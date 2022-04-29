Which cream turtleneck is best?

A cream turtleneck is a basic, foundational piece that should be in every closet. Paired with a blazer and slacks, you’re ready for an interview in no time. Over a pair of slouchy jeans, you’ve got a pulled-together casual look. From lightweight to toasty, turtlenecks come in a range of styles and fabrics for a variety of seasons and occasions. If you’re looking for a classic cream turtleneck you can pair with many of your favorite pants and skirts, Lands’ End Lightweight Fitted Long Sleeve Turtleneck is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a cream turtleneck

Your tolerance for turtlenecks

Turtlenecks can be a love-it-or-hate-it garment. Some people really like the warmth and comfort of a sweater that goes all the way up your neck. If that’s you, lean into the look with a bulky, cable-knit variety. Other people find turtlenecks constricting. If that’s the case for you, there’s no need to pass up on the clean, classic look of a turtleneck. You can find varieties with slouchier necks that allow more air to circulate. Additionally, mock necks don’t ride up as high as a traditional turtleneck, so you can get the look without the itchy neck.

The season for which you’re shopping

Although turtlenecks are often associated with winter, the wide array of options lets you wear them nearly all year long. Sleeveless, lightweight turtlenecks are great for a warm evening out, while more traditional, woolen ones are the perfect cover on a frosty day. As long as you pick the right fabric and sleeve length, there’s no reason you can’t enjoy the elegant look of a turtleneck for most of the year.

The colors you’re looking to pair it with

Cream is one of those colors that goes with anything. Still, with the range of options, from pale ivory to warmer colors closer to camel, you may want to consider what you’re likely to wear with your cream turtleneck. Warmer shades go great with other warm colors, such as burgundy, while the cooler varieties will look great with pale jeans or a sky-blue blazer.

What to look for in a quality cream turtleneck

Sleeve length

Turtlenecks come in sleeveless, short sleeve, three-quarter length sleeve and full-length sleeve varieties. Although these sometimes correspond to the warmth level of the garment, they don’t have to. You can find a lightweight, long-sleeve turtleneck that is perfect for layering under a warmer sweater or wearing on its own on a balmier day. Play with various sleeve lengths to give your outfit a different vibe.

Snug vs. loose fit

A classic, tight-fitting turtleneck lengthens your lines for a flattering look that will make you look elongated and elegant. A slouchier, looser one lets you lean into a boho look that goes well with patched boyfriend jeans and high-tops or a high-low skirt and great boots.

Washability

The fabric you choose will determine not just how comfortable the turtleneck will feel against your skin, including in the sensitive neck area, but also how much care your item will need. If you want a wash-and-wear alternative, opt for cotton or synthetic blends that resist wrinkles. If you don’t mind a bit more care, wool turtlenecks can last for years.

Patterns

The pattern probably most associated with a classic cream turtleneck is the cable knit. It’s a visually appealing, traditional look that instantly says cozy. But that’s just one option. A loose weave gives your turtleneck a casual, bohemian vibe, while a plain spandex blend hugs your natural lines.

How much you can expect to spend on a cream turtleneck

You can get a great wardrobe staple cream cardigan for $20 or a woven wool variety for $100 or more.

Cream turtleneck FAQ

Can I wear accessories with a turtleneck?

A. Absolutely. A long, ropey necklace looks awesome over a turtleneck. For cream, consider rose gold or gold, although silver will work with cooler-toned sweaters. You’ve probably also seen pictures of turtlenecks paired with a sweater draped over your shoulders. If you want to sport a fun, country club vibe, give this look a try.

How can I keep a turtleneck from irritating my neck?

A. If you love the look of a turtleneck but they make your neck itchy, there are a few tricks you can try:

Soak your turtleneck in equal parts vinegar and water . Spot test first to make sure this doesn’t discolor your turtleneck. The idea with this is that it softens the fibers to make them less irritating.

. Spot test first to make sure this doesn’t discolor your turtleneck. The idea with this is that it softens the fibers to make them less irritating. Wash it in mild detergent with no added colors or fragrance. Even if your regular detergent is fine for other pieces of clothing, it can prove a bit much for a sweater you wear all the way up your neck. Go with what you’d use to wash a baby’s clothes.

Even if your regular detergent is fine for other pieces of clothing, it can prove a bit much for a sweater you wear all the way up your neck. Go with what you’d use to wash a baby’s clothes. Dab on a bit of skin lubricant before wearing the turtleneck. That way, if the fabric moves against your neck, it’s less likely to cause friction.

What’s the best cream turtleneck to buy?

Top cream turtleneck

Lands’ End Lightweight Fitted Long Sleeve Turtleneck in Ivory

What you need to know: Lands’ End is great for those classic, foundational pieces in your wardrobe, and this turtleneck fits that role perfectly.

What you’ll love: The cotton/rayon modal blend is smooth and not irritating or tight. Fold the neck down for a little more breathing room, or let it gather naturally for a cozy look.

What you should consider: This isn’t a form-fitting turtleneck, so expect a more loose-fitting middle with this one.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cream turtleneck for the money

Willow Drive Slash Detail Turtleneck Top in Ivory Gold

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a bit of pizazz, this slash-detail turtleneck does the trick and is affordable.

What you’ll love: With a great focal point that puts a twist on the classic turtleneck, this breathable and stretchy polyester/spandex mix adds a bit of the unexpected to your look.

What you should consider: With its exposed collarbone, this is not the turtleneck for a cold day.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

SO Cropped Textured Turtleneck Sweater in Beige Geo

What you need to know: This is a fun turtleneck with a cropped length, a diamond pattern and a ribbed hem and cuffs.

What you’ll love: The modern twist on a classic look gives this piece a youthful, whimsical vibe. It’s machine-washable, which allows for easy care.

What you should consider: The wider neck allows for more breathability, but it won’t keep you as warm as a classic turtleneck.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Maria Andreu writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.