If you want to keep to a strict budget, you can set price parameters on online shopping sites so only products that fit your budget appear.

The perfect gift doesn’t have to cost a lot

It’s the thought that counts, not the dollar amount. In fact, it’s possible to spend too much money on a gift and make the recipient feel uncomfortable. Under $50 is a good target because it gives you enough room to purchase a useful, quality item, such as a journal or a waffle maker, without spending an excessive amount of money.

15 gifts you can buy on Amazon for under $50

Soondar Flexible Astronaut LED

If you know someone who loves outer space, this LED astronaut is a fun gift. It is a USB-powered gooseneck light that turns on when you open the astronaut’s helmet. Sold by Amazon

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler

This handy two-in-one beauty tool is a dryer and a styler. It uses ionic technology to dry, smooth and condition hair while reducing static and frizz. Sold by Amazon

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

Coffee isn’t as good when it’s lukewarm. This take-anywhere mug warmer has an “on” indicator light for safety and an extra-long power cord for convenience. Sold by Amazon

What Do You Meme? Adult Party Game

In this game, you use your caption cards to create an appropriate or ridiculous caption for the photo card. Anything goes, and only the judge has final say on which caption wins. Sold by Amazon

Komal’s Passion Leather Journal with Lined Deckle Edge Paper

If you know someone who’s serious about their journaling, they’ll love this vintage leather journal with deckle edge paper for writing. Sold by Amazon

Greadio Retro Bluetooth Speaker

This mini Bluetooth speaker resembles a vintage radio. While it has a compact size, it delivers a surprisingly rich sound that’s free of distortion. Sold by Amazon

Baby Gund My Pet Puddles Animated Plush

Puddles is an animated puppy that wags its tail and yips. It’s made of soft, high-quality materials that encourage hugs and snuggles. Sold by Amazon

Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee Maker

The Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee Maker is for the coffee lover in your life. This environmentally kind manual machine will make coffee in about four minutes. Sold by Amazon

Comfier Cordless Head Massager

A scalp massage can be heavenly. It not only increases blood flow and relaxes, but can also help stimulate hair growth. Get this device for someone who could benefit from some self-care. Sold by Amazon

PetSafe Laser Tail Cat Toy

Cats love chasing laser dots. With this automated toy, you can give your cat 10 minutes of energetic playtime while you are busy watching, videoing or getting some chores done. Sold by Amazon

Dash Mini Maker for Individual Waffles

Waffles are fun, but mini waffles are a pure delight. Give the gift of joy with this compact appliance that makes 4-inch waffles, one at a time. You can also use it to make waffled hash browns, cookies and more. Sold by Amazon

Night Light Bluetooth Speaker

This futuristic looking device is a five-in-one nightlight. It is a Bluetooth speaker, an LED lamp, an alarm clock, an MP3 player and it allows you to make hands-free calls. Sold by Amazon

PopSockets Phone Grip

A PopSocket is a tiny grip that attaches to the back of your phone. It facilitates secure one-handed operation and gives you the ability to prop up your phone no matter where you are. Sold by Amazon

Fire TV Stick Lite

This tiny stick makes your regular TV smart. It also gives you access to over a million movies and TV episodes, making it the perfect gift for someone who loves entertainment. Sold by Amazon

Conair Hot Rollers

For those big, voluminous, bouncy, long-lasting curls, you need the right rollers. This set from Conair heats up in under 90 seconds and has a velvety covering to protect hair from damage. Sold by Amazon

