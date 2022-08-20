Staying cool can be tricky when traveling during the summer, but choosing the right clothes can help make any hot trip more bearable.

Best travel clothes to keep you cool

Many people travel during the summer, and while it may be nice to sit on a beach during the hotter times of the year, it can be less comfortable if you don’t have the right clothes. Summer heat varies depending on where you go, but one thing that doesn’t is how much you’ll appreciate having comfortable clothes while in transit.

For everything from hats and tops to shorts and shoes, choosing the right summer clothes can significantly upgrade your trip.

Hot-weather materials and styles

When picking clothes for hot weather, the main thing to consider is what materials and styles keep you the coolest. Cotton, chambray, linen, polyester, rayon and spandex blends tend to be the most commonly used cooling materials. Clothing such as tank tops, shorts, open-toed shoes and other breathable styles can also help you stay cool and comfortable while traveling.

Some also find certain styles preferable for travel over others, such as tight-fitting clothes that are unlikely to slow you down or get caught on corners in narrow spaces. Some may also prioritize pockets for storage or clothes that are free-flowing for added breathability.

Best tops for summer travel

Amazon Essentials Two-Pack Of Slim-Fit Tank Tops

What you need to know: These comfortable tank tops are made from a cotton-modal blend with some elastane, offering a cool fit without being too bulky or flowy for travel.

What you’ll love: These super breathable tank tops offer a rib knit fabric that fits snugly to the body. They also come in a wide range of colors, and they even offer a few striped designs if that’s more your style.

What you should consider: Some buyers said this tank ran a little long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best top for summer travel for the money

Hanes Comfort Wash Garment Dyed Tank Top

What you need to know: This basic tank top is affordable, it comes in a wide range of sizes and it’s made from 100 percent cotton for optimal softness and comfort.

What you’ll love: Offering a casual summer look, this tank is perfect for staying comfortable while you travel. You can also buy it in a wide range of colors including summer squash yellow, lavender, black and white.

What you should consider: This tank top may shrink when first washed, which is worth considering when choosing a size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best summer shorts for traveling

Adidas Marathon 20 City Clash Breathable Shorts

What you need to know: These shorts are made from polyester, offer better breathability than most, and absorb moisture for a cool, albeit dry, experience.

What you’ll love: These comfortable high-waisted shorts offer 3- or 4-inch inseam options. These also include a mesh interior brief for added comfort and an elastic waistband with a drawstring.

What you should consider: These shorts are thinner than most, which some reviewers didn’t prefer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best summer shorts for traveling for the money

Baleaf High-Waisted Biker Shorts With Side Pockets

What you need to know: These biker-style yoga pants are incredibly comfortable and soft, offering deep pockets suitable for holding a smartphone, wallet or other small items.

What you’ll love: These shorts have a polyester-spandex blend for a stretchy, slim fit and a wick-away material that keeps you cool without making you sweaty. You can buy these compression shorts in various colors and lengths.

What you should consider: The seam in the front was a little uncomfortable for some buyers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best footwear for summer travel

Best footwear for summer travel

Crocs Adult Classic Clogs Lightweight Breathable Ventilated Shoes

What you need to know: Crocs are the ultimate in comfortable shoes, making them perfect for traveling and keeping your feet cool.

What you’ll love: Beyond Crocs’s style, they also offer an adaptable strap for relaxation and activity modes. You can also find the classic clogs style in several colors and designs, all of which can easily be slipped on and off.

What you should consider: Crocs will shrink if left in the sun due to their synthetic material.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best footwear for summer travel for the money

Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides Sandals

What you need to know: Slides are a perfect option for people traveling to places where they’ll need to remove them, letting the user slide them off and on easily.

What you’ll love: These sandals are comfortable and open-toed for optimal breathability, and they feature a pillow-soft footbed. These come in several colors and designs ranging from classic black and white to those with brighter or more colorful designs.

What you should consider: These feel best after being broken in for a period of time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best summer hats for traveling

Best summer hat for traveling

Tough Headwear Reversible Summer Bucket Hat

What you need to know: Bucket hats are both stylish and breathable, and they can help keep the sun out of your eyes and off your neck when outside in transit.

What you’ll love: This affordable hat is perfect for outdoor travel. It’s made from polyester and has a wide brim all the way around, both of which can help wearers stay cool. This particular bucket hat comes in 13 colors and styles.

What you should consider: These hats tend to run large.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best summer hat for traveling for the money

Adidas Saturday Relaxed Adjustable Baseball Cap

What you need to know: This simple baseball cap can help keep the sun out of your eyes, and it’s casual enough to be worn with nearly any outfit.

What you’ll love: This is a classic dad-hat style made from 100 percent cotton and the Adidas logo embroidered on the front. The hat’s interior has a moisture-wicking sweatband which can help you stay cool. It comes in a wide array of colors and is machine washable.

What you should consider: Some buyers found this slightly more snug than preferred.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

