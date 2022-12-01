Best ‘Star Wars’ gifts

Are you a “Star Wars” fan? If you want to treat yourself to some “Star Wars” memorabilia or send a gift to a fellow fan, there’s plenty of merchandise available to commemorate one of the most popular science fiction franchises of all time.

Finding the perfect “Star Wars” gift can be tricky. Big fans may already have a lot of gear, and it can feel daunting to find something unique, special and memorable that feels original. Well, itâ€™s just a matter of knowing where to look. Here’s 16 of the best gifts for “Star Wars” fans that you might not have considered before.

Best ‘Star Wars’ gifts for kids

Pillow Pets Star Wars R2-D2 Sleeptime Lite

This 11-inch plastic night light looks like the head of R2-D2 and projects stars outward in three different color modes. It goes through batteries fast, but it does include a 20-minute timer, so you don’t have to worry about wasting the batteries all night long. Batteries are not included.

Sold by Amazon

Marvel Color Your Own Star Wars

A coloring book for all ages with 120 pages of “Stars Wars”-themed imagery from “A New Hope,” “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi.”

Sold by Amazon

eKids Star Wars Kylo Ren And First Order Trooper Kids Walkie Talkies

A fantastic option for kids ages 3 and up, this set features a Kylo Ren walkie-talkie and a First Order trooper walkie-talkie. They work up to 500 feet apart, but the batteries are not included.

Sold by Amazon

Best ‘Star Wars’ gifts for teens

LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet Building Kit

The LEGO Boba Fett Helmet Building Kit is perfect for those who have outgrown less complex Lego products but still like to build. This 625-piece set lets you construct a 3D model of Boba Fett’s helmet that stands 8.5 inches tall and displays nicely on any shelf or desk.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Fantasy Flight Games Star Wars: Outer Rim

This board game is for one to four players and anyone 14 or older. Players set out across the galaxy to forge a new “Star Wars” adventure of their own as one of the eight different mercenaries, bounty hunters or smuggler characters.

Sold by Amazon

Star Wars Stainless Steel Millennium Falcon Pendant Necklace

This 3.5-inch Millennium Falcon pendant with great detailing comes in a gift box and is equipped with a 24-inch chain and a lobster-claw clasp.

Sold by Amazon

Best ‘Star Wars’ gifts for adults

Wild Tribe 2 Pack Frozen Ice Ball Maker

This set features two blue silicone, BPA-free molds that make 2.4-inch Death Star ice cubes, Jell-O molds or chocolate treats. The molds are dishwasher safe.

Sold by Amazon

Star Wars Unisex R2-D2 Stud Earrings

This pair of R2-D2 earrings is 3D casted and made with stainless steel. A licensed hanging card is included with purchase.

Sold by Amazon

Star Wars Millennium Falcon Retro May The 4th Be With You T-Shirt

This 100% cotton “May the 4th Be With You” T-shirt features a vintage-inspired design of the Millennium Falcon and comes in four different colors. Wear this on May 4 to impress your “Star Wars” friends, or wear it any day of the year.

Sold by Amazon

Best ‘Star Wars’ gifts for super fans

Hasbro Star Wars Black Series Imperial Stormtrooper Electronic Voice Changer Helmet

This is a collector’s edition helmet that electronically changes the wearer’s voice to sound like a true stormtrooper. Batteries are not included.

Sold by Amazon

JVMU Rechargeable Star Wars Lightsaber

Choose from seven colors and three modes while using this lightsaber. The combat sound effects and light flash mode make this model feel like the real deal. After charging for 3 hours, it will be powered up for 72 hours.

Sold by Amazon

Star Wars Wedding Ring by Bloom Jewelers

If you plan on marrying a “Star Wars” super fan, you might want to consider this customizable ring. It’s available in black, yellow gold, silver and rose gold. The ring is laser engraved with popular “Star Wars” characters.

Sold by Amazon

Hasbro Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition Toy

Suitable for ages 5 and up (but fun for everyone), this 7.2-inch tall animatronic Grogu doll from “The Mandalorian” giggles and babbles. It can also raise its arms and blink its eyes. You can even put it down for a nap! It doesn’t walk, but there are over 25 sound/motion combinations. The batteries are included.

Sold by Amazon

