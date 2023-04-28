When your baby is around 6 months old, they can begin to eat solid foods. Their first attempts are likely to be messy, and it may take a while for them to get used to it. When it’s time for your child to begin this messy learning process, you’ll want an excellent high chair to make it easier for everyone involved.

What to consider when buying a high chair

Safety harness: You’ll want a chair with a three-point or five-point safety harness to keep your little one in place.

You’ll want a chair with a three-point or five-point safety harness to keep your little one in place. Folding design: Consider buying a foldable chair if you don’t have the space to leave it assembled at all times.

Consider buying a foldable chair if you don’t have the space to leave it assembled at all times. Durability: Buying a sturdy chair that can support your baby’s weight is essential. Durability is particularly important if you plan on having more kids and passing the chair down to their younger siblings.

Buying a sturdy chair that can support your baby’s weight is essential. Durability is particularly important if you plan on having more kids and passing the chair down to their younger siblings. Convertibility: Many high chairs grow with your child, converting from infant chairs to toddler chairs. These often give you the most bang for your buck.

Many high chairs grow with your child, converting from infant chairs to toddler chairs. These often give you the most bang for your buck. Cleaning: Your baby is sure to make a mess while they eat, so you’ll want a high chair that’s easy to clean. Many have removable, dishwasher-safe trays and machine-washable seat pads.

High chair FAQ

Q. When should you stop using a high chair?

A. This will depend on your child. Some children use high chairs until they’re 3 years old, and others transition to booster seats much earlier. The most important consideration is ensuring your child doesn’t exceed the high chair’s weight limit.

Some children will indicate when they’re ready to transition out of the high chair by pointing to a grown-up chair, trying to escape their high chair or mimicking you as they eat. Still, you’ll want to ensure your child can safely sit up without the harness before transitioning them.

Q. Do you have to use a high chair?

A. Not necessarily; there are safe alternatives to using a high chair, such as holding your baby in your lap or keeping them stable as they sit on the floor. Still, high chairs are the easiest way to establish a safe eating environment for your child.

Q. Can you take your high chair with you while traveling?

A. If you want a high chair that’s easy to take on the go, it’s best to buy one with folding capabilities. Many compact high chairs don’t take up much space when folded down. Still, you’ll want to ensure you buy one that’s stable when put together.

Best versatile high chairs

Graco Blossom 6-in-1 Convertible High Chair

This converts from an infant high chair with reclining capabilities to a traditional high chair, an infant booster seat, a toddler booster seat and a children’s chair. Once it reaches the children’s chair phase, you can still use the remaining components as an infant booster seat if you have another kid.

Sold by Amazon

Skip Hop 2-in-1 High Chair

This converts from an infant high chair to a convenient step stool for toddlers. It features three reclining positions and a hook on the back to keep your bibs in one place. Many said it was easy to clean and move around. It has a removable five-point safety harness.

Sold by Amazon

Evenflo 4-in-1 Eat and Grow Convertible High Chair

This affordable option converts from an infant high chair to a toddler dining chair and a stand-alone chair with a table. The seat pad is machine-washable. It’s available in two fun designs. It has a five-point safety harness.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Safety 1st 3-in-1 Grow and Go High Chair

This converts from an infant reclining high chair to a toddler high chair and a toddler seat. It folds down for easy storage. It has six height settings, and the tray is dishwasher-safe. Many said it was durable and easy to put together. It has a five-point safety harness.

Sold by Amazon

Mallify 3-in-1 Convertible Wooden High Chair

The tray has three adjustment settings, so it can fit children from 6 months to 3 years old. Many said it was easy to assemble and clean. It features a stylish wooden design and is available in six colors.

Sold by Amazon

Graco Floor2Table 7-in-1 High Chair

This converts from an infant floor seat to an infant high chair, an infant booster seat, a toddler booster seat, a children’s stool and a children’s table and chair. When you reach the children’s stool phase, you can use the remaining components as an infant booster seat.

Sold by Walmart

Maxi-Cosi 6-in-1 Minla High Chair

The six convertible settings ensure your child can use this from 6 months to 6 years old. Many said it was easy to assemble, use and clean. It features a sleek design and is available in four color combinations. It has a five-point safety harness.

Sold by Amazon

Graco DuoDiner LX High Chair

This converts from a high chair to a toddler booster seat. It has two wheels on the front, making it easier to move from room to room. Many said it was easy to assemble and clean.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Jeep Classic Convertible 2-in-1 High Chair

This converts to a toddler chair and has six height positions. It has two recline settings and an adjustable footrest. The removable tray is dishwasher-safe. It has a five-point safety harness.

Sold by Amazon

