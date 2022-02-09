Which full-size sheets are best?

If you’re in the market for new full-size sheets for your bed, there’s a lot to consider — mostly related to all the various fiber and thread count options. You can’t go wrong with classic Egyptian, pima or supima cotton, which makes this Peru Pima 100% Peruvian Pima Cotton Full Bed Sheet Set a top choice.

What to know before you buy full-size sheets

Material

Consider the many material options available for bed sheets. They’ve all got their pros and cons, with variations ranging from low-cost to high luxury.

Polyester: The benefits of polyester are its low cost, durability and wrinkle resistance. On the other hand, polyester sheets aren’t as comfortable or breathable as cotton. A cotton-polyester blend is a step up from 100% polyester.

The benefits of polyester are its low cost, durability and wrinkle resistance. On the other hand, polyester sheets aren’t as comfortable or breathable as cotton. A cotton-polyester blend is a step up from 100% polyester. Microfiber: Microfiber, another synthetic, is affordable and soft but not especially durable, and definitely not luxurious.

Microfiber, another synthetic, is affordable and soft but not especially durable, and definitely not luxurious. Cotton: Cotton is an all-natural material that is rightfully a favorite for bed sheets. Within the family of cotton fabrics, there’s a range of options of varying quality. Egyptian, pima and supima cottons have longer fibers that make for much nicer sheets than standard combed cotton.

Cotton is an all-natural material that is rightfully a favorite for bed sheets. Within the family of cotton fabrics, there’s a range of options of varying quality. Egyptian, pima and supima cottons have longer fibers that make for much nicer sheets than standard combed cotton. Jersey or knit: Jersey or knit fabric differs from other sheets in the way it’s woven. These sheets are stretchy like a T-shirt. They can be very comfortable but also may be a bit too warm for non-winter months

Jersey or knit fabric differs from other sheets in the way it’s woven. These sheets are stretchy like a T-shirt. They can be very comfortable but also may be a bit too warm for non-winter months Flannel: Cotton flannel is thick and cozy and is another fabric best left for winter. A love of flannel is very much a personal taste not shared by everyone.

Cotton flannel is thick and cozy and is another fabric best left for winter. A love of flannel is very much a personal taste not shared by everyone. Linen: High-quality linen bedding leans to the more expensive side. Loosely woven linen is soft and cool in hot weather. It doesn’t pill but it’s likely to wrinkle, which is something you’ll learn to live with unless you really like ironing.

High-quality linen bedding leans to the more expensive side. Loosely woven linen is soft and cool in hot weather. It doesn’t pill but it’s likely to wrinkle, which is something you’ll learn to live with unless you really like ironing. Silk or satin: Silk or satin sheets can feel luxurious at first, but they can be hot on warmer nights. Also, the slipperiness of these sheets isn’t for everyone.

Silk or satin sheets can feel luxurious at first, but they can be hot on warmer nights. Also, the slipperiness of these sheets isn’t for everyone. Bamboo: Bamboo can be soft, durable and pill-resistant. It can also be pricey, but it works well in hot weather or if you sleep hot.

What to look for in quality full-size sheets

Thread count

Thread count can be overrated as an indicator of a sheet’s softness. If you’re seeing thread counts over 600, manufacturers are probably pushing the numbers a bit by incorporating double- or triple-ply threads or even polyester fibers. The sweet spot for 100% cotton sheets is a thread count in the range of 300 to 500, with the higher number indicating relatively warmer sheets.

Percale or sateen

These terms refer to the type of weave used in the fabric.

Percale is a 1:1 weave that makes for a crisper, lighter, cooler sheet with a matte finish. It’s a breathable fabric that works well during hot summer months. Percale is durable, less prone to pilling and will soften over time. It has more of a tendency to wrinkle than sateen.

is a 1:1 weave that makes for a crisper, lighter, cooler sheet with a matte finish. It’s a breathable fabric that works well during hot summer months. Percale is durable, less prone to pilling and will soften over time. It has more of a tendency to wrinkle than sateen. Sateen is a 1:3 weave that results in a silkier, smoother finish than percale. It’s a bit heavier and warmer than percale, so it’s better for cooler nights and climates.

How much you can expect to spend on full-size sheets

Even with more expensive Egyptian cotton, full-size bed sheet sets are available starting around $40. On the high end, sheet sets can go for $200 or more.

Full-size sheets FAQ

What size are full-size bed sheets?

A. Fitted full-size sheets fit a mattress that’s 54 by 75 inches. The top sheet in most full-size bed sheet sets is the same size as a queen top sheet, which is 96 by 102 inches. The top sheet dimension may vary, depending on the manufacturer.

What’s the difference between a full-size bed and a double bed?

A. It’s the same bed, different name. There’s no difference.

What are the best full-size sheets to buy?

Top full-size sheets

Peru Pima 100% Peruvian Pima Cotton Full Bed Sheet Set

What you need to know: This 100% pima cotton full-size bed sheet set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcases.

What you’ll love: Crisp, cool percale weave in a 415 thread count make for a great combination of softness and durability. The sheet set is available in 15 color options to match any room.

What you should consider: Reviews are generally very positive, with some complaints about the fit of the fitted sheet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top full-size sheets for the money

Thread Spread Pure Egyptian Cotton Full-Size Bed Sheets

What you need to know: These 100% Egyptian cotton bed sheets are available in 14 colors at a great price.

What you’ll love: The sateen weave on these full size sheets is soft, silky and warm. Long-staple Egyptian cotton is more resistant to pilling than regular cotton.

What you should consider: Most reviews are very positive, but some customers note receiving sheets that were not as described.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Berklan 100% French Natural Linen Full-Size Sheets

What you need to know: Stepping up from cotton to linen bed sheets can be a luxurious change.

What you’ll love: As nice as high-quality cotton can be, linen is another step up for natural fibers. Cool in summer, warm in winter and with a casually elegant look — if you appreciate wrinkled sheets — linen is such a durable fiber that it can last for a decade or more.

What you should consider: It might take a while to get used to the feel of new linen if you’re used to other fabrics that seem much softer out of the box.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

