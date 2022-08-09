Which HyperX keyboard is best?

A keyboard is one of the most essential pieces of a computer setup. Without one, there isn’t a lot that you can do.

HyperX keyboards are aimed at PC and console gamers. The bright colors, loud keys and accompanying software aim to give gamers control over their devices, allowing for precision tweaks while injecting a bit of personality. The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is an excellent choice, as it has the signature light bar, USB pass-through and dedicated media keys.

What to know before you buy a HyperX keyboard

Key switch types

Before settling on a keyboard, you must ask yourself what feeling you would like when pressing down on the keys. It might seem frivolous, but it forms an important aspect of deciding on a HyperX keyboard.

Membrane switches . These are what most people know. They are quieter than mechanical keys and have a rubber dome membrane that supports the keycap.

. These are what most people know. They are quieter than mechanical keys and have a rubber dome membrane that supports the keycap. Mechanical switches. Most often found in gaming computers, these keyboards can use different switches depending on the tactile feedback you require. Some provide a loud clicky sound, others have a lower travel time, and some need more force to be pushed down.

Keyboard sizes

HyperX manufactures a wide range of keyboards in different sizes. They all function in the same way but some are smaller than the traditional ones.

If you don’t have a preference, you’ll get more bang for your buck by going for a full-size mechanical keyboard. On the other hand, if you travel often with your keyboard and need to store it in a bag, a tenkeyless or half keyboard will be better.

Backlight customization

RGB lighting is seemingly included in every gaming peripheral, and HyperX is no different. All of its keyboards have customizable RGB backlighting, so you can change it to whatever color you want. If you aren’t that keen on having your keyboard look like the controls of a spaceship, there is an option to switch it off — or go with a more subdued single color.

What to look for in a quality HyperX keyboard

Sturdy build

A solid keyboard is an investment that should last you a couple of years. But it will only stand the test of time if the construction materials are sturdy, with robust craftsmanship. Plenty of HyperX keyboards use a metal plate as a base, giving them heft and rigidity. It’s also relatively easy to feel (or even hear) when cheap plastic is used for a keyboard. So, a good-quality HyperX keyboard uses premium plastic for the switches, keycaps and trim.

Media controls

It can be challenging when you want to adjust the volume on your computer if your headphones don’t have built-in controls. You’d need to go into the desktop menus and change it from there. But if you have a keyboard with multimedia controls, you can achieve the same result by having the volume, skip track and pause/play buttons at your fingertips. It’s not a necessity, but it’s mighty convenient.

Macro customization

Even if you have a keyboard with the full gamut of available options, your fingers can only stretch so far to initiate an action. That is where macro customization comes in handy, as you can easily program several keystrokes and bind them to a single combination. It’s essential during fast-paced games or massive online battle arenas where your character has many abilities with its own key combinations.

How much you can expect to spend on a HyperX keyboard

The price largely depends on its functions and size. An entry-level wired keyboard costs $30-$40, but a full-size keyboard with macro customization runs $80-$130.

HyperX keyboard FAQ

Are HyperX keyboards compatible with Apple Mac?

A. Some are, such as the Alloy Elite 2, but most aren’t. However, they are compatible with Microsoft’s Xbox One console and Sony’s PlayStation 5 console.

Why are some keyboards called ‘tenkeyless’?

A. The meaning is that the keyboard has ten keys less than a full-size keyboard. Typically this refers to the lack of a numerical pad on the right side.

What’s the best HyperX keyboard to buy?

Top HyperX keyboard

HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

What you need to know: With full media controls and a numerical keypad, you have everything you need at your fingertips.

What you’ll love: This keyboard comes with HyperX Pudding keycaps, which are slightly translucent so that the RGB colors display through. It also features HyperX’s signature light bar for more customization.

What you should consider: It’s only available with HyperX Red switches, and you can’t change them to other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top HyperX keyboard for the money

HyperX Alloy Core RGB Membrane Gaming Keyboard

What you need to know: This colorful keyboard has six preset LED lighting effects and uses a metal plate for a sturdy base.

What you’ll love: The membrane switches allow for quieter typing and have anti-ghosting technology that lets you press keys simultaneously while registering them quickly. It’s spill-resistant, and has a numerical pad and dedicated media controls.

What you should consider: The attached cable is in the center of the keyboard, making effective cable management difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

HyperX Alloy Origins Core Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming

What you need to know: If you prefer a smaller keyboard, this one doesn’t have a numerical pad and the detachable cable makes it easy to store.

What you’ll love: The keyboard has an aircraft-grade aluminum body, giving it some heft. While it doesn’t have HyperX’s signature light bar, it has dynamic RGB per-key lighting.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have any media controls, but you can program macro keys for that.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

