Cat food ingredients are listed in order of weight from highest to lowest, so a quality cat food always has meat as its first ingredient.

Which Tiki cat food is best?

You want to feed your cats well to keep them happy and healthy, but it isn’t always clear which food is best. Tiki cat food is known for its high protein, low carbohydrates and quality ingredients, making it an ideal choice for your feline friends.

You’ll still need to decide between wet and dry foods and a range of formulas while also considering your cats’ needs. For example, if you’re looking for quality wet food, Tiki Cat Aloha Friends Grain-Free Wet Cat Food is a top pick.

What to know before you buy Tiki cat food

Wet vs. dry

Tiki makes both wet cat food and dry cat food, so you’ll need to work out which is best for the cats in your life.

Wet food: The high moisture content in wet food helps avoid kidney problems in cats that don’t drink much water. Some picky cats find it more palatable than dry food and tend to contain fewer carbs and fillers. However, it’s pricier to feed and will turn rancid if your cat doesn’t eat it quickly enough.

The high moisture content in wet food helps avoid kidney problems in cats that don’t drink much water. Some picky cats find it more palatable than dry food and tend to contain fewer carbs and fillers. However, it’s pricier to feed and will turn rancid if your cat doesn’t eat it quickly enough. Dry food: Dry food is less messy to feed than wet food and is stable at room temperature, which is great for cats who pick at their food throughout the day. However, it’s usually heavier in carbohydrates, and not all cats will eat it.

Texture

Some cats have a strong texture preference when it comes to wet food, while others will eat anything.

Mousse: Smooth and light, this is a great choice for older or picky cats who will otherwise choose their favorite bits and leave the rest.

Smooth and light, this is a great choice for older or picky cats who will otherwise choose their favorite bits and leave the rest. Pate: This is similar to mousse but with a slightly thicker consistency which some cats prefer.

This is similar to mousse but with a slightly thicker consistency which some cats prefer. Chunks: These foods contain medium-sized chunks of meat in broth, gravy or jelly. Many cats prefer chunky foods over those blended to a homogeneous consistency, but some will only eat the bits they like best.

Dietary needs

Certain cats may have particular dietary needs that it’s essential to consider when choose the right food. While Tiki doesn’t make veterinary formulas, it does make certain tailored formulas. For instance, you can find formulas to suit senior cats, kittens and cats who are overweight or have trouble maintaining a healthy weight.

What to look for in quality Tiki cat food

Flavors

You can find Tiki foods containing seafood, poultry and other meats in various flavors. You’ll already know if your cat strongly prefers some ingredients over others, so you can choose accordingly. Otherwise, consider a variety pack so your cat can try a few flavors.

Grain-free

As obligate carnivores, cats don’t need grains in their diets. Rather, they thrive on food predominantly made from animal protein. Also, avoid food that’s high in starches, such as potatoes.

Free from artificial flavors and preservatives

There’s no need for artificial flavors or preservatives in quality cat food, so avoid any formulas that contain them.

How much you can expect to spend on Tiki cat food

Tiki Cat dry food costs roughly $6-$8 per pound, while its wet food costs around $1-$2 per can or pouch. Prices vary depending on package size and recipe.

Tiki cat food FAQ

Is Tiki cat food good?

A. Although this is somewhat subjective, it’s generally considered quality food. It’s high in protein and avoids unnecessary grains and excessive quantities of carbohydrates, which aligns with cats’ natural diets.

It uses carefully selected products, such as wild-caught seafood and non-GMO ingredients. However, not all cats thrive on all foods, so you may need to try it out and see if it’s right for your feline friend.

How do I switch to Tiki cat food?

A. A gradual switch avoids the digestive issues that can arise from changing from one food to another overnight. Start by replacing 25% of your cat’s old food with new food for the next three to four days. Then increase the ratio to 50% new food and 50% old food for another few days, followed by 75% new food and 25% old food for another three to four days. At this point, you can start exclusively feeding the new food.

What’s the best Tiki cat food to buy?

Top Tiki cat food

Tiki Cat Aloha Friends Grain-Free Wet Cat Food

What you need to know: This wet food consists of chunky seafood pieces in broth and appeals to a wide range of cats.

What you’ll love: It’s protein-packed and nutrient-rich with wild-caught tuna as the first ingredient. The added pumpkin is great for digestive regularity. You can choose from several seafood recipes or a variety pack.

What you should consider: A handful of buyers report receiving damaged cans.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top Tiki cat food for the money

Tiki Cat Born Carnivore Herring and Salmon Dry Cat Food

What you need to know: Great for free feeding, it’s lower in carbohydrates than most dry cat foods.

What you’ll love: It contains 42% protein and plenty of gentle fiber for digestive health. It’s made from entirely non-GMO ingredients. Herring is the first ingredient and it’s rich in omega fatty acids for heart health.

What you should consider: It has a strong scent, which many cats like but their humans may not.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Tiki Cat Velvet Mousse Wet Food

What you need to know: With its soft, mousse consistency, it’s great for kittens, senior cats and picky eaters.

What you’ll love: You can choose from various recipes, including formulas designed for kittens and older adult cats. It has a high moisture content of 80%, which is great for cats that won’t drink much water.

What you should consider: The packets can be messy to open if you don’t do so carefully.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.