SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo librarian Sally Meyers won the 2023 Remarkable Women contest for her service to the community and advocacy for diversity and equality in our libraries.

“It’s all about acceptance and truth,” said Meyers. “The way things are right now, the truth needs to be out there, and we have the books from very many popular authors and illustrators for children and for adults that do that.”

Meyers was awarded a check to donate to an organization of her choice. She chose a place close to her heart, the Dunbar Library.

“We have worked very hard to preserve the books and the history for the community of San Angelo and were glad that we have a $1,000 from Nexstar Media Group to give this to the Dunbar library,” said Meyers.

Dunbar holds so much history within its walls as it was the only place black students were allowed to visit during segregation. Clara Freeze, a former Blackshear student, recalls her fondest childhood memories in the library.

“Seeing Mrs. Lavert behind the counter, watching us select books and encouraging us to select the right books. It’s a great place, with a lot of memories, and once it was closed, I never thought that it would be open again,” said Freeze. “I just wish that everyone would come in and relive that experience and those memories. It means a lot, it really means a lot.”

The members of the board tell us the donated check will be used for the upkeep of the library as well as continuing to invest in the preservation of its history.

“Dunbar Library is the last free-standing public building that hasn’t been repurposed for something other than its original use, so people come in here and get a sense of the history, and its very terrific,” said Craig Meyers, Sally’s husband.

The Dunbar Library is open every Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

“We sure welcome people to come in and browse to have people check out DVDs, CDs, and books. They do not need a library card. We’re just glad for them to sign their name and their telephone number and off they go,” said Sally Meyers.

