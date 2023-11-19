What are the best teen gifts?

Turning 13 can be a big deal for kids — they officially go from being a tween to teen. The shift from childhood to young adulthood can be an exciting time for anyone. Yet, for adults, it can be a big head-scratching moment as you try to keep up with your kids’ new interests and hobbies as they grow older.

When you’re shopping for a young teen, you have to consider gifts that are trendy, high-tech and fun. If you need gift ideas for teens, we’ve got you covered. You can explore this roundup of the best gifts for 13-year-olds for any occassion, from sports and camping equipment to skin care and hair accessories.

Best gifts for teens

Best gifts for 13-year-old boys

Rimable Complete 22-Inch Skateboard

Skateboarding is a great way for teenage boys to stay active, hang out with friends and learn a new skill all at the same time. Your teen will immediately feel confident and cool when they master the latest tricks on this longboard, which is great for all ages and abilities. It’s available in multiple different designs and patterns that are sure to fit any new rider’s unique personality.

The board isn’t too wide or big, so it’s the perfect size for getting your son to and from school without taking up too much room. Lightweight but durable, each board has premium and well-constructed tires that help prevent crashes from small rocks and holes on the pavement.

Xuanlan Emergency Survival Kit 13-in-1

If your teen boy is really into the outdoors, then this survival kit is the perfect gift to give him. This set includes an emergency blanket that helps prevent hypothermia, a fire starter, scraper, compass and more.

The whistle is capable of producing sound as loud as 120 decibels that can be heard from far-off distances in case of emergencies and rescue searches, while the blanket can also be used as a signal for help or as a makeshift shelter. Despite containing several essential items, the box weighs a little under 1 pound and can be stowed away in compact spaces like a backpack with ease.

Geeek Club Robot-Building Kit for Kids and Adults

Choose between two different tool kit designs that help kids learn the basic foundation of engineering, machine design and robotics. Teens can easily assemble a small roster of circuit board robots that search the landscape for their only power source, the light. You can use a small flashlight or light pointer to get the robots to move towards the light source.

Each learning kit includes all the necessary accessories and an easy-to-understand step-by-step instruction manual. Your young scientist will further develop their hand-eye coordination, problem-solving capabilities and motor skills, all while having fun.

Timex Unisex Weekender 38mm Watch

When a young boy receives his first watch, he may consider it to be a very important moment and a rite of passage of sorts. This timepiece from Timex is sturdy and durable enough for everyday wear and use in a myriad of situations. Its wristband can be submerged in shallow water for short periods of time but shouldn’t be worn when bathing and swimming.

The adjustable nylon strap is available in several complementary colors and is elastic enough to slip on and off without getting snagged. The analog format of the watch offers a great learning opportunity for learning time-telling skills.

Best gifts for 13-year-old girls

20-Piece Macaron Hair Clips

In case you missed it on TikTok, teenage girls are obsessed with hair clips all over again. These trendy, fashionable pieces are crafted with a smooth surface so that snags are minimized and breakage reduced. The gift set includes pearl clips, different patterned barrettes and jewel-adorned hairpins.

This cute assortment is so versatile your teen won’t have any issue matching one with any outfit. Some wearers mention the clips breaking after a period of time due to wear and that some of the embellishments may fall out of alloy metal casing.

Stretchy Marble Cell Phone Stick-On Wallet

A portable card, cash and key holder is a great gift to give to a 13-year-old who seems to always forget things. Each case comes in either a pink or blue marble gradient design that can stick to any smartphone easily. Credit cards, pocket cash and single keys can fit compactly inside and remain secure, thanks to the wallet’s stretchy material.

Even when full, the wallet will remain in place due to the sticker’s strong adhesive. After a period of time, users complain of the fabric wearing away in some parts while piling in others, plus some staining issues. Some also mention that material can be hard to clean well.

STMT D.I.Y. Bath Bombs Kit

Every teen loves bath bombs, especially when there is a fun amount of science and artistry involved in the making of it. Teach the art of relaxation when you mix together the ingredients in this shimmery and soothing bath bomb kit. You can choose from stress-relieving lavender, calming hints of warm vanilla and soothing floral notes of rose.

You can also mix and match between six bold powder hues that can be enhanced with glitter or golden shimmer; coconut oil can also be infused for additional hydration benefits. All items feature natural ingredients and vegan-friendly formulas that only use clean beauty products that are free of parabens and other harsh chemicals.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

Retro goodies will always be in, regardless of what decade it is and how old you are — which means an old-school instant camera is the perfect keepsake to give to your burgeoning 13-year-old photographer.

Available in a few classic shades, each Instax Mini Fujifilm camera will automatically select shutter speed for you and adjust exposure, so you don’t have to worry about not capturing the perfect moment. The one-touch selfie feature on the camera features a built-in macro lens that is adept at taking the perfect selfie regardless of lighting.

The gift bundle set also comes with an extra Fujifilm pack and photo holder clip stand that can hold up to eight photos. Two AA batteries are required for the camera to function.

