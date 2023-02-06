Valentine’s Day jewelry that’s sure to impress

Valentine’s Day is an excellent time to show your partner you’re always thinking of them. Many opt for heart-shaped or Valentine’s-themed jewelry, but traditional pieces are often more memorable. If you’d like to delight your partner with a stylish gift this year, consider skipping the heart-shaped accessories.

Types of jewelry to consider

Necklaces

Necklaces are an excellent choice, as they’re great for date night or a casual day out. Pearl necklaces are sure to impress, and some are cheaper than you might think. When buying a necklace for Valentine’s Day, it’s important to consider the cost and whether it will match your partner’s other accessories.

Earrings

Earrings are a versatile option, as some styles are ideal for special occasions, whereas others can be worn daily. Stud earrings are an excellent choice if you’d like to buy something your partner can wear every day. Drop or dangle earrings are perfect if you want something they’ll wear for date night.

Bracelets

Bracelets are available in various styles, from understated pieces with diamond accents to flashy charm bracelets. Tennis bracelets are ideal if you’re shopping for something they can wear with any outfit. These bracelets generally feature a small, symmetrical line of diamonds or gems.

You can often buy a gorgeous bracelet for less than $200.

Other considerations

Conflict-free and lab-created stones

The unfortunate truth about buying jewelry is that you may not know how the diamonds were sourced. In some cases, the stones will have an unethical past. Luckily, various brands sell gorgeous lab-created stones that look identical to the real thing. You can also buy jewelry from a brand that sells conflict-free-certified stones. These accessories let you rest easy knowing your gift has an ethical origin.

Metal color

The metal’s color is often overlooked when buying jewelry. If your partner tends to wear gold jewelry, it’s best to buy them something with a gold finish, so it will match the accessories they already own. If they don’t wear a lot of jewelry but have a wedding ring, consider buying them something that matches their ring.

Style

Fashion accessories are a way to express oneself, so it’s best to buy a piece that fits your partner’s style. Consider their wardrobe; if they love dressing up and wearing fashionable outfits, they’re sure to appreciate a pearl necklace or a pair of diamond earrings. If they have an eclectic style, consider a thin chain, charm bracelet or dangle earrings. If you still can’t decide what to buy, stick to a simple, traditional style that looks great on anyone.

Price

You don’t have to break the bank to impress your partner. There are plenty of dazzling accessories that cost less than $100. Still, if you plan on going all out this year, there is a wide selection of expensive diamond jewelry you can buy online.

Best high-end jewelry

The Pearl Source 14K Gold Pearl Necklace

This is made with white Japanese Akoya saltwater pearls, which are known for their perfectly round shape and shiny appearance. The clasp is made of 14-karat gold, and the threading is made from a durable silk material.

Swarovski Tennis Deluxe Crystal Bracelet

This features top-notch Swarovski crystals that shine and glimmer in the light. Many said it feels like it’s built to last. It is available with a gold, rhodium or rose gold finish.

FineRock Inside Out Diamond Hoop Earrings

These feature 52 small diamonds on the interior and exterior. They are made with IGI-certified conflict-free diamonds.

Anne Klein Gold-Tone Charm Bracelet Watch

This features eight charms, including a tree, a clover and a key, as well as a watch face. It works well with casual or dressy outfits. Some said they were blown away by how pretty it looked in person.

Beautiful budget jewelry

Ross-Simons Cultured Pearl Station Necklace

This features several gorgeous pearls on a 14-karat gold chain. It is available in various lengths and works well with nearly any outfit.

Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Tennis Bracelet

This affordable bracelet is made with recycled materials and is available with a gold, rose gold, white gold or vermeil finish. It comes in a nice box and looks relatively expensive.

Fifth and Fine 14K Gold Bezel Set Round Diamond Stud Earrings

These feature an understated design that works well with any outfit. The gold accent makes the diamonds appear larger.

Kendra Scott Sophee Drop Earrings

These are simple but unique. Although they are large, they are relatively lightweight. The twisted design adds a bit of texture.

