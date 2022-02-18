Which Elf lip gloss is best?

There are many lip products to choose from, including tinted lip balms, lip stains, lip pencils, liquid lipsticks and traditional lipsticks. But nothing beats a lip gloss when it comes to high-impact lip shine. Elf Cosmetics has several lip gloss products, many of which look great on their own or layered over lipstick.

Try layering Elf lip gloss over a matte lipstick to change the finish or wear it on its own for a juicy, shiny pout. The Elf Lip Plumping Gloss comes in multiple attractive shades and makes your lips look fuller and moisturized.

What to know before you buy an Elf lip gloss

Elf Cosmetics

Elf Cosmetics is an Oakland-based company that started in 2004. It focuses on providing high-quality cosmetics at an affordable price. The company also prides itself on creating vegan and cruelty-free products that are free of phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol and other harmful elements. The Elf name actually stands for eyes, lips and face, otherwise known as the foundation of any good makeup scheme.

Color

Elf provides various colored lip glosses that add shine and color to your lips. You can wear lip gloss by itself or over complimentary lipsticks or lip liners. If you enjoy your lipstick or liner and just want to add some shine, you can try a clear lip gloss or one with a similar shade. If you’d rather keep it simple, many lip gloss options come in two to five colors from subtle to bold.

Opacity

Lip glosses are usually sheer, but there are some variations in opacity. Extremely sheer lip gloss adds just a slight tint of color to your lips, while other glosses offer bolder coverage. Opaque glosses are perfect for people who like soft makeup looks.

What to look for in a quality Elf lip gloss

Finish

Elf lip glosses come in various finishes including basic, glitter, metallic and shimmer.

Basic lip glosses don’t include any light-reflecting particles, so they will simply make your lips have a shiny finish.

lip glosses don’t include any light-reflecting particles, so they will simply make your lips have a shiny finish. Shimmer lip glosses feature light-reflecting microparticles, which are perfect for special occasions. These tend to come in lighter colors.

lip glosses feature light-reflecting microparticles, which are perfect for special occasions. These tend to come in lighter colors. Metallic lip glosses include rich silver or gold shimmer particles that create a glam look. These glosses usually come in dark shades and are perfect for an exciting night out.

lip glosses include rich silver or gold shimmer particles that create a glam look. These glosses usually come in dark shades and are perfect for an exciting night out. Glitter lip glosses come with real glitter that reflects the light. Chunky, large glitter is more dramatic, but it can feel gritty on your lips.

Moisturizing ingredients

Elf lip gloss uses several ingredients to help moisturize and soften your lips. Some of the most common moisturizing ingredients include jojoba oil, vitamin E, avocado oil and hyaluronic acid. These keep your lips plump and crack-free, which is especially important in the wintertime.

Applicator

Lip gloss applicators vary depending on the style of gloss. Some of them come with a brush, while others have doe-foot applicators. Doe-foot applicators work well for thick lip gloss, and brush-tip applicators are an excellent option when you need to be precise. Some lip glosses come in squeeze tubes, which you can apply with your fingers.

How much you can expect to spend on an Elf lip gloss

Elf lip glosses range in price from about $1-$10 depending on the ingredients, quality, features and color.

Elf lip gloss FAQ

How long does Elf lip gloss typically last on your lips?

A. Thin lip glosses typically only last about an hour on your lips. Sticky, thick lip gloss tends to last up to four hours. If you want your lip gloss to last a long time, begin with a lipstick or primer as a base.

Can lip gloss go bad?

A. Like other skincare and makeup products, lip gloss has a shelf life. Most lip gloss lasts up to a year after you open them. If you notice your lip gloss smells bad or is starting to separate, throw it away immediately.

Can you layer your lip gloss over other lip products?

A. Yes, you can layer lip glosses over any other lip product. Gloss makes a great topper since it adds a shiny, beautiful finish. Mix or layer two different lip glosses for a custom lip color.

What’s the best Elf lip gloss to buy?

Top Elf lip gloss

Elf Lip Plumping Gloss

What you need to know: This solid and simple product focuses on using excellent ingredients.

What you’ll love: This super shiny lip product comes in multiple attractive shades and plumps up your lips. It also includes some great ingredients, including vitamin E and coconut oil.

What you should consider: There are some complaints of bad reactions to this lip gloss, and it’s not the best option for people who are sensitive to lip gloss.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Elf lip gloss for the money

Elf Lip Lacquer

What you need to know: This inexpensive lip product is shiny, moisturizing and long-lasting and offers maximum color.

What you’ll love: This beautiful gloss comes in seven gorgeous shades, including wild rose, moody, mauve glitz, love bite and more. The lip gloss has vitamin E to moisturize your lips and offer brilliant shine.

What you should consider: Some customers say that this lip gloss is a little too sticky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Elf Tinted Lip Oil

What you need to know: This tinted lip oil doesn’t stick and offers long-lasting sheer coverage.

What you’ll love: It moisturizes and hydrates your lips while adding color and shine. It’s infused with vitamin E, apricot oil and jojoba oil. You can either layer the gloss on top of another lip product for a glossy finish or apply a thin coat of it on its own.

What you should consider: This lip product does not stay on your lips for a very long time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.