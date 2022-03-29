Which pressure washer hoses are best?

A pressure washer is nothing without a good hose. It needs to be the right length and width to avoid reducing the pressure and connect properly to various connectors. They also need to be rated to withstand the pressure a given washer can output.

The best pressure washer hose is the Schieffer Co. 4,000 PSI Three-Eighths-Inch 50-Foot Pressure Washer Hose With Couplers. It can handle the pressure of almost any washer, is of decent length and comes with couplers.

What to know before you buy a pressure washer hose

Length

Pressure washer hoses are available in lengths as short as 20 feet and as long or longer than 200 feet. Length doesn’t have as much effect as diameter but has its own pros and cons. Short hoses are easier to control. They are also easier to maintain and store. Long hoses can be unwieldy and require a pressure washer engine strong enough to maintain pressure through its length. In return, you get a quieter washer and can also stay drier by being further from the spray.

Connectors

Most pressure washer hoses use one of two connector types: quick-connect plug or threaded twist-on. Neither connector is better or worse than the other. You need to ensure the hose and pressure washer use the same connectors and connector sizes. If they don’t match, you can purchase adapters, but this won’t save you in all situations.

What to look for in a quality pressure washer hose

Materials

Most pressure hoses are plastic. It has a low cost and moderate durability, but it can be stiff and hard to coil. Rubber is an alternate that’s also affordable but has lower durability and less stiffness. In some cases, you may find hoses with polyurethane jackets, which considerably increase the durability and stiffness.

Diameter

A pressure washer hose’s diameter has the biggest effect on its pressure output. The smaller the diameter, the less pressure it can both output and handle without rupturing. Most hoses have 0.25-inch diameters, which can handle up to 3,000 pounds per square inch of pressure. Better hoses have three-eighths-inch diameters, which can handle up to 5,000 PSI.

Water temperature

Every pressure washer hose has a maximum temperature of water it can handle without being weakened or broken. Most hoses are only rated to withstand up to room temperature water, or roughly 75 degrees. Better hoses can handle up to 150 degrees just in case. However, some pressure washers can output boiling water temperatures. Matching hoses handle at least 250 degrees.

How much you can expect to spend on a pressure washer hose

Low-pressure hoses can cost as little as $10, depending on the length. Most midrange hoses range between $20-$50, again depending on length. The most rugged hoses with the longest lengths start around $50 and can reach $100-plus.

Pressure washer hose FAQ

How do I maintain a pressure washer hose?

A. Maintaining a pressure washer hose is surprisingly simple. The majority of maintenance is preventative: hang your hose up to dry after you’ve finished pressure washing. Failing to do so allows leftover water inside to become corrosive. The leftover water can also freeze, bursting your hose just like your pipes. Looking for leaks to patch is pointless; it’s possible to patch small leaks, but it will always be strictly temporary — the leaking pressurized water will eventually blow the patch.

Do I need to order the same hose that came with my pressure washer?

A. No. Purchasing dissimilar hoses to the one that came with your pressure washer lets you accomplish different types of tasks with greater ease. For example, you can order a hose with a smaller diameter to restrict your water pressure for handling delicate cleans. The only thing that needs to match is the connection types between the hose and washer. In some cases, even this can be worked around with proper equipment.

What’s the best pressure washer hose to buy?

Top pressure washer hose

Schieffer Co. 4,000 PSI Three-Eighths-Inch 50-Foot Pressure Washer Hose With Couplers

What you need to know: This is an excellent hose for most pressure washers.

What you’ll love: The rubber and steel-wire braid construction are durable enough to last for years with proper maintenance. It can handle pressures up to 4,000 PSI. It can handle temperatures up to 250 degrees. It comes in packs of one to four.

What you should consider: This hose is a little stiff in use and storage. It isn’t meant for high-level commercial use. The couplers won’t fit any pressure washer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pressure washer hose for the money

Briggs And Stratton One-Fourths-Inch 25-Foot Pressure Washer Hose

What you need to know: This is a solid budget hose for equally budget washers.

What you’ll love: The 1/4-inch diameter is enough to handle to up 3,000 PSI. It has double O-ring fittings on each end with outer sizes of 22 millimeters and inner sizes of 12 millimeters. It’s among the most affordable hoses.

What you should consider: The durability is a little low compared to similar hoses, with leaks springing up quickly for some users. It’s a little on the stiff side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Simpson Cleaning Monster Series 4,500 PSI Three-Eighths-Inch 100-Foot Pressure Washer Hose

What you need to know: If you need a long and beastly hose, this is it.

What you’ll love: It can handle water temperatures up to 140 degrees. It’s made of dual-braided steel over polyester with a translucent polyurethane outer jacket. It will last for years with proper use and maintenance. The connectors natively work with many pressure washers.

What you should consider: It’s among the priciest hoses. It can be difficult to coil due to its high stiffness. Some consumers received hoses with cracked connections.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

