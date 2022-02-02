Which Valentino cologne is best?

When it comes to Italian luxury, few brands have built as strong a reputation in fragrances, clothing and accessories as Valentino. Whether you’re looking to treat yourself to a luxury fragrance or get an extra-special gift for someone you care about, there’s a Valentino cologne for you.

However, with so many options and scents to choose from, finding the right one for your needs can be a challenge. Valentino Uomo Born in Roma Cologne is a newer offering from the brand, with a fresh and long-lasting, sweet and spicy aroma.

What to know before you buy a Valentino cologne

Time of day

Although Valentino may have a rather small collection of colognes compared to other Italian fashion brands, they certainly don’t lack in strength. Valentino colognes are famously intense, which can make them tricky to wear. Light, sweet fragrances are ideal for the daylight hours, while strong, spicy cologne is better for evening and nighttime wear. Although can you play with this, take stock of when you plan to wear your new cologne to find the right one.

Fragrance family

Understanding your fragrance family can not only help you find a cologne you like, it also prevents any unwanted scent clashing. There’s a high chance you use at least one or two other scented products in your daily routine, and making sure that your new cologne doesn’t have to compete with these products for air time will allow it shine through as it was intended.

What to look for in a quality Valentino cologne

Bottle design

As with all high-end colognes, a well-designed bottle is an indication of a high-quality fragrance. This is especially true for Valentino, which is known for its outlandishly pleasing aesthetics. Keep an eye out for bottles with the signature spike or other eye-catching geometric patterns when searching for the perfect Valentino cologne.

Gift-ready packaging

Valentino colognes make a great gift, and the highest-quality scents come with alluring packaging which not only makes gifting a breeze, but also makes opening the bottle a little more special. Even if you don’t intend to give a bottle of Valentino cologne, gift-ready packaging is always a plus.

Hints of red

Valentino has managed to make red so synonymous with their brand that there’s a specific shade known as “Valentino red.” Keep and eye out for bottles with design accents that feature the brand’s unique color. Whether it’s on the label, the cap or simply a bow on the box, a hint of Valentino red lets everyone know that you wear the finest fragrances.

How much you can expect to spend on a Valentino cologne

Depending on what size bottle you choose, expect to spend $75-$140 for Valentino cologne.

Valentino cologne FAQ

What is Valentino known for?

A. Valentino is an Italian fashion house known for producing exquisitely designed and surprisingly functional garments and accessories. With a distinctly 20th-century look, Valentino products, whether it be shoes or cologne, are made to be seen. Keeping with the brand’s tradition, Valentino cologne is famously memorable.

Is there a difference between men’s and women’s fragrances?

A. In terms of composition and production process, there’s no functional difference between fragrance marketed for men and those marketed for women. At their heart, all fragrances are unisex; whichever you prefer is the right one for you. However, women’s scents tend to be floral, sweet and light, while men’s are often spicy, woody and warm.

What’s the best Valentino cologne to buy?

Top Valentino cologne

Valentino Uomo Born in Roma Cologne

What you need to know: One of the newest fragrances to enter Valentino’s collection, Born in Roma is a sweet, fresh scent that evokes feelings of summertime calm.

What you’ll love: With a sweet, refreshing top note and a robust, subtly spicy scent trail, this cologne is as complex as it is nice to smell. With lots of natural ingredients and a superb production method, you can count on this cologne to last all day with a single application. Plus, it’s easy to layer with other fragrances, which makes it even more versatile for the spring and summer.

What you should consider: As a sweet and light fragrance, Born in Roma by Valentino is not an ideal scent for the colder months.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Ulta

Top Valentino cologne for the money

Valentino Uomo Born in Roma Yellow Dream Cologne

What you need to know: Designed to inspire the edgier side of the wearer, this unique fragrance makes use of unusual ingredients such as gingerbread.

What you’ll love: If you’re looking for a scent that’s off the beaten path but every bit as appealing as the most popular fragrances out there, look no further than Born in Roma Yellow Dream by Valentino. With bottles in multiple sizes and fragrances in multiple concentrations, there’s a bottle of Born in Roma Yellow Dream for everyone. Aside from the added notes of warmth and spice, the yellow concoction adds to the bottle’s edgy rock-stud design.

What you should consider: Some wearers find this version of Born in Roma to be too spicy and divergent from the original gourmand scent.

Where to buy: Sold Sephora and Ulta

Worth checking out

Valentino Uomo Acqua Cologne

What you need to know: Uomo Acqua by Valentino provides a refreshing take on the original Uoma fragrance, which had a strong woody profile.

What you’ll love: Although this fragrance has similar top notes to the original Uomo scent, it has middle notes of fruity mandarin and ripe tomato and base notes with hints of leather and pine. The end result is an amazing combination of fresh greenery and fruit that might make you hungry. Unlike most light fragrances, you can wear Uomo Acqua all year.

What you should consider: Some wearers report that this fragrance doesn’t last quite as long as other Valentino colognes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

