ll love: It’s free from petroleum and includes jojoba, hazel and sunflower seed oil to nourish your lips.

What you should consider: It’s very sheer, so it won’t show much color when worn.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plumping Gloss

What you need to know: Thanks to its plumping properties, this lip gloss makes your lips look fuller while maintaining the moisturizing properties of the standard Maracuja gloss.

What you’ll love: With its Cushion Comfort XL Complex, it plumps your lips without an unpleasant tingling sensation. You can choose from eight shades, including cherry blossom, tulip and honeysuckle. The formula is vegan, and Tarte never tests on animals.

What you should consider: Some buyers found the color they chose wasn’t quite as expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

