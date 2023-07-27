If you love the outdoors, chances are you’re familiar with State Parks. The Colorado Bend State Park is in Bend and features several activities. You can bike, camp, swim, take a wild cave tour, and of course hike.

The three-mile round trip to Gorman Falls is the most popular hike. The falls are comprised of a 70-foot spring fed waterfall. The terrain is rocky and rough so make sure you wear sturdy shoes. Also make sure to take a lot of water.

After your time at the Colorado Bend State Park, you can head to Lampasas to cool off and fuel up so you explore even more.

Kristen Cornish is the General Manger of Alamo Coffee. This business was started by her brother, Army veteran Aaron Cornish. First, his business was online only, but then he opened up a brick-and-mortar shop in Lampasas, then opened another location in Round Rock.

“So this is veteran owned, he’s big on supporting veterans and local first responders,” Cornish said.

Cornish says they wanted the overall environment of the shop to be homey and welcoming where a small town feel meets gourmet taste. They also feature several specialty drinks that focus on lots of flavors we’ve all come to love, like Tres Leches.

“So country meets a little Texas Mexican vibe,” Cornish said.

Along with a cup of joe, this joint also has breakfast and lunch options that are all made fresh to order.

“We roast everything here in house. This is our roastery so everything is super fresh, along with the pastries and sandwiches that we make. We try to keep everything fresh and good quality product,” Cornish said.

Downtown Lampasas has even more local shops and restaurants to check out.

Including Amanda Knuckles’ unique hybrid business venture called, The Cherry On Top.

“I wanted to be that for our community. Something extra special,” Knuckles said.

This extra special spot is a combination of an ice cream shop and ceramic painting studio. After choosing from the 24 flavors of ice cream, guests can then pick their favorite ceramic figure and let the creativity fly.

While this is the perfect place to escape the heat, it’s about much more than just cooling off.

“I wanted to create a place where people can come in and forget about their phones and just be present in the moment,” Knuckles said.

Knuckles says she hopes everyone who comes in cherishes those moments made over sweet treats and trinkets.

“Now it’s more important than ever to make memories with the folks you love, you’re not promised tomorrow,” Knuckles said.

And of course, no trip to Lampasas is complete without paying a visit to the city’s iconic spur.

This 35 foot tall, 20 foot wide landmark was put up in 2016 and currently holds the Guinness book of world records title of the World’s Largest Spur.