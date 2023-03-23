CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) — Jacqueline Warnell is a woman of many attributes who manages numerous responsibilities.

Balancing the role of a mother of five kids is one of them.

Warnell is the proud mother of 17-year-old Zachary, 15-year-old Christopher, 13-year-old Madison, and 9-year-old twins Skyler and McKenzie.

Working as a full-time HR Director at St. Anthony’s Care Center where she started as a receptionist, can be demanding.

However, she never misses an event for her children or showing up in the lives of others when needed.

“I’m a people person. I like talking with people, helping them solve problems if I can, just being, a force of help on the floor, in the office, you know, helping out wherever I can,” shared Warnell.

Jacqueline is also the Vice President of the Bosqueville Athletic Booster Club, a non-profit that financially aids the schools athletic department and works to obtain scholarships for eligible high school seniors.

Warnell’s dedication to the community doesn’t stop there. She has the most volunteer hours with the Waco Police Departments’ Victim Services Unit.

Warnell Receives Award from Waco PD

An emotionally heavy effort she has partaken in for more than four years.

“The compassion of it, you know, wanting to help someone out, wanting to be there for someone. You know, we meet these people on the absolute worst days of their lives, probably,” said Warnell.

She continues, ” And we’re there just to be a shoulder to cry on. Sometimes there’s no words that can be said, but we’re there for them.”

Jacqueline also credits her family-oriented work staff and environment for allowing her to be flexible in her day to day hobbies.

Her boss Rita Love, shares why having Jacqueline on their team is an asset.

“I’ve been with this company for 23 years and she is actually stand out as far as HR. She’s a wonderful human being. She’s a wonderful mother. And she gives to the community quite a bit,” said Love.

Nominated by her husband who recognizes her handwork within their family and community, Jacqueline shares her gratitude to those who make her world go round.

“I feel blessed. I think I’m surrounded by a great, great group of people here at St. Anthony’s at the Waco Police Department. You know, those ladies are powerhouses that run it. I just feel loved and appreciated and feels good. My biggest fan and supporter are my children, but definitely my husband,” said Warnell.

You can find more information about Waco PD’s Victim Services Unit by visiting here.