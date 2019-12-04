Ram Talk: Wednesday, December 4, 2019

SAN ANGELO, TX - The artistic talents of Angelo State graduating senior art students is on full display at their annual fall exhibits. The first exhibit will be on display December 2 through 6, and will include artworks by three students representing a variety of different art forms.

We spoke with students and staff about their inspirations and the purpose of the exhibition. "I don't specifically look at one person or art movement," said ASU Senior Jazmin Luna. "I just looked at everything and have kind of been influenced by a lot of things."