If you’re constantly losing a glove, look for winter gloves that have built-in clips to keep gloves together when you’re not using them.

Which winter gloves are best?

With winter around the corner, it’s time to take inventory of our winter apparel and make a list of the items we still need to keep us warm. Between winter gloves getting a lot of use or one of them mysteriously running away, it seems like winter gloves are always on the list.

There are a ton of different features to consider when buying new winter gloves. However, if you’re looking for a pair of waterproof gloves that will keep your fingers warm in the coldest of temperatures, Carhartt Men’s W.P. Waterproof Insulated Gloves are an ideal choice.

What to know before you buy winter gloves

Styles of winter gloves

Gloves

It seems like any piece of fabric that covers your hands is referred to as a glove. However, it’s technically only a glove if each of the fingers is separated. These are ideal for activities where you need more dexterity, like zipping up coats and tying shoes.

Mittens

When all of your fingers are together with your thumb separated, that is referred to as a mitten. They tend to be warmer since your fingers generate more heat side by side. Mittens are the most common style you’ll see in kids’ winter gloves. While it’s a little harder to perform activities while wearing mittens, you can still do a lot.

Flip-top

If you want the versatility of a glove but the warmth of a mitten, flip-top gloves are fingerless with a flip-off mitten. They are convenient when you want to text on your phone or zip up your jacket since you just have to flip the top down instead of taking off your gloves.

Type of activity

Before buying winter gloves, you need to decide what activity you’ll be doing while wearing winter gloves. For example, if you need winter gloves to play in the snow or work in the cold, you’ll want to ensure they’re waterproof and insulated to keep your fingers warm. On the other hand, if you just need them while driving or walking to and from your car, you want a glove that’s warm and allows movement. There are even winter gloves made for running that are made with a moisture-wicking material.

What to look for in quality winter gloves

Waterproof

Waterproofing is one of the most critical features of winter gloves. Being wet in frigid weather is a recipe for disaster and frozen fingers. You might want waterproof gloves if you’re working in the snow, participating in a winter activity like skiing or snowboarding or playing outside in the snow, making snow angels, throwing snowballs and sledding.

It’s important to note that waterproof and water-resistant are not the same thing. Waterproof gloves aren’t supposed to let in any water at all, while water-resistant gloves can only withstand so much moisture and water before it allows water through.

Touch screen

Having touch-screen fingertips is a convenient feature that will prevent you from taking your gloves on and off every time you need to take a call or send a text. They’re common in many thinner gloves. However, many thick waterproof gloves can’t have touch-screen fingertips because of the material needed to keep you warm and dry.

Flexibility

Completely waterproof gloves are usually thicker and meant for cold activities. Because they’re thicker, these types of gloves typically don’t allow for as much flexibility. However, if flexibility is your number one priority, there are a ton of thin but warm gloves that would be an excellent option.

How much you can expect to spend on winter gloves

The cost of winter gloves varies widely depending on waterproof features, size and material. However, you can expect to spend $10-$60 on winter gloves.

Winter gloves FAQ

Can you wash winter gloves in the washing machine?

A. The washing instructions depend mainly on the type of material. However, most winter gloves should only be washed by hand. It’s best to follow the manufacturer’s instructions so gloves don’t shrink or tear apart.

When winter gloves are one size, who will they fit?

A. When a glove only comes in one size, it’s usually because the material is stretchy and can conform to most hand sizes. However, if your hand is very large or small, they might run too tight or too big.

What are the best winter gloves to buy?

Top winter gloves

Carhartt Men’s W.P. Waterproof Insulated Gloves

What you need to know: These gloves are waterproof and feature a fleece cuff to keep hands free of snow and water.

What you’ll love: Since they’re insulated, these gloves keep fingers warm, even during outdoor activities. In addition, the palm and fingers have a reinforced grip to help hold onto things while working or driving.

What you should consider: A few users reported that their gloves started to fall apart after using them for several months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top winter gloves for the money

Vgogfly Winter Knit Gloves With Touch-Screen Fingertips

What you need to know: While not waterproof, these gloves are warm and feature touch-screen fingertips to use a device without removing the gloves.

What you’ll love: There are silicone triangles on the palm to add friction while gripping a phone, holding a coffee cup or driving. Since they’re 20% wool, they’re also warm enough for winter temperatures and comfortable.

What you should consider: These aren’t waterproof, and the touch-screen fingertips don’t work with all devices.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

N’Ice Caps Kids’ Thinsulate Waterproof Gloves

What you need to know: With these gloves, kids can participate in any cold or snowy activity without worrying about cold hands.

What you’ll love: These gloves have a knitted cuff, hook and loop closure and 3M Thinsulate insulation to ensure hands stay dry and warm. They also have grippers on the palm for snowball making or pushing sleds.

What you should consider: A few users have noted that the sizing runs a little big.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

