Web Exclusive: KLST now accepting nominations for this year’s ‘Remarkable Woman’ contest

KLST wants to – again – recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Leading up to International Women’s Day, KLST will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do day in and day out.

In order to celebrate these women, we need your help to learn about their backgrounds and stories. Please use the form found here to nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life. In March, we’ll highlight four local women who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2020 Woman of the Year Award.

KLST will donate $1,000 to our local winner’s charity of choice in their honor.