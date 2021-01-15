Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
LIVE
/ Video
Live
Latest Video
News
Local News
Contact Us
Remarkable Women
Honoring Black History
Your Local Election HQ
Submit your news photos and videos here
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Destination Texas
Hispanic Heritage Month
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
News Connection
BorderReport.com
Veterans Voices
State & Regional
Business
Top Stories
Lottery players have chance at 2 giant jackpots
Willie Nelson gets COVID-19 vaccine, wants everyone to ‘take care of yourself and others’
IRS delays start of tax season to Feb. 12
COVID-19 case in Texas House forces exposed members to quarantine
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos and videos here
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Hurricane Laura
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
Submit your sports photos and videos here
Locker Room
Season Pass
Inside the Game
Pro Football Challenge
Test Your Football Trivia
REPLAY: 2020 Friday Night Football Preview Show
Silver Star Nation
SILVER STAR NATION: Who is the Greatest of all Time?
Masters Report
NFL Draft
CV Crossover
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Texas Online Overtime
Big Race – Indy
The Big Game
Top Stories
HIGHLIGHTS: LCU handles Angelo State, snaps losing streak
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 15 Wall surges past Ballinger
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Water Valley, No. 16 Sterling City battle to the wire
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 25 Christoval stays hot with district win over Eldorado
Video
Business
Concho Valley Experts
W&W AFCO Steel–Hirschfeld Division
YES! We’re Open!
Information about businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic
KSAN Stadium Park Gift Guide 2020
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Entertainment
Contests
Lone Star NYE 2021
Home for the Holidays
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Pro Football Challenge
High School Football Polls & Trivia
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Top Stories
Mr. WorldWide to NASCAR: Pitbull joins Trackhouse ownership
Top Stories
‘Parasite’s’ Bong Joon Ho to head Venice Film Festival jury
Elvis Presley’s Graceland starting virtual tours
Elvis Presley’s Graceland starting live virtual tours
Poet Amanda Gorman, 22, will read at Biden inaugural
Community
Holidays
KSAN Stadium Park Gift Guide 2020
KLST Toy Drive
31 Nights of Lights
Remarkable Women
Birthday Greetings
Events
Teacher of the Week
Teacher of the Week nomination form
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Financial Services Center
Education
Beyond Borders
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
Vitalant Community Blood Drives
City offices closed on MLK day, no interruption in trash service
City animal shelter makes changes to services due to COVID protocols
In-person water utility payments at City Hall Annex temporarily closed
About Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Ram Talk
Ram Talk: Thursday, November 19, 2020
Video
Ram Talk: Thursday, November 12, 2020
Video
Ram Talk: Thursday, November 5, 2020
Video
Ram Talk: Thursday, October 22, 2020
Video
Ram Talk: Thursday, October 15, 2020
Video
More Ram Talk Headlines
Ram Talk: Thursday, October 8, 2020
Video
Ram Talk: Thursday, October 1, 2020
Ram Talk: Thursday, September 24, 2020
Video
Ram Talk: Thursday, September 17, 2020
Video
Ram Talk: Thursday, September 10, 2020
Video
Ram Talk: Thursday, September 2, 2020
Video
Ram Talk: Wednesday, December 4, 2019
Video
Ram Talk with Kevin Brooks
Video
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, January 15th
Video
Birthday Celebrations: January 15-17, 2021
Video
KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, January 15th
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: LCU handles Angelo State, snaps losing streak
Video
KLST News at 6:00 p.m. weather
Video
KSAN Storm Team Weather - January 14, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
Video
Angelo State University to begin the spring 2021 semester on January 25th with no spring break
Video
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, January 14th
Video
Birthday Celebrations: January 14, 2021
Video
KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, January 14th
Video
KSAN Storm Team Weather - Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:00 p.m.
Video
KSAN Storm Team Weather, Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
Video
KLST News at 6:00 p.m.weather
Video
San Angelo Independent School District to thoroughly mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during the spring 2021 semester
Video
Our Water: TPWD planning for 2021 fish stocking in Concho Valley
Video
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, January 13th
Video
KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, January 13th
Video
Birthday Greetings: January 13, 2021
Video
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Trending Stories
Wonder Wednesday: July 22, 2020
Phase A of Chadbourne Street construction continues, many improvements planned
Video
News
IRS delays start of tax season to Feb. 12
Pfluger’s first piece of legislation safeguards the oil and gas industry