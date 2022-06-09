Which stove knob covers are best?

Stoves are full of things that attract and intrigue kids, including food, flames and dials, and most stove knobs are within view and reach of toddlers. It can help to buy stove knob covers to keep your child from fidgeting with the knobs on the stove and either injuring themselves or causing a fire that injures others and damages property. The Driddle Clear Stove Knob Safety Covers is a stellar set of stove knob covers.

What to know before you buy a stove knob cover

Gas vs. electric

Stove knob covers have different designs for electric stoves and gas stoves. The cover on an electric stove just needs to offer enough space to turn the knob, but the cover on a gas stove needs to keep a child from igniting the burner and releasing gas, while allowing adults to do both.

Consider the knob size and placement

You need to measure the height and diameter of your stove knobs to get the proper size.

Think about the release mechanism

There is no need to remove the entire cover when you’re ready to cook. You just need to press the release mechanism to light and adjust the stove.

What to look for in a quality stove knob cover

Heat resistance

Your cover should be made of a heat-resistant material that doesn’t melt.

Ease of removal

Your cover should be simple to remove, especially if you need to clean it.

Dishwasher safe

Find a cover model that is dishwasher safe for easy and quick cleaning.

How much you can expect to spend on a stove knob cover

Stove knob covers range in price from about $1.40-$3.50 per cover. The most inexpensive covers cost about $1.40-$2 per cover, while mid-range covers go for $2-$2.75 per cover and high-end covers vary in price from about $2.75-$3.50 per cover.

Stove knob cover FAQ

How soon will you need knob covers in your kitchen?

A. If you are currently pregnant or have a newborn infant, there is no rush to buy knob covers right away, since children don’t begin standing up until they are about 8-10 months old. And most kids don’t stand without any support until approximately 12 months, so you probably have about a year, depending on the height of your child.

That being said, some parents think it’s simpler to just have covers in place before your child actually starts walking, since if you buy covers after they’ve already played with the stove knobs, then the safety covers could be viewed as a fun and intriguing new development in the kitchen that they will want to play with.

When can you stop using knob covers?

A. This depends on your child. You can safely stop using and remove the covers when your youngest kid is old enough to follow directions and understand to stay away from the stove. This happens by age six in most kids.

By the age of six, most kids are in school and are old enough to follow directions and modify their behavior if needed, based on instructions from a parent or teacher.

What should you do if your kid hasn’t lost interest in the stove, even with the knob covers?

A. All you can do is redirect your child if they’re younger than three years of age. You can hand them a pot and a wooden spoon or a spatula and hope that they move on. If your child is between the ages of 3 and 5 years old, they can help with safe kitchen tasks, like sprinkling sugar on desserts, mixing room temperature ingredients or washing veggies.

You should make it a positive experience instead of scolding them. If you scold them, they will hold onto the experience as something negative and memorable, but if you just redirect their attention, they will probably forget about the stove the next time they walk into the kitchen.

What’s the best stove knob cover to buy?

Top stove knob cover

Driddle Clear Stove Knob Safety Covers

What you need to know: You can conveniently open these simple to use, smart-looking and clear covers with just one hand.

What you’ll love: These clear plastic covers help you see the stove controls better and will spin in your child’s hands while easily unlocking for adults. The six-pack of covers features heat-resistant material and double-button locks that can be conveniently opened with only one hand.

What you should consider: These covers won’t fit all stoves, and they can actually get in the way of the oven doors.

Top stove knob cover

Top stove knob cover for the money

Safety 1st Stove Knob Covers

What you need to know: These dark-tinted safety covers come from a trusted brand and specialist in child and baby products.

What you’ll love: This five-pack of covers comes with a non-adhesive attachment that is simple to remove, as well as dark and smoky plastic that obscures the controls from curious kids. The covers fit most front-facing stoves that have removable knobs and are simple to install without using any tools.

What you should consider: These covers won’t fit some stove knobs, and the hinge can break from time to time.

Top stove knob cover for the money

Worth checking out

Toddleroo by North States

What you need to know: These clear covers are composed of transparent plastic, which gives you a clear view of all of the stove controls.

What you’ll love: This five-pack of heat-resistant plastic covers fits most front-facing stoves, and the transparency gives you a full view of the stove knobs and controls. The covers are also simple to attach without any tools and easy for you to remove.

What you should consider: These covers won’t fit recessed stove knobs, and some children can easily figure out the release mechanism.

Worth checking out

