Which windshield cover is best?

Clearing snow off of your car’s windshield in the cold is a frustrating reality for those who live in areas that experience harsh winters. Chipping away at thick ice can make even short winter drives a chore you’d rather avoid.

Windshield covers solve this problem by blocking snow and ice from accumulating on your vehicle’s windshield. When the cover is removed, you are left with a clean, clear view with little to no brushing needed. The FrostGuard Premium Windshield Snow Cover is an excellent, dependable car windshield cover that can be quickly installed and removed, allowing you to spend less time working in the cold.

What to know before you buy a windshield cover

Fit

For a snow cover to work its best, it needs to cover your car’s windshield completely. Partial coverage will still require you to remove snow on any exposed glass. On the other hand, an abnormally large cover will allow ice to form under it and may be blown off or damaged in windy weather. To be on the safe side, measure your vehicle carefully to ensure that the frost guard windshield cover you have chosen will fit properly.

Attachment type

Windshield covers use a variety of methods to attach to your vehicle. Some require doors to be opened to accommodate clips, elastic bands or hooks, while others are made to slip over your side mirrors. Some also use magnets or various combinations of these methods to ensure a snug fit. Choose a windshield cover with an attachment method that will demand the least amount of hassle in potentially challenging wind or snow.

What to look for in a quality windshield cover

Material

A quality windshield cover should be light, easy to store and waterproof. Some feature softer material on the side that makes contact with your vehicle. This can be especially important if the cover uses magnets that hold it tightly against your car’s painted metal.

Coverage

From side flaps that cover your front windows to pockets that prevent ice and snow from piling on your side mirrors, windshield covers provide varying degrees of protection. Naturally, more coverage is beneficial, but remember that the bigger your windshield cover is, the more awkward and time-consuming it may be to install and remove it.

Reversible

Some windshield covers are reversible, with one side made from tough, weatherproof material for winter use and the other featuring a metallic surface to help keep your car cool in the summer sun. Many of these covers are also UV protective, preventing harmful rays from damaging your vehicle’s interior over time.

How much you can expect to spend on a windshield cover

Car windshield covers are affordable, with budget options available for $10-$15. The most expensive models can be bought for around $40. The features and attachment methods have little to do with the price of windshield covers, with more expensive models usually costing more due to their heavy-duty construction and long-lasting materials.

Windshield cover FAQ

Where do I put my windshield cover when I am driving?

A. Most windshield covers come with bags for safe, convenient storage when they aren’t in use. Simply put your bagged cover in your back seat or trunk after removal, being sure you have shaken off excess snow and water.

Will a windshield cover scratch my car?

A. Windshield covers are made from soft, flexible material that won’t cause any damage to your car’s glass or metal. However, covers that attach with powerful magnets can potentially result in scratches if abrasive dirt or dust is pressed between the magnet and your car’s paint.

Will I still need a snowbrush and scraper if I use a windshield cover?

A. Yes, you will. While windshield covers generally do a great job at keeping snow and ice off of your car, they are not watertight and some ice may still form underneath them. A brush will also allow you to remove potentially hazardous snow piled on other parts of your car.

What’s the best windshield cover to buy?

Top windshield cover

FrostGuard Premium Windshield Snow Cover

What you need to know: This windshield cover includes mirror protectors as well as a flap that keeps your wipers from freezing.

What you’ll love: A quickly drying storage bag keeps this cover compact when not needed. Poles running through the windshield cover prevent it from flapping in the wind. Multiple colors are available.

What you should consider: Users of this cover report that it is smaller than expected and that ice can stick to its surface in some conditions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top windshield cover for the money

OxGord Windshield Snow Cover

What you need to know: This affordable cover provides a tight-fit, waterproof construction and UV protection.

What you’ll love: Interior attachment straps prevent this windshield cover from being stolen or blowing away in heavy wind. The included bag makes for easy storage.

What you should consider: Some users feel that the product’s one-size-fits-all description is not accurate. Careful measuring is encouraged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

EcoNour Car Windshield Cover

What you need to know: This cover protects both your windshield and your wiper blades.

What you’ll love: This model has interior installation flaps for added security and is made of thick, rugged material. You can use it all year to keep leaves and debris at bay as well.

What you should consider: This cover may not work best in windy conditions, and its two-size options can result in a loose fit on some vehicles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

