If you’re looking for a getaway that kind of makes you feel like you’re on another planet, check out Pedernales Falls State Park.

The falls area was formed by slow erosion from waters running over the limestone for millions of years.

The entire park is more than 5,000 acres. It was originally the Circle Bar Ranch. The state of Texas acquired the land from private owners in 1970 and the park was opened to the public in 1971.

In the falls area, swimming, wading, and fishing is not allowed but there is a designated swimming area. This area is very popular and the trail to get there is easy to navigate. The path is about a quarter of a mile one way and mostly gravel. At the end of the path, there are steep stairs that lead you down to the falls. It’s the perfect place to enjoy a picnic or just take in the views.

Also at the park, there are many other activities to enjoy. You can hike, bike, go horseback riding, geocache, go birdwatching and more. There are also several campsites available where you can get up close and personal with nature.

If you plan on visiting the park make sure to bring lots of water and sunscreen.