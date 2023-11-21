Get your hands on the best Cyber Monday toy deals of 2023
The festive season can get expensive with kids to buy for. That’s why you should take advantage of Cyber Monday toy deals. You’ll save money, and the children in your lives will end up with big piles of gifts under the tree.
You’ll have to wait until Nov. 27 for Cyber Monday to officially roll around, but it’s never too early to start looking for deals. You’ll find some great discounts on toys all throughout November. Some of our current favorites are the Snap Circuits Classic SC-300 Electronics Exploration Kit and the Mega Pokemon Charizard Building Set. At BestReviews, we’re obsessed with finding the top products at the best prices, so you can leave the research to us.
Top toy deals for Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday is a great time to buy toys for kids of all ages. From teething toys and tummy-time toys for babies to craft kits and electronic toys for big kids and tweens, there’s something for everyone.
National Geographic Rock Tumbler Kit
27% OFF
If your kid’s always picking up interesting rocks, they might like this rock tumbler kit. It comes with nine types of rough gemstones to polish and everything needed to do it. We tested this with an 8-year-old and found the results impressive, with the rocks coming out shiny and smooth like real polished gems.
Mega Pokemon Charizard Building Set
51% OFF
Pokemon trainers in the making and fans of Mega blocks and other brick-based building toys are sure to love this building kit. It has 222 pieces and is suitable for ages 8 and up. This is the Charizard version, but there are other options, including Pikachu and Squirtle, though prices vary.
Snap Circuits Classic SC-300 Electronics Exploration Kit
55% OFF
The perfect STEM toy, Snap Circuits are educational and genuinely fun. This set contains all the pieces needed to make over 300 electronics projects. It’s extremely user-friendly and simple to work with but challenging enough to keep kids interested.
Barbie Dreamhouse 2023
30% OFF
The latest version of the iconic Dreamhouse is perfect for Barbie fans. Measuring 5 feet wide and 3 and a half feet tall, the three-story home has floorspace to rival some New York City apartments. Kids can play with it from all angles, and there’s a slide leading to a pool. It’s truly a dream house.
VTech KidiBeats Drum Set
42% OFF
Great for toddlers and little kids — aged around 2 to 5 years — this toy drum set is tons of fun and good for development, too. It helps kids develop coordination and rhythm, and it keeps them from banging on your pots and pans. It also has learning modes for teaching numbers and letters.
Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box
46% OFF
While Lego sets can be fun, many kids simply want to use Lego bricks to make their own creations. If this sounds like your child, consider picking up this brick box. It contains 790 bricks of assorted colors and shapes that kids can use to make anything they dream up.
ThinkFun Gravity Maze
32% OFF
Part marble run, part logic game, this toy provides challenging fun for ages 8 and over. It’s a single-player game with the goal of building a maze that takes your marble from the start of the maze to the target location. The challenge cards show the start and target positions, and the rest is down to the player.
Dan&Darci Marbling Paint Art Kit
60% OFF
Perfect for creative kids, this craft kit contains everything needed to make gorgeous marble paintings. It’s easy to use and creates great results even for kids who aren’t adept painters or drawers. It’s suitable for kids 6 and up.
“Star Wars” Boba Fett Electronic Mask
53% OFF
Little “Star Wars” fans will love running around in this Boba Fett mask. Wearers can press the button on the side of the mask for phrases and sound effects, which adds to the fun. It’s suited to kids aged 5 and up and features an elasticated back to fit a wide range of heads.
Squishmallows Stackables 12-Inch Palmer Mint Green Goat
48% OFF
If a child in your life is into Squishmallows, here’s a chance to pick up Palmer the Mint Green Goat at a bargain price. Palmer measures 12 inches long and has a flat body shape that makes him stackable with other similar Squishmallows to create an adorable display.
Melissa & Doug Wooden Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter
46% OFF + $3 OFF COUPON
This popular toy brand has some excellent Cyber Monday discounts — including on this ice cream counter play set. It contains a range of cones, cups and ice cream balls so kids can play at running an ice cream shop. It even comes with fake money for realistic transactions.
Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Piggy Bank
33% OFF
A great learning toy for little kids, this play piggy bank can play more than 40 sounds, songs and phrases. It helps with learning numbers, colors and Spanish words. It’s aimed at kids of 6 to 36 months.
“Star Wars” Grogu Tamagotchi
43% OFF
Tamagotchis might be a blast from the past, but this one has a fun upgrade. Rather than a standard digital pet, owners of this Tamagotchi get to look after the adorable Grogu from “The Mandalorian.”
Hatchimals Crystal Flyers
34% OFF
These Hatchimals fairies can really fly. When they emerge from their pod, their dresses spin and they take flight. Kids can guide them with their hands to keep them away from obstacles. They’re rechargeable and come with a USB cable.
Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron
30% OFF
This hit toy is great fun for kids. The idea behind it is that they make a potion that creates their plush pet. Really, the toy is waiting in the included cauldron all along — don’t tell anyone.
Flipslide Game
42% OFF
Kids aged 8 and up can enjoy this fun electronic game. Players have to slide the blocks around to match the changing lights in the center. There are four game modes to choose from, including a multiplayer mode so kids can play it with friends, not just solo.
Manhattan Toy Playful Pony Wooden Toddler Activity Center
40% OFF
If you’re interested in buying more wooden toys for your child, this one is a great choice for toddlers. It’s beautiful, inspired by gorgeous handcrafted Swedish Dala horses. It has a range of built-in activities — such as bead sliders and peg mazes — that are both engaging for toddlers and can help them learn and develop.
K’NEX 35 Model Building Set
36% OFF
This 480-piece set contains everything needed to create 35 moving models, plus instructions for making each. Since the finished models move, they’re great fun to play with once assembled. This kit is for ages 7 and up.
More Cyber Monday toy deals
- This Squad Hero Rechargeable Laser Tag Set is perfect for active kids and contains enough guns and vests for four players. 17% OFF
- Children aged 3 and up can enjoy the Kinetic Sand Construction Site Folding Sandbox with 2 pounds of kinetic sand included. 47% OFF
- The Bitzee Interactive Toy Digital Pet contains 15 digital pets in a single case. 17% OFF
- The Nerf Elite 2.0 Commander RD-6 Dart Blaster has a 90-foot range and is suited to kids 8 and up. 60% OFF
- Kids who love crafts will adore the Develope By Play Jumbo Arts and Crafts Supplies Warehouse. 20% OFF + $15 OFF COUPON
- Drmation Tummy Time Toys are great for babies from 0 to 12 months. 23% OFF + 20% OFF COUPON
- The Victlov 126-Piece Charm-Bracelet-Making Kit is a great option for big kids and tweens. 28% OFF + 10% OFF COUPON
- The Bezgar Remote Control Car has chunky tires suitable for all terrains and is simple enough for beginners to use. 47% OFF + $5 OFF COUPON
- Taco vs. Burrito is a quick, fun card game that’s great for ages 6 and up and has five ways to play. 32% OFF
- Play-Doh My Little Pony Make ‘n Style Ponies are perfect for fans of both Play-Doh and My Little Pony. 33% OFF
- The “Cocomelon” Deluxe Interactive JJ Doll is sure to be a hit with kids who love “Cocomelon” — and it has a significant Cyber Monday discount. 71% OFF
- Made from real stainless steel, Melissa & Doug Stainless Steel Pots and Pans are perfect for pretend play. 57% OFF
- Manhattan Toy Winkel Rattle & Sensory Teether Toy is a great choice for babies in the teething phase. 43% OFF
- Dinosaur fans will have fun with the Dig a Dozen Dino Egg Dig Kit. 47% OFF
- Kids can make cupcakes, friendship bracelets and more with the LEGO DOTS Ultimate Party Kit. 44% OFF
- The ENJBRICK Garden Hotel Building Kit contains all the bricks needed to assemble a gorgeous hotel and it’s compatible with LEGO bricks, too. 49% OFF
- Unstable Games Here to Slay is a fun card-based role-playing game for tween, teens and adults. 30% OFF
- The Mattel Disney Princess Ariel Doll depicts Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” in her mermaid form. 50% OFF
- Toddlers and little kids of 2 and over will enjoy playing pretend with the John Deere Deluxe Talking Toolbelt. 35% OFF
- The Melissa & Doug See & Spell Wooden Educational Toy is perfect for teaching little ones to read and spell. 55% OFF
- With the Melissa & Doug Deluxe Pounding Bench, kids can have tons of fun while developing their fine motor skills. 54% OFF
Who has the best Cyber Monday toy deals?
You’ll usually find the best Cyber Monday toy deals at Amazon and Walmart. Best Buy also has some great toy deals on Cyber Monday that are worth checking out. Its selection tends to be slightly more limited, but it’s a good place to look for Legos and collectibles.
Why trust our recommendations?
When deciding on the best toys, we use a combination of extensive research and firsthand experience. The BestReviews Testing Lab tries out toys throughout the year, often getting their kids in on the fun. We also look at customer reviews and ratings, as well as using our in-depth product experience. As for finding the best deals, we have a team of devoted deals editors who scour the internet for gems. These deals are then verified by writers and yet more editors and regularly updated to reflect the latest information and best prices.
Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.
Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.
Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.
Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.