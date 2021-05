SAN ANGELO, Texas – Kathleen Brasfield won the 2021 Remarkable Women Contest for the Concho Valley.

Part of her prize was being able to choose a charity to receive a $1,000 check. She chose the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank and presented the check May 14, 2021.

“This $1,000 check represents 8,000 meals that we and our agencies across a 13-county area can help provide to people in need,” Lee Pipkin

