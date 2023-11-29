Need some stocking stuffer gift ideas for a teacher?

Stocking stuffers are the perfect tokens to express your gratitude for your teachers during the holidays. Meaningful but inexpensive, holiday stocking stuffers are ideal gifts when you have multiple teachers for whom to buy presents. Finding the best teacher gifts can be a fun, but challenging endeavor.

Most teachers have collections of countless candles and coffee mugs that students have given them over the years. But when you really want to acknowledge those special educators in your life, a little creativity when choosing teacher Christmas gifts will brighten their day. If you need teacher gift ideas for Christmas, we’ve got you covered with alternatives to the usual stocking stuffers that will really make the grade.

Best stocking stuffers for teachers $15 or less

“Dear Teacher: A Celebration of People Who Inspire Us“

This sweet book by Paris Rosenthal is a tribute to the ways in which teachers inspire students. Filled with gratitude for all that teachers do, this book allows students of all ages to express their thanks. The hardcover book is 40 pages and perfect for readers 4 years old and up, so even the youngest students can read this book to their teachers. You can personalize the book by writing a message inside the front cover, so your teacher will cherish it in their library and remember you for many years.

Library Card Socks

Teachers love settling into grade papers while wearing a cozy, warm pair of socks. Made of nylon, polyester, cotton and spandex, these novelty socks look like an old-fashioned library book card. With sizes for both women and men, these socks will please the nostalgic book lover in any educator.

Therapy Dough

Teaching can be a stressful job, so show that you care by giving your favorite teacher this useful therapy dough. Infused with essential oils, this dough lets you relive the childhood fun of creatively molding dough while reaping the benefits of stress relief and aromatherapy. Teachers can ease tension and improve focus. The dough comes in three scents: lavender for calm; peppermint to increase energy and awareness; and orange to improve mood.

YoursTrulyBathCo Pencil Bath Bomb

After a long day of shaping young minds, teachers need to unwind before the next day of school brings fresh challenges. These pencil-themed bath bombs feature citrus and lavender scents, with Epsom salts that help relax tense muscles and sunflower oil that softens the skin.

Tiny Expressions Teacher Notepad

This cute and practical tear-away notepad will help keep teachers organized and on track. It features “Get it Done,” “Date,” “Call or Email” and “Take Note” sections. The small pad is easy to tote around throughout the day.

Studio Oh! Hand Sanitizer Holder With Travel Bottle

Teachers are exposed to germs on the regular, so having easily accessible hand sanitizer is a must. This sanitizer keychain holder comes in five adorable designs and clips easily onto a teacher’s bag, lanyard or keys. The included dispenser bottle is refillable.

Best stocking stuffers for teachers above $15

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

Teachers need their coffee, but mornings can be very hectic. They’ll love this mug warmer that keeps their coffee hot until they can finally take a sip. With an easy-to-clean surface and practical cord length, this warmer heats up beverages and soups with the touch of a button.

Godiva Chocolatier Assorted Chocolate Truffles Gift Box

Chocolate makes everything better! Teachers will savor this 12-piece set of assorted, individually wrapped chocolate truffles in three surprise varieties. Made with the finest ingredients, these chocolates satisfy any sweet tooth and serve as a great pick-me-up on those long days before winter break.

Personalized Best Teacher Ornament

Personalized teacher gifts show educators that you really care. With a variety of resin ornaments from which to choose, you can pick the best ornament for your teachers based on their subjects and personalities. With free personalization, you can customize by adding your teacher’s name and the year. Teachers are sure to remember you forever as they hang your ornament for years to come.

5-in-1 Tool Pen

This silicone and aluminum gadget saves time and space by combining five tools in one. It features a screwdriver, a capacitive touch stylus for smart devices, an integrated bubble level, a ruler and a pen with a clip. Teachers can move seamlessly from hanging posters and making notes on their smartphones to grading papers without searching for individual tools to do these tasks.

ExcelMark Round Self-Inking Teacher Stamp

This self-inking stamp can be customized with the teacher’s name, available in four different designs. Depending on the design you choose, it’s perfect for keeping track of books lent out to students, grading papers and personalizing stationery.

ANRRI Blue Light Blocking Glasses

Teachers typically spend a lot of time in front of screens, between lesson planning and grading assignments. These glasses cut 90% of the blue light from phone and computer screens, effectively reducing eye strain and irritation. The stylish frames come in four colors; black, clear, leopard print and pink.

Best stocking stuffer teacher gift of any price

Amazon.com eGift card

The ideal stocking stuffer, you get to choose the dollar amount for this convenient gift. Available for immediate delivery, you can schedule the gift card to be sent by email up to a year in advance. The gift cards never expire and carry no fees. Teachers choose what they really want or need for their classrooms or themselves.

